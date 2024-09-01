It's not a good investment for a club that's spends as prudently as we do. His wages can gives us two younger players with growth potential in positions that we need.



Blowing that money on a player that's past his peak wouldn't make sense but then again seems the source J-MC-'s posted is decent.



With this mind set, we would be down to 18-19 squad players by the end of next summer transfer window.Your logic is right, the only problem is, when did we sign any starting defensive players? Four year ago with Konate? And btw, to be honest, who's Hill?Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, TsimikasMidfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*, Hill*Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, GakpoNotable U21s: Quansah, Elliott, Nyoni, Bradley* Homegrown