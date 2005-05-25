Some would argue stats go out the window in these types of big rivalry/derby games.



However, let's compare last season to this season...



Prior to that 0-0 at Anfield, Man Utd had won 4 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League and had conceded 2 goals, scoring 7.



That to me sounds like a team that was playing solid football capable of getting results away from home consistently. Perhaps we shouldn't have been that surprised by the 0-0?



Line that up with this season and they come to Anfield having lost 3 of 5 away games in the Premier League, conceding 8 and scoring just 4 goals.



1 of those wins and 2 of those goals came in the derby which for the most part Man City had managed reasonably well for 85 minutes.



It's chalk and cheese how different their away form is coming into this game.