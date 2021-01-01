« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield  (Read 43050 times)

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:29:23 pm
Yep, arl fart now me. I've got one pair of shoes, 2 pairs of steely boots and about 10 pairs of trainees. Always wore trainees to school with a note from my Ma saying she couldn't afford to buy shoes AND trainees.

I wear waterproof boots in winter. I even have a pair of battery powered heated socks, although I mostly use those for motorcycling. After my childhood I absolutely hate having cold feet, something I'm prone to.

I have one pair of trainers - Land Rover brand as they were on discount.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 01:37:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:33:57 pm
This is the one I remember. It started off saying something like, Dear Premier League defences

Yeah, I can't remember who the other players were but I can only imagine it's improved with age.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:33:08 pm
Amad and Fernandes behind a striker with Ugarte and Mainoo as a pivot.
That's likely I would have thought. In that case, he'll use Hojlund as a target man (definitely not Zirkzee!) Ugarte and Mainoo have far more energy than the dreadful Casemiro and Eriksen duo, although Ugarte in particular is poor when pressured, so our midfield could get a lot of joy targeting him in possession. He'll probably have Mazraoui and Dalot wide but neither will venture forward all that often. They could frustrate us for a spell but if we score first, it's likely that they'll lose discipline and get pulled all over the place. Certainly, if we score and the crowd does its thing, there's a real chance of them shipping another within 5 minutes.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:28:18 pm
I've got him down as more a Lonsdale slip on kind of guy. Probably why he's down on Liverpool most of the time #bitterblooo
Nah, hes definitely a brogue shoe with a tracksuit kind of guy.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 01:41:04 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:19:01 pm
I expect them to at least be competitive today. Amorim will surely put Garnacho in, so along with Diallo, they have some pace on the counter. He'll also instruct his wingbacks not to cross the halfway line. I think we'll start quickly and if we make an early breakthrough, they'll be in big trouble. However, if not, they can dig in and frustrate. I believe we'll win, but it may require patience.

They were 17/2 earlier in the week for the win - down to only 6/1 today.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:33:33 pm
I remember in the Norwich Fa Cup tie in 86 when the ref and linesmen came out to inspect the nets they got hundreds of snowballs thrown at them.

6-0?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 01:41:04 pm
They were 17/2 earlier in the week for the win - down to only 6/1 today.
They were 12/1 (maybe a touch higher) on the Exchange at one point. All that's happened here is some punters have recognised that United were a bit overpriced at that point and have taken the chance. When an event is available at long odds, it doesn't take much for bookies to correct the price. On the face of it, 17/2 to 6/1 isn't a huge change despite what many people would have you believe. They have gone from having a 10.52% chance of winning to a 14.28% chance as per the odds. 
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 01:51:04 pm »
Just don't fall into the "they're shite and wounded animal and there for the taking" narrative

No complacency. No mercy. I'm like a broken record, but I can never subscribe to the "they're shit so we just have to turn up to beat them" propaganda. Look what happened last year. We played with them, missed chance after chance, after chance and came unstuck in 0-0 and then the cup game.

The worse the team we play against are, the worse we play if we think we can loll through the game. No misplaced passes. No languid wafting of the leg passes. Be precise and play to our tempo then we'll be good - like was said by Arne himself "Let them worry about us and do what we want to" (or words to that effect in one interview he gave)

Do that and then we DO win the game. Score first and then get a second would see us more comfortable, but we've given stupid goals away (Spurs, Southampton to name the most recent) that could cost us. Be professional and twat these twats as it should be.

Allez Redmen.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Yeah we just need to be composed and dont get sucked into the hype of the game.

Play to our best or close to and we win as we are better than them.

Just win the game dont care how get the 3 points on the board.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm »
Need an early goal so they come out at us. Otherwise they'll park the bus and we'll spend the whole game like a battering ram trying to get through and it could be a very frustrating afternoon.

3 points and no less. Any dropped points will be like a loss.

Fuck them up, wreck their GD and send them closer to relegation.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm »
You would think this weather would lead to a slower game, which might actually suit United's largely static team. They should want the match to be played.

I guess if more snow had been forecast that could have meant problems leaving Anfield after the game, then it might have been called off. But there was no real reason to otherwise.

A clean win and no injuries will do. Anything else is gravy.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
