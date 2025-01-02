Yeah cheers, Rob. Just been doing some reading and yep, you provide them a list of numbers and they contact us from the top down if needed. This is exactly what we want.
The only thing that I can't quite understand is if the speaker base unit is say, in the living room and she presses the button in her bedroom, how the hell do they speak to her and assess the situation? I guess if the button is pressed and the response team gets no audible reply from the user. They will just call her contacts (me) or the emergency services.
I think only if they can't get hold of the family then they call the services. But yes, if no reply they will ring you
We had one early morning call, they couldn't contact him after a button press, so they sent carers around and then as the sister couldn't leave they kids alone, they rang me. He'd left the keys in the door, so I couldn't open it, so we had to get the Police, they did the back door with a ram (upvc panels pop out so easily) and he was fast asleep in bed, he'd rolled on the button.
One other time he set the smoke alarm off, didn't respond so they called the fire brigade. He used to warm a plate on the hob, forgot about and it got that hot it was smoking like mad and then exploded.