Meanwhile, Freedberg maintains a practice schedule that would have most people reconsidering their life choices. Working nights and evenings at a downtown restaurant, he makes his way to his practice space once he gets off. He then plays drums incessantly from around midnight to 6 a.m.



“I miss the sun mostly,” Freedberg jokes. But he never misses the beat — this practice has molded him into a drummer both intensely stylish and viscerally powerful. With crash cymbals towering above his head, he manages musicality, taste, and power into concrete beats and bold fills that never overplay their hand. At a recent wall-to-wall show at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right, Freedberg lugged a set of bongos onstage that he played for approximately one riff, a reflection of the deliberation and purpose the band invoke.

