ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Ghost Town

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:23:12 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm

Who is the girl about to get Double Chuckled?
tamadic

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2921 on: Today at 02:30:18 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm
It's not a good investment for a club that's spends as prudently as we do. His wages can gives us two younger players with growth potential in positions that we need.

Blowing that money on a player that's past his peak wouldn't make sense but then again seems the source J-MC-'s posted is decent.

With this mind set, we would be down to 18-19 squad players by the end of next summer transfer window.
Your logic is right, the only problem is, when did we sign any starting defensive players? Four year ago with Konate? And btw, to be honest, who's Hill?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/liverpool-fc-submit-22-man-premier-league-squad-with-7-homegrown-players/
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*
Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*, Hill*
Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo
Notable U21s: Quansah, Elliott, Nyoni, Bradley
* Homegrown
newterp

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2922 on: Today at 03:13:22 am
farawayred

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2923 on: Today at 05:54:01 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:13:22 am
I don't think we can afford that. We have contract renewals to be done.
Por que no los dos?
Zlen

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2924 on: Today at 06:11:20 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:54:01 am
Por que no los dos?

Richard woke up on a Monday morning. His steady hand reached for the alarm clock and smashed the snooze button. Even though he got up, he still liked to tease the alarm clock with anticipation of something happening in the future. But nothing will happen, though clock doesn't know this. It made Richard smile. Two strong black coffees later, Richard opened his bursting Inbox where preset filters were working overtime. Reports from scouts, cold calls from agents and media - all neatly placed in a folder he can safely ignore. Because Richard, especially on Modays,  is a man of singular vision and focus. It can not be divided or diminished by outside noise. A strong believer in deep dive focussed work - Richard doesn't divide his attention. Instead he focusses it until it reaches a paralysis inducing point of saturation. Richard meditated on this for a moment then continued to go about his day's work. Let's monitor...
jooneyisdagod

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2925 on: Today at 07:35:47 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:08:12 am
Cherki available for £19m.

https://metro.co.uk/2025/01/17/liverpool-given-asking-price-sign-rayan-cherki-lyon-reach-verbal-agreement-22385817/

Purely stylistically, I think he would be great. Can play both sides and as a 10, and would be a great weapon against the low block sides. I have no idea whether he is genuinely at the required level as an athlete to play for Liverpool though.
Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2926 on: Today at 07:40:29 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 07:35:47 am
Purely stylistically, I think he would be great. Can play both sides and as a 10, and would be a great weapon against the low block sides. I have no idea whether he is genuinely at the required level as an athlete to play for Liverpool though.

Don't see the point getting him when we have Elliott who can't get a game.
spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2927 on: Today at 07:53:51 am
I think the club arent committing big fees to new players until they know the outcome of the three players nearly out of contract as that has a huge bearing on the requirements of the squad.
jooneyisdagod

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:56:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:40:29 am
Don't see the point getting him when we have Elliott who can't get a game.

The numbers suggest that Cherki is a far better dribbler than Elliott. He's just that little bit quicker and more physical and is better in terms of close control as well. I haven't seen a huge amount of Cherki but I'd think Elliott is the better passer. Nonetheless, the ability to beat a player alone could set them apart.
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2929 on: Today at 08:01:09 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:51 am
I think the club arent committing big fees to new players until they know the outcome of the three players nearly out of contract as that has a huge bearing on the requirements of the squad.

I mean at this stage it has to be a consideration. But how do you plan for that? Do you sort out players who you want if they go?

I dunno but I wouldnt be surprised if an excuse rolled out in the summer that all planning went to pot because of the contractual decisions.
Chris~

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2930 on: Today at 08:11:33 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:09 am
I mean at this stage it has to be a consideration. But how do you plan for that? Do you sort out players who you want if they go?

I dunno but I wouldnt be surprised if an excuse rolled out in the summer that all planning went to pot because of the contractual decisions.
It'd be a rubbish excuse because you absolutely can plan for other areas. The side could do with another young reliable.forward/attacking mid type if Slot doesn't really trust Elliott and Jota's unreliability fitness wise. We could absolutely do with another centre back when you consider the same things for Quansah and  Konate. Left back and a 6 as well seem like obvious squad/first team improvements. That's 12 months to find the best you can there to mitigate against players leaving or dropping off elsewhere. Plus,  at this stage the club will have a good idea of what they are willing to pay those 3 and how likely they are to stay. You doy need direct replacements to stay good/improve, get better elsewhere and if you have money to get someone else because they left then oh no, you can spend that. Not every transfer is a 6+ month process. Or oh no, they sign. You don't spend the year after, we're happy to do that.
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2931 on: Today at 08:18:59 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:11:33 am
It'd be a rubbish excuse because you absolutely can plan for other areas. The side could do with another young reliable.forward/attacking mid type if Slot doesn't really trust Elliott and Jota's unreliability fitness wise. We could absolutely do with another centre back when you consider the same things for Quansah and  Konate. Left back and a 6 as well seem like obvious squad/first team improvements. That's 12 months to find the best you can there to mitigate against players leaving or dropping off elsewhere. Plus,  at this stage the club will have a good idea of what they are willing to pay those 3 and how likely they are to stay. You doy need direct replacements to stay good/improve, get better elsewhere and if you have money to get someone else because they left then oh no, you can spend that. Not every transfer is a 6+ month process. Or oh no, they sign. You don't spend the year after, we're happy to do that.

Yeah but the budget has to be a consideration? Kerkez is being quoted at £50m and whilst i dont think he will eventually cost that much (nor do I think he is worth anywhere near that), if we have to replace our best attacker and defender then those positions are so crucial that the money goes on them and you go down to a more cheaper option when it comes to other positions.

I cant see for example buying another midfielder or left back for big money if we have to replace Salah and Van Dijk because in at centre back and right wing we dont have high class alternatives whereas in midfield for example we do.
HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2932 on: Today at 08:21:12 am
If Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent remain at the club, I anticipate well make three signings during the summer transfer window: a left back, a central midfielder, and a forward. Im fairly certain Nunez will be sold at the end of the season, which would drive the need for a new forward. I dont expect the club to bring in a centre back unless one of two scenarios occurs, either Quansah goes out on loan or Gomez is sold.

However, if the situation evolves differently, specifically, if Salah and Van Dijk stay but Trent is sold, as some predict, then I expect the club to focus on four key areas: signing a left back, a right back to replace Trent, a central midfielder, and a forward.
HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2933 on: Today at 08:37:06 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 07:56:36 am
The numbers suggest that Cherki is a far better dribbler than Elliott. He's just that little bit quicker and more physical and is better in terms of close control as well. I haven't seen a huge amount of Cherki but I'd think Elliott is the better passer. Nonetheless, the ability to beat a player alone could set them apart.

Cherkis stats are undeniably impressive, hes a chance creation machine in my opinion. That said, I dont think well sign him unless someone like Elliott leaves. Its more about maintaining balance in the squad. Were unlikely to stockpile players in similar roles. That being said, Id absolutely love to see Cherki join us. Hed be a fantastic addition, especially when it comes to breaking down teams that sit deep in a low block. However, there are valid concerns about his athleticism and off the ball work, which dont entirely align with what Slot typically demands from his number 10.
