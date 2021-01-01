Just don't fall into the "they're shite and wounded animal and there for the taking" narrative



No complacency. No mercy. I'm like a broken record, but I can never subscribe to the "they're shit so we just have to turn up to beat them" propaganda. Look what happened last year. We played with them, missed chance after chance, after chance and came unstuck in 0-0 and then the cup game.



The worse the team we play against are, the worse we play if we think we can loll through the game. No misplaced passes. No languid wafting of the leg passes. Be precise and play to our tempo then we'll be good - like was said by Arne himself "Let them worry about us and do what we want to" (or words to that effect in one interview he gave)



Do that and then we DO win the game. Score first and then get a second would see us more comfortable, but we've given stupid goals away (Spurs, Southampton to name the most recent) that could cost us. Be professional and twat these twats as it should be.



Allez Redmen.