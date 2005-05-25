https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/crl36g92eglo



Fascinating how much shit they're in. But this really highlights where they are:



Wow - Amorim not doing himself any favours with some of those soundbites:'The players are too anxious, too afraid''We are starving for leaders on the pitch'When talking about how the job has taken it's toll on him: "You can see in my face, you can compare it to the way when I arrive and now".This guy is a dead man walking. That's the kind of stuff you say after you've been in the job a few years, have had enough, and are sending a message to the players or looking for sympathy. But 2 months into the job that just comes across and weak and naive. Imagine the effect on players confidence when their new manager's talking like that so soon.Ferguson would never show weakness like that, and would always back his players when times were tough. It shows just how far they've fallen when a manager is pretty much waving the white flag already.