I'm really looking forward to this match. I feel we will win and win big. We are just too good against this miserable club. We are stronger in every position, not just skilfully but mentally also. We are flying high, scoring every game. Only one team has kept us scoreless. One. Out of 28 games. United are not going to be the second.



I get the worry of some that this could be a scrappy 1-0 but there is no way in hell that we wont score more than 2 goals. This United team are really bad. They have one good player and he's on the bench lately, and probably out the door. This is not a team capable of beating us. Amorim is like a League 2 manager that's won a raffle to manage a PL team for a year. He's out of his depth, he won't last the year.



It never used to be before but watching us play United these days is laugh out loud funny. That 7-0 was a hoot. The 4 & 5-0s too. Watching our players running Utd players ragged, and making fools out of them are some of the happiest moments in a PL season. I can't wait to watch this match.



I predict 3-0 if not 4 or more. We are the better team. The officiating may help them along the way but we will navigate that too. It's what we do. I also predict that we will empty the away end by the 75th minute. We can clear an area faster than a fart in an elevator.



Roll on Sunday, I expect to be entertained.