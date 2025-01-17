Cherki wont be at Lyon past this window, unless they want to be selling him from a position of weakness in Ligue 2.



Theyre 6th in Ligue 1, so theyre not going to get relegated by table position, but theyve been told they need to raise £100m in player sales to avoid relegation for financial irregularities. Theyve sold Caqueret for a bargain £13m, Gift Orban for £7m and Jeffinho for £4m. The latter transfer, because it was to John Textors Botafogo has been ruled as not counting towards the total needed, so with a couple of other minor sales, theyve raised £29m of the £100m. Cherki will be sold to whoever offers a fee close to the £20m asking price.



Liverpool should be looking at a cheap deal for Malick Fofana and maybe leaving him there on loan until the end of the season, if the Diaz rumblings are true.



Lyon will basically have to sell all players of significant value to stay in Ligue 1. This is their worst squad in a long time and doesnt really have that clear next superstar they can usually extract big value for.