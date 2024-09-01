« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Ghost Town

  RAWK snitch.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:23:12 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm

Who is the girl about to get Double Chuckled?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2921 on: Today at 02:30:18 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm
It's not a good investment for a club that's spends as prudently as we do. His wages can gives us two younger players with growth potential in positions that we need.

Blowing that money on a player that's past his peak wouldn't make sense but then again seems the source J-MC-'s posted is decent.

With this mind set, we would be down to 18-19 squad players by the end of next summer transfer window.
Your logic is right, the only problem is, when did we sign any starting defensive players? Four year ago with Konate? And btw, to be honest, who's Hill?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/liverpool-fc-submit-22-man-premier-league-squad-with-7-homegrown-players/
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*
Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*, Hill*
Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo
Notable U21s: Quansah, Elliott, Nyoni, Bradley
* Homegrown
