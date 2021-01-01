Games in hand are really not what you want when you're on the title charge - it's points on the board. Arsenal will be hoping they can psychologically spook us if they can go within 3 points or so.



Also want to play United now while they're on this really poor run, similar to how we took advantage of City being crap. If we played City at Anfield in March or April, I reckon it would be a different game entirely.



Feels like every game we have, there's a storm or snow warnings! The Gods do like to make it tough for us to win the Premier League.