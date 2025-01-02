« previous next »
Author Topic: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled  (Read 229 times)

Offline Buck Pete

Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« on: January 2, 2025, 03:57:31 pm »
Hi Guys

My dad sadly passed away in November, and as such my 85-year-old mum lives alone in the house.  Her mind and cognitive skills are still sharp but she is becoming increasingly immobile.

She has looked at an apartment in a retirement complex but doesn't like that option.  She is currently looking to downsize to a small bungalow.  As a temporary measure, we had a refurbished stairlift fitted the other week. 

She has now suggested she would feel much more relaxed if she had one of those personal alarms, should she fall or feel unwell.

Does anyone here have any real-life experience of these? Anyone with elderly relatives or friends that has a pendant alarm?

I've Googled a few companies that provide them and there are digital alarms with fall detectors for around £200 per year.  But I suppose these things are only as good as the response folk on the other end.

Any advice is welcome. ta.

Online Millie

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #1 on: January 2, 2025, 04:12:43 pm »
My Mum had one.  We got hers from Wirral Borough Council via the district Nurse.  It cost about £2 a week I think. 

She did drop hers on the floor one day, and they responded straight away to check up on her.  I was there at the time this actually happened.

Fortunately for her she never did have a fall or anything like that.  She got hers after she had a minor stroke.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #2 on: January 2, 2025, 04:53:55 pm »
Cheers Millie

Do you know if you have the option for the alarm suppliers to have a list of designated numbers?  So if she were to press the button, we would get alerted and could go round and check up?

Online rob1966

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #3 on: January 2, 2025, 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  2, 2025, 04:53:55 pm
Cheers Millie

Do you know if you have the option for the alarm suppliers to have a list of designated numbers?  So if she were to press the button, we would get alerted and could go round and check up?



My father in law had one of these, it was via the carers he had. They had a list of numbers and if it was pressed (usually in his sleep) they used to ring around until one of us answered.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #4 on: January 2, 2025, 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2025, 05:13:03 pm
My father in law had one of these, it was via the carers he had. They had a list of numbers and if it was pressed (usually in his sleep) they used to ring around until one of us answered.

Yeah cheers, Rob.  Just been doing some reading and yep, you provide them a list of numbers and they contact us from the top down if needed.  This is exactly what we want.

The only thing that I can't quite understand is if the speaker base unit is say, in the living room and she presses the button in her bedroom, how the hell do they speak to her and assess the situation?   I guess if the button is pressed and the response team gets no audible reply from the user.  They will just call her contacts (me) or the emergency services.
Online rob1966

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #5 on: January 2, 2025, 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  2, 2025, 05:41:30 pm
Yeah cheers, Rob.  Just been doing some reading and yep, you provide them a list of numbers and they contact us from the top down if needed.  This is exactly what we want.

The only thing that I can't quite understand is if the speaker base unit is say, in the living room and she presses the button in her bedroom, how the hell do they speak to her and assess the situation?  I guess if the button is pressed and the response team gets no audible reply from the user.  They will just call her contacts (me) or the emergency services.

I think only if they can't get hold of the family then they call the services. But yes, if no reply they will ring you

We had one early morning call, they couldn't contact him after a button press, so they sent carers around and then as the sister couldn't leave they kids alone, they rang me. He'd left the keys in the door, so I couldn't open it, so we had to get the Police, they did the back door with a ram (upvc panels pop out so easily) and he was fast asleep in bed, he'd rolled on the button.

One other time he set the smoke alarm off, didn't respond so they called the fire brigade. He used to warm a plate on the hob, forgot about and it got that hot it was smoking like mad and then exploded.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #6 on: January 2, 2025, 06:26:38 pm »
Hardest part is to make sure ye mam will keep wearing it!
Online Millie

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #7 on: January 2, 2025, 07:07:30 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on January  2, 2025, 06:26:38 pm
Hardest part is to make sure ye mam will keep wearing it!

So true  ;D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #8 on: January 2, 2025, 08:33:43 pm »
haha yeah, a few people have said that.

My ma always wears a cardy around the house without fail.  Even if she has it in her pocket then that's better than nowt :)
Online Slippers

Re: Personal Pendant Alarms - Elderly/Disabled
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:33:34 pm »
My friend's father has one.

He got pissed the Christmas Eve before last,fell over and hit his head.He managed to press the alarm button before he passed out and his son went round to find him unconscious in a massive pool of blood.

The paramedics reckoned he'd have died if not for the alarm.
