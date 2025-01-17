« previous next »
Online Ghost Town

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:23:12 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm

Who is the girl about to get Double Chuckled?
Offline tamadic

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 02:30:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm
It's not a good investment for a club that's spends as prudently as we do. His wages can gives us two younger players with growth potential in positions that we need.

Blowing that money on a player that's past his peak wouldn't make sense but then again seems the source J-MC-'s posted is decent.

With this mind set, we would be down to 18-19 squad players by the end of next summer transfer window.
Your logic is right, the only problem is, when did we sign any starting defensive players? Four year ago with Konate? And btw, to be honest, who's Hill?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/liverpool-fc-submit-22-man-premier-league-squad-with-7-homegrown-players/
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*
Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*, Hill*
Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo
Notable U21s: Quansah, Elliott, Nyoni, Bradley
* Homegrown
Offline newterp

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 03:13:22 am »
Offline farawayred

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 05:54:01 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:13:22 am
I don't think we can afford that. We have contract renewals to be done.
Por que no los dos?
Offline Zlen

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 06:11:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:54:01 am
Por que no los dos?

Richard woke up on a Monday morning. His steady hand reached for the alarm clock and smashed the snooze button. Even though he got up, he still liked to tease the alarm clock with anticipation of something happening in the future. But nothing will happen, though clock doesn't know this. It made Richard smile. Two strong black coffees later, Richard opened his bursting Inbox where preset filters were working overtime. Reports from scouts, cold calls from agents and media - all neatly placed in a folder he can safely ignore. Because Richard, especially on Modays,  is a man of singular vision and focus. It can not be divided or diminished by outside noise. A strong believer in deep dive focussed work - Richard doesn't divide his attention. Instead he focusses it until it reaches a paralysis inducing point of saturation. Richard meditated on this for a moment then continued to go about his day's work. Let's monitor...
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 07:35:47 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:08:12 am
Cherki available for £19m.

https://metro.co.uk/2025/01/17/liverpool-given-asking-price-sign-rayan-cherki-lyon-reach-verbal-agreement-22385817/

Purely stylistically, I think he would be great. Can play both sides and as a 10, and would be a great weapon against the low block sides. I have no idea whether he is genuinely at the required level as an athlete to play for Liverpool though.
Offline Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 07:40:29 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 07:35:47 am
Purely stylistically, I think he would be great. Can play both sides and as a 10, and would be a great weapon against the low block sides. I have no idea whether he is genuinely at the required level as an athlete to play for Liverpool though.

Don't see the point getting him when we have Elliott who can't get a game.
Online spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 07:53:51 am »
I think the club arent committing big fees to new players until they know the outcome of the three players nearly out of contract as that has a huge bearing on the requirements of the squad.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:56:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:40:29 am
Don't see the point getting him when we have Elliott who can't get a game.

The numbers suggest that Cherki is a far better dribbler than Elliott. He's just that little bit quicker and more physical and is better in terms of close control as well. I haven't seen a huge amount of Cherki but I'd think Elliott is the better passer. Nonetheless, the ability to beat a player alone could set them apart.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 08:01:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:51 am
I think the club arent committing big fees to new players until they know the outcome of the three players nearly out of contract as that has a huge bearing on the requirements of the squad.

I mean at this stage it has to be a consideration. But how do you plan for that? Do you sort out players who you want if they go?

I dunno but I wouldnt be surprised if an excuse rolled out in the summer that all planning went to pot because of the contractual decisions.
Online Chris~

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 08:11:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:09 am
I mean at this stage it has to be a consideration. But how do you plan for that? Do you sort out players who you want if they go?

I dunno but I wouldnt be surprised if an excuse rolled out in the summer that all planning went to pot because of the contractual decisions.
It'd be a rubbish excuse because you absolutely can plan for other areas. The side could do with another young reliable.forward/attacking mid type if Slot doesn't really trust Elliott and Jota's unreliability fitness wise. We could absolutely do with another centre back when you consider the same things for Quansah and  Konate. Left back and a 6 as well seem like obvious squad/first team improvements. That's 12 months to find the best you can there to mitigate against players leaving or dropping off elsewhere. Plus,  at this stage the club will have a good idea of what they are willing to pay those 3 and how likely they are to stay. You doy need direct replacements to stay good/improve, get better elsewhere and if you have money to get someone else because they left then oh no, you can spend that. Not every transfer is a 6+ month process. Or oh no, they sign. You don't spend the year after, we're happy to do that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 08:18:59 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:11:33 am
It'd be a rubbish excuse because you absolutely can plan for other areas. The side could do with another young reliable.forward/attacking mid type if Slot doesn't really trust Elliott and Jota's unreliability fitness wise. We could absolutely do with another centre back when you consider the same things for Quansah and  Konate. Left back and a 6 as well seem like obvious squad/first team improvements. That's 12 months to find the best you can there to mitigate against players leaving or dropping off elsewhere. Plus,  at this stage the club will have a good idea of what they are willing to pay those 3 and how likely they are to stay. You doy need direct replacements to stay good/improve, get better elsewhere and if you have money to get someone else because they left then oh no, you can spend that. Not every transfer is a 6+ month process. Or oh no, they sign. You don't spend the year after, we're happy to do that.

Yeah but the budget has to be a consideration? Kerkez is being quoted at £50m and whilst i dont think he will eventually cost that much (nor do I think he is worth anywhere near that), if we have to replace our best attacker and defender then those positions are so crucial that the money goes on them and you go down to a more cheaper option when it comes to other positions.

I cant see for example buying another midfielder or left back for big money if we have to replace Salah and Van Dijk because in at centre back and right wing we dont have high class alternatives whereas in midfield for example we do.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 08:21:12 am »
If Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent remain at the club, I anticipate well make three signings during the summer transfer window: a left back, a central midfielder, and a forward. Im fairly certain Nunez will be sold at the end of the season, which would drive the need for a new forward. I dont expect the club to bring in a centre back unless one of two scenarios occurs, either Quansah goes out on loan or Gomez is sold.

However, if the situation evolves differently, specifically, if Salah and Van Dijk stay but Trent is sold, as some predict, then I expect the club to focus on four key areas: signing a left back, a right back to replace Trent, a central midfielder, and a forward.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 08:37:06 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 07:56:36 am
The numbers suggest that Cherki is a far better dribbler than Elliott. He's just that little bit quicker and more physical and is better in terms of close control as well. I haven't seen a huge amount of Cherki but I'd think Elliott is the better passer. Nonetheless, the ability to beat a player alone could set them apart.

Cherkis stats are undeniably impressive, hes a chance creation machine in my opinion. That said, I dont think well sign him unless someone like Elliott leaves. Its more about maintaining balance in the squad. Were unlikely to stockpile players in similar roles. That being said, Id absolutely love to see Cherki join us. Hed be a fantastic addition, especially when it comes to breaking down teams that sit deep in a low block. However, there are valid concerns about his athleticism and off the ball work, which dont entirely align with what Slot typically demands from his number 10.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
I still insist Cherki would be great here
Offline Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 09:09:52 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:37:06 am
Cherkis stats are undeniably impressive, hes a chance creation machine in my opinion. That said, I dont think well sign him unless someone like Elliott leaves. Its more about maintaining balance in the squad. Were unlikely to stockpile players in similar roles. That being said, Id absolutely love to see Cherki join us. Hed be a fantastic addition, especially when it comes to breaking down teams that sit deep in a low block. However, there are valid concerns about his athleticism and off the ball work, which dont entirely align with what Slot typically demands from his number 10.

If we got Cherki (or someone similar) it'd likely be curtains for Elliott. Signing Cherki cheap and getting a big fee for Elliott might appeal to us, for example, but it'd also be swapping another homegrown slot for a non-homegrown. Given we're not going to pay what it takes for established English/HG players at other clubs, that's a problem.

Kelleher will be replaced by the Georgian lad, if Trent goes we'll likely get a non-HG RB in to replace. All 6 senior forwards are non-HG already.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 09:27:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:09:52 am
If we got Cherki (or someone similar) it'd likely be curtains for Elliott. Signing Cherki cheap and getting a big fee for Elliott might appeal to us, for example, but it'd also be swapping another homegrown slot for a non-homegrown. Given we're not going to pay what it takes for established English/HG players at other clubs, that's a problem.

Kelleher will be replaced by the Georgian lad, if Trent goes we'll likely get a non-HG RB in to replace. All 6 senior forwards are non-HG already.

That's a good point.  I didn't think about the non-homegrown quota. What is our current situation in regards to this?
Offline Knight

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 09:34:47 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:27:12 am
That's a good point.  I didn't think about the non-homegrown quota. What is our current situation in regards to this?

Yeah the idea of us paying the home grown tax is rather far fetched. We need academy graduates/ players we bring in at 16/17 (like Elliot), to do that. 
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 09:53:06 am »
Home-Grown Players: 8

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Joe Gomez
Curtis Jones
Harvey Elliott
Caoimhín Kelleher
Jarell Quansah
Conor Bradley
Tyler Morton

Non-Home-Grown Players: 16

Alisson Becker
Vítězslav Jaros
Virgil van Dijk
Ibrahima Konate
Kostas Tsimikas
Andrew Robertson
Wataru Endo
Dominik Szoboszlai
Alexis Mac Allister
Ryan Gravenberch
Luis Díaz
Darwin Nunez
Mohamed Salah
Federico Chiesa
Cody Gakpo
Diogo Jota

Have I got this right?
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 10:05:00 am »
Cherki is also a lot bigger and quicker than Elliott.  But on the flip side I suspect he doesn't put in the kind of shift Elliott can.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 10:09:03 am »
If  what I said in my previous post is correct, with 16 non-home-grown players currently in our squad, we have room to sign one more non-home-grown player this month within the 25-man limit. However, if we were to add another non-home-grown player after that, we would need to unregister one of our existing non-home-grown senior players to remain compliant with the Premier Leagues limit of 17.

That said, if the incoming player is under 21, they wouldnt need to be included in the 25-man squad. This would allow us to sign them without affecting the non-home-grown player quota.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:00 am
Cherki is also a lot bigger and quicker than Elliott.  But on the flip side I suspect he doesn't put in the kind of shift Elliott can.

Thats the concern with Cherki, his off the ball work doesnt quite align with what Slot expects from a number 10. He would need to improve in this area.

I dont see us signing Cherki this month, but if hes still at Lyon by the summer and were considering moving on from a player like Elliott (though I really hope that doesnt happen), then perhaps we could look into signing Cherki at that point.
Offline Vinay

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 10:30:29 am »
If the suits do decide to move on Darwin, who is out there to replace him, that they can reliably get?
Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, Sesko, Osimhen? I don't think they go for any of those names, to be honest, as everyone knows them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 10:31:41 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:30:29 am
If the suits do decide to move on Darwin, who is out there to replace him, that they can reliably get?
Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, Sesko, Osimhen? I don't think they go for any of those names, to be honest, as everyone knows them.

I think the days of unknown gems are close to over. We may not have seen every player play, but a lot of people seem to have done.

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 10:32:41 am »
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 02:30:18 am
With this mind set, we would be down to 18-19 squad players by the end of next summer transfer window.
Your logic is right, the only problem is, when did we sign any starting defensive players? Four year ago with Konate? And btw, to be honest, who's Hill?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/liverpool-fc-submit-22-man-premier-league-squad-with-7-homegrown-players/
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*
Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*, Hill*
Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo
Notable U21s: Quansah, Elliott, Nyoni, Bradley
* Homegrown
Players already in the squad are less of a risk. Instead of signing Kimmich (another Casemiro), we can sign players in the 22-26 range. Players that can improve and have a resale value not an older guy that will become a liability.
Online Chris~

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 10:47:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:59 am
Yeah but the budget has to be a consideration? Kerkez is being quoted at £50m and whilst i dont think he will eventually cost that much (nor do I think he is worth anywhere near that), if we have to replace our best attacker and defender then those positions are so crucial that the money goes on them and you go down to a more cheaper option when it comes to other positions.

I cant see for example buying another midfielder or left back for big money if we have to replace Salah and Van Dijk because in at centre back and right wing we dont have high class alternatives whereas in midfield for example we do.
I think we should be aiming for an attacking player and centre back anyway (and they should be first team quality) if Salah and Van Dijk stay, great too many good players isn't an issue, if they leave you hopefully have already mitigated a bit against them going and can find some quality with the money you might now have. You aren't always going to improve/stay good by trying to replace like for like in terms of position/role
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:08:12 am
Cherki available for £19m.

https://metro.co.uk/2025/01/17/liverpool-given-asking-price-sign-rayan-cherki-lyon-reach-verbal-agreement-22385817/

Rightly or wrongly, he's got himself the label of not being particularly professional and having an attitude problem. Not sure the details but if there is any truth behind it I imagine that would rule him out to us.
 
 
Offline Danny Boy

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 11:00:37 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
Im going off this tbf.

Liverpool are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer in the summer. Initial informal talks with the player have already taken place. But nothing is concrete yet [@kessler_philipp, @VTschirpke]

Schirpke is a reporter for Bayern at Munchner Murkur and retweeted the above.

Thiago vibes. No thanks
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 11:35:37 am »
Cherki wont be at Lyon past this window, unless they want to be selling him from a position of weakness in Ligue 2.

Theyre 6th in Ligue 1, so theyre not going to get relegated by table position, but theyve been told they need to raise £100m in player sales to avoid relegation for financial irregularities. Theyve sold Caqueret for a bargain £13m, Gift Orban for £7m and Jeffinho for £4m. The latter transfer, because it was to John Textors Botafogo has been ruled as not counting towards the total needed, so with a couple of other minor sales, theyve raised £29m of the £100m. Cherki will be sold to whoever offers a fee close to the £20m asking price.

Liverpool should be looking at a cheap deal for Malick Fofana and maybe leaving him there on loan until the end of the season, if the Diaz rumblings are true.

Lyon will basically have to sell all players of significant value to stay in Ligue 1. This is their worst squad in a long time and doesnt really have that clear next superstar they can usually extract big value for.
Online Ghost Town

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 11:48:41 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:06:50 am
I still insist Cherki would be great here
I've got no beef, Cherki is fine by me
