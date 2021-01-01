« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'  (Read 28311 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,400
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 10:53:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:48 am
He has, but we have to guard against the belief we will just pick up wins away from home routinely. Away games in this league are bloody hard and winning them against the top 10 are tough. Remember City clocked up 90 points last season and I believe only won twice away against the eventual top 10.

Looking at the fixtures, bar Arsenal, we cant afford to drop any more points at home.

I think any dropped points at home need to be balanced out by a big away win. So drawing at home to United balances out our win there. Spurs away made up for Fulham the week before. We need to win at Forest to balance out our loss to them at home.

If we win 15 home games and 10 away games then that can be enough with draws added. If we only win 12 or 13 home games then we're going to need 12 or 13 away wins.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 10:54:00 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:47:18 am
The Maguire chance at the end would've been disallowed if scored. Zirkzee was offside in the build up.

I'm not sure he was. They showed a few replays and it looked very tight.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 10:54:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:42:54 am
in the cold light of day im still mystified by Trent's performance. Abject. Was he ill or something?

Always a possibility that he was at the early stage if an illness, wonder if Doms sickness is starting to infect others?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,400
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:54:00 am
I'm not sure he was. They showed a few replays and it looked very tight.

I'd never trust a marginal offside with VAR, it can depend where they draw the line. With their luck it gets given, compared to the Coventry one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,850
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 10:56:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:53:19 am
I think any dropped points at home need to be balanced out by a big away win. So drawing at home to United balances out our win there. Spurs away made up for Fulham the week before. We need to win at Forest to balance out our loss to them at home.

If we win 15 home games and 10 away games then that can be enough with draws added. If we only win 12 or 13 home games then we're going to need 12 or 13 away wins.

The next five feel massive as our sixth league game is City away.

We have Forest, Brentford and Bournemouth away. Ipswich and Wolves at home. I would imagine Everton is thrown in too.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:56 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 10:57:07 am »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 10:39:23 am
Some of the players looked completely spaced out yesterday. Trent was glassy eyed and it looked like he didn't know where he was. Jones was lethargic and getting dispossessed time and time again. I'd wait to see if something really was wrong before slagging them off.

Interesting point. Maybe theyre all going down with whatever Dom has.

Really would not be a good time for the whole squad to get sick!

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:50:10 am
Nothing mentioned and if he was then why did he stay on?

If its something like norovirus, it comes on very suddenly and without any prior symptoms. Lets see if Slot says anything when he does his press conference for Wednesdays game. I doubt wed hear anything before then.

Still think the most likely explanation is a combination of the team being off the boil and Slot getting the tactics wrong.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,850
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 10:57:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:54:27 am
Always a possibility that he was at the early stage if an illness, wonder if Doms sickness is starting to infect others?


Slot sounded ill too.

But if Trent was ill then he should have been hooked.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,045
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 10:59:26 am »
People saying Maguires goal would be offside. With VAR you can never tell. There have been goals I thought were offside and were on and vice versa. We got lucky.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:37:17 am
Really Slot's first 'in game' fuck up .. nothing shouldve happened in that game after it went 2-1
They don't have the attack to do much if we'd just sat in a mid block as they've proved over and over
I understand why we went 4-2-4 as they were bypassing midfield a lot but once we'd gone ahead it wasn't a hard game to kill given our level compared to theres and we had the players to do it

it's an attitude thing as well though, at one point when were 2-1 up Gakpo tried some sort of fancy flick, it's like Van Dijk said post match they are still learning
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,844
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 11:03:03 am »
We need to stop conceding goals and we need to stop conceding them first, we have reverted to last seasons defence.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 11:04:35 am »
The Forest game a week tomorrow is fookin huge now ...it'll be their match of the century cos of their league position - and they'll use the exact same template that got them 3 points at Anfield in September....as for us - we need to use the Manc game as an almighty kick up the arse...otherwise this 'massive' 6 point lead is gonna melt like yesterdays snow....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:50:10 am
Nothing mentioned and if he was then why did he stay on?

Yeah that doesn't feel like a good explanation. Which leaves, 'bad day at the office', or 'distracted'.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,262
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 11:05:41 am »
The thing about Trent is that it's one thing to play poorly but it's another to not put in the basic effort expected. He did the same thing against Fulham and Arsenal and it's something that has creeped into his game.

If you give the ball away as a defender and a vice captain, it's not unreasonable to expect you to bust a gut to get back. He's going to be 27 this year so I just think this is a part of him game that will never be great. Issues like this are things that should be fixed from a young age with constructive criticism but he was cuddled and told that spraying one or two Hollywood passes is more than enough even if you don't put basic effort in.

I don't get it at all because he seems to expect his teammates to work overtime and pick up his slack. He gives all these interviews about winning everything (as if it's not a team effort) and winning the Ballon d'Or (LMAO). When he was younger, he had a better attitude than that and Madrid isn't really a distraction because he'd be benched instantlyif he plays like that.

There's a general lack of balance in how he's viewed, it's more of PR than analysis which is weird on a forum. He'd hit a great ball in a game and his thread will magically be open again to collect praise. Fails to track his man then it's closed LOL. It's open season for a player like Quansah when he plays poorly though.

For thr game itself, like I said yesterday there is no real impact because the teams arounds us also drew. Ideally, we hold on and extend the lead but effectively, one gane has been ticked off with the situation remaining the same. It's no different from a weekend where everyone wins.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:37 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,844
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:06:21 am »
Trent was better before this inverted shite was introduced by Ljinders.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 11:09:08 am »
Judging by Virg's reactions, I dont think Trent can blame an infection.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,072
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 11:10:56 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:33:24 am
we did more than enough to win the game and the performance wasn't as bad as people are making it out to be.
Sometimes in a match, you can do more than enough to win it (I agree we created some great chances and an early goal mightve changed things) but by the same token get exactly what you deserve, and I think a draw was a fair result. Thirdly it was also one we couldve lost. Just that type of game where all results were possible until the final whistle.

As for performance, it was below par for this team (whilst theirs was miles above).
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,761
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 11:11:48 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:47:18 am
The Maguire chance at the end would've been disallowed if scored. Zirkzee was offside in the build up.

Yeah, I think people keep ignoring that. Zirkzee was leaning offside quite a bit, close yeah, but he was off.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:33:24 am

Out of the goals we conceded both of them came down the side of a player who was having an absolutely horrific game and arguably should have been subbed long before they had the chance to score their second.

I was fuming after the game yesterday but with a bit more thought that was more to do with individual circumstances rather than the team performance.

The team has taken a few steps back, we're back to the helterskelter football of last season, conceeding early, not winning duels.

So for me we weren't good enough to win.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 11:17:27 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:11:48 am
Yeah, I think people keep ignoring that. Zirkzee was leaning offside quite a bit, close yeah, but he was off.

Not that it really matters, and its a lot funnier if it wasn't offside, but by this image I'd say he was just on

Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,072
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:04:35 am
The Forest game a week tomorrow is fookin huge now ...it'll be their match of the century cos of their league position - and they'll use the exact same template that got them 3 points at Anfield in September....as for us - we need to use the Manc game as an almighty kick up the arse...otherwise this 'massive' 6 point lead is gonna melt like yesterdays snow....
I hope Dom is fit for it and raring to go. Think we missed him a lot yesterday.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,754
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:17:27 am
Not that it really matters, and its a lot funnier if it wasn't offside, but by this image I'd say he was just on



Nah he's offside there, look at the lines on the pitch.
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,740
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 11:22:44 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:30:42 am
Yep. He has been brilliant this season for us. He was shit yesterday, it happens. Move on. Some of the comments that have been made have been disgraceful for 1 bad performance. He wasn't the only one who was off his game either. Yeah I know the noise about Madrid just magnifies it but for fuck sake, he's a Liverpool player and a class one at that. Bit of support for the lad
It's definitely been more than one poor performance to be honest but I'm not ready to write him off after yesterday, up to him to prove himself now or Bradley needs to be first choice, how it always should be really.
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 11:23:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:36:19 am

I blame Slot more than him. He should have been subbed off at 30 minutes and it would have been fine. Bradley could have come on and I think we would have gone on to comfortably win the game.

-
When a player is not injured and subbed on 30 its a Story, when its Alexander-Arnold, its a big story that we can do without.
They had so many men behind the ball, you need good passers.
I imagine the manager thought he would improve, he didnt.

His attitude was bad, the blame is on him.

Its time to take a shit or get off the pot


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 