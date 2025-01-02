Hi Guys



My dad sadly passed away in November, and as such my 85-year-old mum lives alone in the house. Her mind and cognitive skills are still sharp but she is becoming increasingly immobile.



She has looked at an apartment in a retirement complex but doesn't like that option. She is currently looking to downsize to a small bungalow. As a temporary measure, we had a refurbished stairlift fitted the other week.



She has now suggested she would feel much more relaxed if she had one of those personal alarms, should she fall or feel unwell.



Does anyone here have any real-life experience of these? Anyone with elderly relatives or friends that has a pendant alarm?



I've Googled a few companies that provide them and there are digital alarms with fall detectors for around £200 per year. But I suppose these things are only as good as the response folk on the other end.



Any advice is welcome. ta.



