Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1320 on: Today at 07:33:10 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:53:20 am
It was the same as last season, big score predictions when I would have snapped your arm off for a dull 1-0. I'm so glad we now have played both games against those c*nts and they can go back to being shit. Watch how Manu roll over for Arsenal in the league. I fucking hate them. Game raising c*nts.

Its not about rolling over when youre as shit as they are. They were apparently motivated yesterday and we were absolutely rancid but we still created 3 xG. Thats why this result really fucking hurts because regardless of rivalry and geography theyre not a remotely good football team and we let them off the hook big time.
Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1321 on: Today at 07:33:27 am
Did any of the players post anything on social media? Normally they would, but its telling that everyone feels this is like a loss
Offline sushared

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1322 on: Today at 07:34:35 am
 couple of thoughts

- trent had a stinker, which is more or less covered above. but what about Robbo. he is fallen off the cliff this season. everytime he has a 1st touch the ball rolls off. his touch, speed, confidence have all deserted him. Amad could have easily hit couple of more goals than what he got. I am more worried on the left side compared to right side.

- the team selection was a disaster. we should have had a focal point, Jota should have played from start. very clearly knowing that they will pack their half, we needed a clinical finisher, a ball retainer who can bring  others into play.

- I was happy initially when we had bought in better control in matches, lesser chances for the opposition. we completely lost our head in the last couple of games. New castle, Spurs and now United. we joined hands with the opposition to bring in as much chaos into the proceedings when we should have held the ball after taking the lead, passed it around and bring the momentum down.

- we were worst than most of Klopp's teams, we neither pressed nor controlled the proceedings which was neither Klopp's style nor what Slot wants us to play like.

this is definitely recipe for disaster.  playing badly and losing our head are two different things. we played 10 vs 12, Trent definitely was playing for United yesterday.  it was telling the mgmt that pls sell me to RM right now.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,040
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1323 on: Today at 07:47:03 am
We really missed Dom and you can see what he brings to the table when he doesn't play. If he has recovered from his illness he has got to play midweek because he has missed the last two games.
I wish Slot trusted Endo more because Endo (rather than Darwin) for Jones would have been a much better sub. You're not losing much on the ball compared to Darwin and Endo is going to you exponentially more off the ball.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,291
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1324 on: Today at 07:48:31 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:10 am
Its not about rolling over when youre as shit as they are. They were apparently motivated yesterday and we were absolutely rancid but we still created 3 xG. Thats why this result really fucking hurts because regardless of rivalry and geography theyre not a remotely good football team and we let them off the hook big time.
Agreed, any other day we were up 2-0 in first 15 mins
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,040
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1325 on: Today at 07:49:22 am
The annoying thing is dropping points at home has now put pressure on the away games against Forest and Brentford. Not easy fixtures at all
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,758
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1326 on: Today at 07:52:27 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:56:27 am
I understand the frustration with Trent but I agree that the criticism is getting out of hand. Trent has been widely praised for his defensive improvement in a team that has been great. His performances away at Spurs and West Ham were strong and his general work with Salah this season is a huge weapon. Heck, even yesterday he crossed the ball that led to the penalty.

Yesterday was so poor from him and criticism is fair. But to extrapolate that into a wider sense that hes been somehow falling short is just emotional nonsense in my opinion.

Totally agree. I said yesterday people are using their frustration of his performance yesterday to basically start agendas on him. It's crazy and pointless.
Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1327 on: Today at 07:53:31 am
Quote from: sushared on Today at 07:34:35 am
couple of thoughts

- trent had a stinker, which is more or less covered above. but what about Robbo. he is fallen off the cliff this season. everytime he has a 1st touch the ball rolls off. his touch, speed, confidence have all deserted him. Amad could have easily hit couple of more goals than what he got. I am more worried on the left side compared to right side.

- the team selection was a disaster. we should have had a focal point, Jota should have played from start. very clearly knowing that they will pack their half, we needed a clinical finisher, a ball retainer who can bring  others into play.

- I was happy initially when we had bought in better control in matches, lesser chances for the opposition. we completely lost our head in the last couple of games. New castle, Spurs and now United. we joined hands with the opposition to bring in as much chaos into the proceedings when we should have held the ball after taking the lead, passed it around and bring the momentum down.

- we were worst than most of Klopp's teams, we neither pressed nor controlled the proceedings which was neither Klopp's style nor what Slot wants us to play like.

this is definitely recipe for disaster.  playing badly and losing our head are two different things. we played 10 vs 12, Trent definitely was playing for United yesterday.  it was telling the mgmt that pls sell me to RM right now.

Robbo was awful too but at least he gives it his all. Trent was simply not working.

Still staggered by that performance. Showings like that can have a domino effect on the players around him. It can't be underestimated how much we carried him and how an individual performance like that can hinder the team in getting the win.

It was so bad, I'm trying to figure out if it was performance anxiety. He surely can't be that shameless to consciously put in that effort during a title chase.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,040
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1328 on: Today at 07:54:32 am
Also, even though people will just label it an excuse, the weather didn't help at all. We both had to play in that downpour but it certainly helped them more than us.
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,504
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1329 on: Today at 07:54:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:49:22 am
The annoying thing is dropping points at home has now put pressure on the away games against Forest and Brighton. Not easy fixtures at all

Hopefully Brighton will be sitting on the beach by the penultimate game.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,066
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1330 on: Today at 08:00:57 am
Slot hasnt lost an away game since November 2023.

Its the home displays that have been more sketchy.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1331 on: Today at 08:07:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:54:32 am
Also, even though people will just label it an excuse, the weather didn't help at all. We both had to play in that downpour but it certainly helped them more than us.

Always helps to battle and win your duels though. That kind of weather is tough to play in but youve basically shot yourself in the foot if youre gonna be second to absolutely everything
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,758
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:09:26 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:00:57 am
Slot hasnt lost an away game since November 2023.

Its the home displays that have been more sketchy.

I have been wondering about that for a while. It's normally the other way round. But for some reason we've been less impressive at home.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,713
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1333 on: Today at 08:13:46 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:09:26 am
I have been wondering about that for a while. It's normally the other way round. But for some reason we've been less impressive at home.

We do have tougher games away from home to come though. We have played two of the current top 10 away and drawn both.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,828
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1334 on: Today at 08:14:46 am
We need to refocus now and go again Wednesday.

The next five in league are tough and you can easily lose a lead at the top. I know we have a cushion but Chelsea could have gone too before we played Spurs and have fallen away.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,040
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:16:29 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:54:34 am
Hopefully Brighton will be sitting on the beach by the penultimate game.

I meant Brentford :)
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,828
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:21:24 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:52:27 am
Totally agree. I said yesterday people are using their frustration of his performance yesterday to basically start agendas on him. It's crazy and pointless.

But we have to have a resolution Jill.

He has to either sign the contract and get his head right or be sold this month.

Theres no middle ground with this situation as it could completely derail our season. Its a huge story and we cant control the narrative.

Slot gave him the platform to perform yesterday with his comments at the presser and he produced the worse display of his career.
