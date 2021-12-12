Of course it is. I sympathise with people travelling from far away, but they wouldn't postpone a London derby because of bad weather in Newcastle.



If the pitch is playable, the area around the ground is okay and the two teams are available then the game should always go ahead, weather wise.Everton was called off because the force of the winds was too much of a safety hazard in and around the stadium.Otherwise we'll end up with 5 or 6 weather postponements every season in a calendar with more games every season.. added to the other unforseen stuff like a death in the royal family.