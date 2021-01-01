Please
Topic: 3 Years Ago (Read 329 times)
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 56,445
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
3 Years Ago
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:52:17 pm »
This legend passed away.
RIP Gerry Marsden. YNWA
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOXwzvk1WTc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOXwzvk1WTc</a>
rushyman
Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,738
On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: 3 Years Ago
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:27:39 am »
Old fella knew him, Greatly missed.
RIP Gerry
