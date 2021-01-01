I can't escape the feeling it's setup for a Rashford winner off the bench, but leaving that aside, I think Amorim will try and keep it very tight. I don't think United have been quite as bad under Amorim as their results suggest. Their results have been relegation form, but I think their performances have been midtable. Ugarte is a decent player and he'll be back for this. I just don't think they really have anything in attack to worry us. We're one of the best defences in the league, playing at home against a really substandard attack. If they manage to knick one, I guess they'll just dig in with their back five, try and spoil the game and hope we get frustrated. Amorim's best chance is to try something a bit different to catch us out, but I don't think he really seems that sort of manager, and say he reverts to a back four, and they somehow get a result, where does that actually leave him for the rest of the season when his whole thing has been about trying to embed a new approach. As long as we are patient, as I suspect above all else, they'll try and take the sting out of the atmosphere, so the opening 20 minutes might be really hardwork, then surely we run out comfortable winners. I think something like 2-0 is most likely though, as that would actually be a decent result for United.