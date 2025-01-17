If Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent remain at the club, I anticipate well make three signings during the summer transfer window: a left back, a central midfielder, and a forward. Im fairly certain Nunez will be sold at the end of the season, which would drive the need for a new forward. I dont expect the club to bring in a centre back unless one of two scenarios occurs, either Quansah goes out on loan or Gomez is sold.
However, if the situation evolves differently, specifically, if Salah and Van Dijk stay but Trent is sold, as some predict, then I expect the club to focus on four key areas: signing a left back, a right back to replace Trent, a central midfielder, and a forward.