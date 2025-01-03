« previous next »
Bournemouth away selling details

ABJ

Bournemouth away selling details
January 3, 2025, 07:24:10 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday February 1, 2025.

Location: Vitality Stadium

Kick-off: 15:00

Allocation: 1299

Disabled allocation
11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:
Adult £30
Over 65 £29
*Full Time Student £29
Young Adult (16-20) £29
**Juniors (Under 18) £10

Price Notes

*Full time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.
**Juniors must produce their Season Ticket, Junior, Teen or Mighty Red Official Membership NFC pass at the turnstile.
Juniors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.

There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £1/£2
Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.

Tickets sales

As a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system.
Supporters are reminded that accounts must be linked ahead of purchasing tickets.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members
based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

Sale On Sale Information
19 games from 8.15am 08.01.25 until 1.45pm 9.01.25
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

18 or more games from 2pm 9.01.25 until 8.15am 10.01.25
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits
Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.
ABJ

Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:22:54 am
Understandably it was easy enough this morning but its going to be very interesting to see how many drop to 18, will be a very small handful at best in my opinion. Will then be interesting to see if they have a returns sale for this, as they didn't last season although that was 1 of 5 out of the 19 that didn't have a returns sale.

Taking all of that into account, the small drop to those on 18 and then a potential returns sale to those also on 18 will mean that the club will be very close to not being able to guarantee everyone on 19 a ticket for this because if the number on 19 keeps going up, this it will end up as a ballot like Luton was last season.
elmothered1

Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:59 pm
still a fair few available maybe more than the normal 10/20 odd will drop to 18.......
ABJ

Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 12:42:59 pm
still a fair few available maybe more than the normal 10/20 odd will drop to 18.......
Plenty will buy between now and the 19 sale ending as a fair few always buy in the evening as I assume they have jobs that do not allow them computer access during working hours.
weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:31:39 pm
How many can be on 18. We were on 18 for a few years until Luton came up - there was no chance to buy Luton so I assume everyone on 18 then dropped to 17 for this season? I guess the only 18 ones this season are those who had 19 and didn't get Luton last season but as I wasn't in the sale I didn't pay any attention to it and just assumed all on 19 got sorted.
tasmichkata

Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:40:13 pm
Everyone on 19 got the Luton credit regardless if got a ticket or not.
weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 01:40:13 pm
Everyone on 19 got the Luton credit regardless if got a ticket or not.
funny I just read back the Luton thread after I posted above. So is anyone actually on 18? All 19 credits got the credit anyway and if you were on 18 you dropped to 17? How is there anyone on 18?
