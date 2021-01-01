The thing about Trent is that it's one thing to play poorly but it's another to not put in the basic effort expected. He did the same thing against Fulham and Arsenal and it's something that has creeped into his game.



If you give the ball away as a defender and a vice captain, it's not unreasonable to expect you to bust a gut to get back. He's going to be 27 this year so I just think this is a part of him game that will never be great. Issues like this are things that should be fixed from a young age with constructive criticism but he was cuddled and told that spraying one or two Hollywood passes is more than enough even if you don't put basic effort in.



I don't get it at all because he seems to expect his teammates to work overtime and pick up his slack. He gives all these interviews about winning everything (as if it's not a team effort) and winning the Ballon d'Or (LMAO). When he was younger, he had a better attitude than that and Madrid isn't really a distraction because he'd be benched instantlyif he plays like that.



There's a general lack of balance in how he's viewed, it's more of PR than analysis which is weird on a forum. He'd hit a great ball in a game and his thread will magically be open again to collect praise. Fails to track his man then it's closed LOL. It's open season for a player like Quansah when he plays poorly though.



For thr game itself, like I said yesterday there is no real impact because the teams arounds us also drew. Ideally, we hold on and extend the lead but effectively, one gane has been ticked off with the situation remaining the same. It's no different from a weekend where everyone wins.