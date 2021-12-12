« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21] 22   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield  (Read 36051 times)

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #800 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:32:46 am
Hope it doesn't get called off, but I am on a train in Leeds with no sign of trains going west so may personally miss out.. Fingers crossed.
no trains going from leeds to liverpool now, not new ones anyway.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,166
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #801 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #802 on: Today at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:33:49 am
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.

Im choosing to believe this as gospel, mainly because I want to
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #803 on: Today at 10:34:53 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 09:56:43 am
The roads will be ok anyway. And I would suggest that driving on the pavement would be even more of a safety risk than 2cm of slushy snow.

Fair point  ;D
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,562
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #804 on: Today at 10:35:56 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:33:49 am
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.
That's the statement club has said as well? Sky are saying Council makes a decision at midday.
Logged

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,002
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #805 on: Today at 10:37:07 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:33:49 am
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.

I know someone that has got this message.

Not your daughter like. I don't know your daughter.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #806 on: Today at 10:37:43 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:33:49 am
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.
they aren't meeting until later so don't see how there could be an outcome
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,755
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #807 on: Today at 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:33:49 am
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.

That's going to be a useful meeting.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #808 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:33:49 am
My daughter works in Anfield road end and has been messaged that after a safety meeting, the match is going ahead as normal.

Of course it is. I sympathise with people travelling from far away, but they wouldn't postpone a London derby because of bad weather in Newcastle.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,517
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #809 on: Today at 10:38:28 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:37:43 am
they aren't meeting until later so don't see how there could be an outcome

Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #810 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
@Fiasco and Pascoli


My mate has offered to drive me in my Accessible vehicle, hes going to take his girlfriend for food whilst the game is on

A big weight of my mind.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,643
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #811 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:35:56 am
That's the statement club has said as well? Sky are saying Council makes a decision at midday.

Hopefully the council has said, bar a sudden downturn in the weather, it's going ahead
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #812 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:37:43 am
they aren't meeting until later so don't see how there could be an outcome

They'll need to get all the stewards in earlier than the fans so they need to get them to come in whatever the decision.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,363
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:39:38 am »
Raining now in Liverpool!

yay!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 10:38:36 am
@Fiasco and Pascoli


My mate has offered to drive me in my Accessible vehicle, hes going to take his girlfriend for food whilst the game is on

A big weight of my mind.


Is he going to cook her first or will you eat her raw?
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,610
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #815 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:37:07 am
I know someone that has got this message.

Not your daughter like. I don't know your daughter.

 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,643
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #816 on: Today at 10:42:09 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:37:43 am
they aren't meeting until later so don't see how there could be an outcome

They likely know it's OK to go ahead, but want to confirm later just in case it gets worse but it's improving already, so game will be ok
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,643
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #817 on: Today at 10:42:42 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:40:15 am
Is he going to cook her first or will you eat her raw?

It's that footy team in the Andes
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #818 on: Today at 10:44:28 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:40:15 am
Is he going to cook her first or will you eat her raw?

Cook her, he's not a complete Psycho
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,562
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #819 on: Today at 10:44:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:40 am
Hopefully the council has said, bar a sudden downturn in the weather, it's going ahead
Will know around midday mate. Hopefully they say it's going ahead and not reading RAWK about those that can't make it.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,562
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #820 on: Today at 10:45:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:37:07 am
I know someone that has got this message.

Not your daughter like. I don't know your daughter.
;D
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #821 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 10:38:36 am
@Fiasco and Pascoli


My mate has offered to drive me in my Accessible vehicle, hes going to take his girlfriend for food whilst the game is on

A big weight of my mind.

Weather permitting of course, touch wood etc
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,343
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #822 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:38:12 am
Of course it is. I sympathise with people travelling from far away, but they wouldn't postpone a London derby because of bad weather in Newcastle.

If the pitch is playable, the area around the ground is okay and the two teams are available then the game should always go ahead, weather wise.

Everton was called off because the force of the winds was too much of a safety hazard in and around the stadium.

Otherwise we'll end up with 5 or 6 weather postponements every  season in a calendar with more games every season.. added to the other unforseen stuff like a death in the royal family.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,534
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #823 on: Today at 10:46:21 am »
Mild temps in Libpool now and snow thawing like a goodun.......this game absolutely goes ahead as planned or my name's not Michael Fish.....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,643
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #824 on: Today at 10:47:14 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:44:42 am
Will know around midday mate. Hopefully they say it's going ahead and not reading RAWK about those that can't make it.

I'm just dreading the M62, it's bad enough in decent weather with the fucknuggets, never mind a bit of snow. The lads just gonna have to suck it up and I'll leave a bit earlier, otherwise I'll take his brother instead
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,461
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #825 on: Today at 10:47:29 am »
We're gonna smash these aren't we?

Even though Mo will be a bit cold out there :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Siannn.

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,341
  • How are we
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #826 on: Today at 10:49:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:37:07 am
I know someone that has got this message.

Not your daughter like. I don't know your daughter.

:lmao
Logged

Offline Siannn.

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,341
  • How are we
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #827 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:38:12 am
Of course it is. I sympathise with people travelling from far away, but they wouldn't postpone a London derby because of bad weather in Newcastle.

Exactly.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #828 on: Today at 10:50:02 am »
Train cancelled out of Manchester Piccadilly now. Uber to Liverpool, this game better go ahead Id have been in New York for the money its after costing to get here
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #829 on: Today at 10:50:58 am »
During and post-game is the weather to be OK to allow people to get away/home safely? I guess that will need to be considered too?
Logged

Online danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #830 on: Today at 10:51:34 am »
Come on rain, rain, rain, thaw, thaw, thaw.
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,782
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #831 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:47:29 am
We're gonna smash these aren't we?

Even though Mo will be a bit cold out there :)

I recall Mo slaying Watford in the snow a few years back.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #832 on: Today at 10:52:23 am »
Also know someone who works at the ground who has been told it's going ahead, but not sure if this is just the line the club is going with before this midday meeting or whether they know something we don't. I suspect this will go ahead.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,527
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #833 on: Today at 10:52:37 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:51:34 am
Come on rain, rain, rain, thaw, thaw, thaw.
Hopefully the pitch will be in good condition as well.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #834 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:40:15 am
Is he going to cook her first or will you eat her raw?

Raw like Suzi.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,129
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #835 on: Today at 10:53:20 am »


Manchester United
@ManUtd
·
Follow
Our match against Liverpool is set to still go ahead at this stage, despite snow and weather warnings in the North West today.


They sound up for it.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,562
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #836 on: Today at 10:53:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:47:14 am
I'm just dreading the M62, it's bad enough in decent weather with the fucknuggets, never mind a bit of snow. The lads just gonna have to suck it up and I'll leave a bit earlier, otherwise I'll take his brother instead
Hope it's alright for you later :thumbsup
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,036
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #837 on: Today at 10:54:04 am »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 10:51:39 am
I recall Mo slaying Watford in the snow a few years back.
St Patricks Day I think. I was there. Journey home across the M62 was dodgy.

That said, that was an incredible display from Salah - often forgotten amongst his highlights.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #838 on: Today at 10:54:15 am »
I suppose this is what I get for living in Yorkshire.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,461
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #839 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:52:37 am
Hopefully the pitch will be in good condition as well.
This could be a day for Cody Gakpo shitpingers!

Especially if they sit deeper than deep.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21] 22   Go Up
« previous next »
 