Online Knight

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 12:10:51 am
Because I expect it, I have nothing to worry about if they do- but of course they won't.

So youre not expecting it then? Im very confused.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:10:05 pm »
Theyve apparently expressed concern that Olivers the ref because god forbid, he made some decisions against them, so expect him to be on his best im not biased against Man U behaviour
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:58:27 am
Well, That's Gravenberch and Gakpo missing Forest away then.

Wouldn't any suspension be taken up in the FA Cup match?
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm »
Shitting bricks because of how huge 3 points are for us not for how good Utd are. They can hurt us on the counter other than that not much of a threat.
Offline Schmohawk

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm »
Hopefully we've all learned from the 0-0 following the 7-0.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:08:20 pm »
10-0 to us
Online PaulF

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm »
My fear is Slot plays the kids and keeps the rest of the squad fresh for Forest.
Offline luchodiaz

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm »
Get a win by any means.
Offline Giono

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm »
This ManU side of over the hill veterans and imports who are yet to make a mark, have a Bolton in the fat sam era kind of feel.
Online rushyman

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Beat these and forest away and we are purring then. Two horrible games. Dont care what position United are in.

I still don't see any lead to be laughing about until about game 25. If we're 9pts ahead then then all the talk that's happening now is about right

At the moment with half a season to go it's just the media and rival fans either trying to put the pressure on or at the alter of the jinx gods. 'It's over I've made my peace with it' etc. shite, they know full well it takes two rounds of fixtures and it's all back on
Offline elbow

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:01:00 am
Games in hand aren't guaranteed points, especially with one of the games in hand being Everton away.

Neither is Brighton away for Arsenal.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
Shitting bricks because of how huge 3 points are for us not for how good Utd are. They can hurt us on the counter other than that not much of a threat.

You have a game to play to win three points in the PL, and you can choose your opponent.

Man Utd are going to be pretty high up that list.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm »
Yeah you are right. I am always uneasy before games vs this lot, they would love nothing more than to dent our title hopes. They are so shit though and this is Anfield. 💪
Offline zero zero

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 11:36:37 pm »
LFC - 4 game winning streak
MU - 4 game losing streak
LFC - No losses in 23
MU - No goals in last 3
MU - No clean sheet in last 8
MU last scored at Anfield on 16th December 2018, in Mourinho's last game (JLingz was the scorer)
Offline elbow

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 11:37:41 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Yesterday at 09:12:13 am
I can't escape the feeling it's setup for a Rashford winner off the bench, but leaving that aside, I think Amorim will try and keep it very tight.  I don't think United have been quite as bad under Amorim as their results suggest.  Their results have been relegation form, but I think their performances have been midtable.  Ugarte is a decent player and he'll be back for this.

Have you seen them play recently? Their performances have very much been relegation form, Amorim has actually got them playing them worse than Ten Hag which is some achievement. I think a midfield three of Mainoo, Fernandes and Ugarte could be described as pedestrian at best.

A controlled 3-0 win for the mighty Reds. Bring it on.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm »
We should absolutely pump these, with the way both teams are playing. With a week off, hoping for full throttle from minute one; they wont be able to cope.

Agree with someone above that its a massive 3 points.
Online duvva

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #176 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Thanks for the OP Zlen. Its a tough one to know how to be. Last time we were all understandably gung-ho about annihilating them and it ended up 0-0.

This time theyre even worse and were even better, but because of last time were all a bit reticent to get too fancy with our predictions.

Id be very happy with a similar display to the West Ham one. Dont have to score as many just as long as its at least one more than them.



Offline Peabee

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:39:47 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:02:24 pm
You underestimate Neville. He'd absolutely chuck in Fernandes and Hojlund as well.

Diallo too.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:06:30 am »
This should be a game where Darwin agent of chaos really pays off with his running power and hectoring of people, i think he and Sbozojones or Jonesbozo 60/30 and Mac and Gravenberch , i mean that is some legs in midfield with some help from up top.

God man casimero and erickson would be sacrificial in nature. if he does that he should just resign.
Offline jj2005

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:12:09 am »
How Man Utd fans will watch the match...
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/17vt5VHDMF/
Offline latortuga

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:58:47 am »
Some would argue stats go out the window in these types of big rivalry/derby games.

However, let's compare last season to this season...

Prior to that 0-0 at Anfield, Man Utd had won 4 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League and had conceded 2 goals, scoring 7.

That to me sounds like a team that was playing solid football capable of getting results away from home consistently.  Perhaps we shouldn't have been that surprised by the 0-0?

Line that up with this season and they come to Anfield having lost 3 of 5 away games in the Premier League, conceding 8 and scoring just 4 goals.

1 of those wins and 2 of those goals came in the derby which for the most part Man City had managed reasonably well for 85 minutes.

It's chalk and cheese how different their away form is coming into this game.
Online Caston

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #181 on: Today at 08:51:41 am »
Times the presser today?
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #182 on: Today at 08:58:46 am »
They're terrible, but they're going to come here, sit deep and pray which can always be frustrating. An early set piece goal or 2 would help as they can't seem to defend them
Online tubby

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:01:30 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:41 am
Times the presser today?

9.15
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:36:14 am »
I'm really looking forward to this match. I feel we will win and win big. We are just too good against this miserable club. We are stronger in every position, not just skilfully but mentally also. We are flying high, scoring every game. Only one team has kept us scoreless. One. Out of 28 games. United are not going to be the second.

I get the worry of some that this could be a scrappy 1-0 but there is no way in hell that we wont score more than 2 goals. This United team are really bad. They have one good player and he's on the bench lately, and probably out the door. This is not a team capable of beating us. Amorim is like a League 2 manager that's won a raffle to manage a PL team for a year. He's out of his depth, he won't last the year.

It never used to be before but watching us play United these days is laugh out loud funny. That 7-0 was a hoot. The 4 & 5-0s too. Watching our players running Utd players ragged, and making fools out of them are some of the happiest moments in a PL season. I can't wait to watch this match.

I predict 3-0 if not 4 or more. We are the better team. The officiating may help them along the way but we will navigate that too. It's what we do. I also predict that we will empty the away end by the 75th minute. We can clear an area faster than a fart in an elevator.

Roll on Sunday, I expect to be entertained.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:50:22 am »
Stay calm.

Play how we did against City and we will have too much for them.
Online keyop

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:54:10 am »
We got Mourinho sacked after we beat them in 2018.

We got Solksjaer sacked after beating them 5-0 at Old Trafford in 2021 (they waited a few weeks to make it look like that result wasn't the defining moment, but we all know it was).

We humiliated them in 2023 beating them 7-0 (when they should've sacked Ten Hag).

We now have another opportunity to put pressure on Amorim and move him closer to the exit. This is a worse team and setup than any of the games above, and we need to take full advantage and put them to the sword.

A win for us would be their 6th defeat in 7 PL games and the media will be all over them - especially if we embarrass them again.
Online MoSzizlak

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
Neither is Brighton away for Arsenal.

Brighton have hit a wall, no win in their 7 league games.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:59:21 am »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 09:55:29 am
Brighton have hit a wall, no win in their 7 league games.

Arsenal are winning all their remaining games like Chelsea.
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:59:33 am »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 09:55:29 am
Brighton have hit a wall, no win in their 7 league games.

Arsenal catching two traditionally tough aways at the perfect time.
Online keyop

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #190 on: Today at 10:05:11 am »
Chris Sutton on the BBC website is predicting 5-0 to us and saying we'll 'demolish them' - saying they've no chance of keeping us out, and he feels sorry for Amorim.

Very rare that a pundit or ex-player is that candid about how bad the opposition are - especially on the BBC. Shows just how far they've fallen, when not even a battling draw against their biggest rivals is seen as a possibility.
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #191 on: Today at 10:08:38 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:05:11 am
Chris Sutton on the BBC website is predicting 5-0 to us and saying we'll 'demolish them' - saying they've no chance of keeping us out, and he feels sorry for Amorim.

Very rare that a pundit or ex-player is that candid about how bad the opposition are - especially on the BBC. Shows just how far they've fallen, when not even a battling draw against their biggest rivals is seen as a possibility.

Fair enough but I really hope the players don't see it that way. Need to be on it from the first whistle and do a professional job.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #192 on: Today at 10:10:43 am »
Quite funny really, does Amorim spend this week training his players on his new tactics which they literally arent suited to and cant do or try something different to keep Slot guessing.. hes fucked either way as they are such a poor group of players.
