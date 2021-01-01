« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1120 on: Today at 09:24:58 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:01 pm
Hopefully, Slot uses this game as an example that derbies are hard regard of where your rival sits in the league and that game is away.

Slot will have never experienced a game like that though, we can forget any semblance of being calm on the ball.
Kennys Jacket

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1121 on: Today at 09:25:03 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:16:48 pm
When is the Everton game?


Thursday v Peterborough. Dont convert mate, Im sure we'll get better.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1122 on: Today at 09:25:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:53:11 pm
Not sure he will play all the kids at the weekend.

It's playing who needs a game and resting who needs resting. And give a few kids a start.

But I wouldn't go full strength midweek either. Wouldn't play Virg or Konate until the final. Or Grav and Mo (bench maybe).

tubby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1123 on: Today at 09:25:28 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:24:53 pm
Maybe Salah should help trent for once  :butt

We're where we are in the league because of how we're using Salah though.
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1124 on: Today at 09:25:47 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:05:40 pm
They've put in a bigger effort tonight than all their other games this season combined. Just unreal.
We are always their biggest game of the season, even though they aren't ours.

They'll probably be knacked for three weeks now and get beat next game. It's not a hard season when you only put in a shift once or twice at best. Just ask Everton.
luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1125 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm
To blame football results on one or two guys is disingenuous. Today we should have buried our chances in the first half. Us conceding goals is a problem but everyone concedes goals the biggest problem today was us not scoring more than 2 the gaffer coached a 5-2 win. bad day at the office. onwards and upwards YNWA
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1126 on: Today at 09:27:24 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 09:23:05 pm
I know it's not good or helpful to get wound up about things that are in the past and we can't change, but I still quietly seethe about that Endrick brat injuring Konate in the last second of the Real game.

Up until then our defence had been so solid. With Konate out, Gomez steps up admirably but he then can't be our LB/RB cover, so the injuries to Bradley and Tsimikas mean we can't rotate at fullback for form or fitness. Then Gomez gets injured too, so we're limited in our options for replacing an off-colour Trent today.

All shoulda, woulda, coulda of course, and at the end of the day three draws during that time is hardly a disastrous drop off in form. But it rankles with me that if the whistle had blown five seconds earlier Konate would've come through unscathed and the picture could've been even more positive right now.

Heck, it would have been better to let the Real Madrid little prick run through on goal and score.
jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1127 on: Today at 09:28:04 pm
When everyone predicts 4,5,6-0, beware!
luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1128 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:25:28 pm
We're where we are in the league because of how we're using Salah though.
He was bad mate. I just think Trent had a bad game but Macca,Gakpo,Bradley and Van Dijk should have scored their chances and bailed the lad out. Only right when he single handily won us a point at St James park.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1129 on: Today at 09:28:53 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:26:43 pm
To blame football results on one or two guys is disingenuous. Today we should have buried our chances in the first half. Us conceding goals is a problem but everyone concedes goals the biggest problem today was us not scoring more than 2 the gaffer coached a 5-2 win. bad day at the office. onwards and upwards YNWA

A 5-2 win ? What are you on about ?

Players still need to win their individual battles. Dalot waltzed last Trent and hes not even quick.
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1130 on: Today at 09:29:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:58 pm
Slot will have never experienced a game like that though, we can forget any semblance of being calm on the ball.

Hopefully, he watches last seasons away match against them.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1131 on: Today at 09:29:55 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:28:34 pm
He was bad mate. I just think Trent had a bad game but Macca,Gakpo,Bradley and Van Dijk should have scored their chances and bailed the lad out. Only right when he single handily won us a point at St James park.

Er, that was Mo.
CS111

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1132 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:11:46 pm
Calling him a generational world class talent is not being on him.

The defending for this first goal is astonishing:

https://xcancel.com/mobyhaque1/status/1875972281589174468?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Shocking when you watch it from that angle. Looked genuinely like a random person trying to learn the game against professionals, oh, but with less effort
luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1133 on: Today at 09:30:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:55 pm
Er, that was Mo.
2 assists in a 15 min cameo. Deffo trent
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1134 on: Today at 09:31:23 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 09:28:04 pm
When everyone predicts 4,5,6-0, beware!

I had a feeling Manu would nick a draw again. Really relieved Arsenal dropped points yesterday. If they'd won and we won it would amount to the same thing although we'd be buzzing having just beaten Manu.
TheMan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1135 on: Today at 09:32:20 pm
Neil Atkinson suggested Alisson could have done better for the second goal. Diallo scuffed it and it didn't go into the corner so maybe his positioning wasn't right or he didn't have a good view of it. Robertson wasn't great for it obviously but it is unusual how little Alisson is questioned. A mate of mine had a go at him for the first goal and accused him of being beaten at his near post, but even a harsh critic like myself isn't blaming him for that one, it fairly rocketed past him.

What we do need though is NOT to return to the Mignolet days when almost every shot on target is a goal.
tubby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1136 on: Today at 09:32:26 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:28:34 pm
He was bad mate. I just think Trent had a bad game but Macca,Gakpo,Bradley and Van Dijk should have scored their chances and bailed the lad out. Only right when he single handily won us a point at St James park.

Wait which chance should Bradley have scored?

And what about the good chances Utd had too?
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1137 on: Today at 09:32:42 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:30:56 pm
2 assists in a 15 min cameo. Deffo trent

But he let his man sneak in for the equaliser at the end 😬
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1138 on: Today at 09:32:43 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:30:41 pm
Shocking when you watch it from that angle. Looked genuinely like a random person trying to learn the game against professionals, oh, but with less effort

Trent for the first goal and Robbo for the second goal really is like two players who have no fucking idea what is going on around them.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:33:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:32:26 pm
Wait which chance should Bradley have scored?

And what about the good chances Utd had too?

Tried to beat Onana at near post
lindylou100

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1140 on: Today at 09:34:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:42 pm
But he let his man sneak in for the equaliser at the end 😬

yup, I think that's what he meant by single handedly earning us a point.
luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1141 on: Today at 09:34:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:32:26 pm
Wait which chance should Bradley have scored?

And what about the good chances Utd had too?
Bradley should have squared it to Mohamed from that angle. Mo gave him a bollocking for it and rightfully so. Should be hitting that in the penalty area. Could be a even a own goal instead of taking a shot from that angle.
tubby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1142 on: Today at 09:34:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:33:29 pm
Tried to beat Onana at near post

Yeah that's the only one I could remember.  Can't say he should've scored that, it wasn't even a chance.

Can argue he should've crossed instead though.
SerbianScouser

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:35:38 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:32:20 pm
Diallo scuffed it and it didn't go into the corner so maybe his positioning wasn't right or he didn't have a good view of it.
In football whenever you see the ball going through defender's legs it's almost always a goal.

Alisson had his part covered but when defenders let the ball go through them it's game over.
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1144 on: Today at 09:35:51 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:32:20 pm
Neil Atkinson suggested Alisson could have done better for the second goal. Diallo scuffed it and it didn't go into the corner so maybe his positioning wasn't right or he didn't have a good view of it. Robertson wasn't great for it obviously but it is unusual how little Alisson is questioned. A mate of mine had a go at him for the first goal and accused him of being beaten at his near post, but even a harsh critic like myself isn't blaming him for that one, it fairly rocketed past him.

What we do need though is NOT to return to the Mignolet days when almost every shot on target is a goal.

No one is saving the first goal but he should have done better for the second. Probably unsighted until late. Robbo does nothing to stop the stop and blocks Allison's view so he can't save it. Like the Fulham goal, he does poorly to stop the shot and then deflects the ball out of Allison's reach.
luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1145 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:42 pm
But he let his man sneak in for the equaliser at the end 😬
;D Touche. Lets be guided I get the contract stuff is playing on peoples minds so they go extra harsh on trent. We had plenty of chances today. We made Onana actually look good. Bad day at the office for the attackers for me
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1146 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:34:22 pm
Bradley should have squared it to Mohamed from that angle. Mo gave him a bollocking for it and rightfully so. Should be hitting that in the penalty area. Could be a even a own goal instead of taking a shot from that angle.

But you said he should have scored it
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1147 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:34:22 pm
Bradley should have squared it to Mohamed from that angle. Mo gave him a bollocking for it and rightfully so. Should be hitting that in the penalty area. Could be a even a own goal instead of taking a shot from that angle.

That definitely should have gone across the penalty area. play the percentages rather than going for glory.
luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
Reply #1148 on: Today at 09:37:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:34:45 pm
Yeah that's the only one I could remember.  Can't say he should've scored that, it wasn't even a chance.

Can argue he should've crossed instead though.
Should have squared it to Salah. Gave him a earful
tubby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 09:37:38 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:37:03 pm
Should have squared it to Salah. Gave him a earful

Less of an earful than Virgil to Trent though.
Online luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 09:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:36:43 pm
But you said he should have scored it
The chance should have been scored and the blame is on Bradley. For selecting to not square it
Online Higgins79

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:32:20 pm
Neil Atkinson suggested Alisson could have done better for the second goal. Diallo scuffed it and it didn't go into the corner so maybe his positioning wasn't right or he didn't have a good view of it. Robertson wasn't great for it obviously but it is unusual how little Alisson is questioned. A mate of mine had a go at him for the first goal and accused him of being beaten at his near post, but even a harsh critic like myself isn't blaming him for that one, it fairly rocketed past him.

What we do need though is NOT to return to the Mignolet days when almost every shot on target is a goal.
Atkinson had just necked a Guinness in two gulps and probably not seen it on TV! Keeper had vertically no chance on either goal and made some ace saved. Was also brilliant on corners all game. Him, VVD and Macca the only 7/10s.
Online Motty

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 09:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:07:35 pm
A break for Trent is what I mean - take a breath etc.
Yeah a reset break for him and Robbo is just what's needed probably.
Online luchodiaz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 09:38:07 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:36:58 pm
That definitely should have gone across the penalty area. play the percentages rather than going for glory.
Facts
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:37:52 pm
Atkinson had just necked a Guinness in two gulps and probably not seen it on TV! Keeper had vertically no chance on either goal and made some ace saved. Was also brilliant on corners all game. Him, VVD and Macca the only 7/10s.

Gravenberch deserves a high mark as well for showing up in both halves.
