At some point the convergence of constant media manipulation and transfer hysteria amongst football fans is going to make an interesting phd thesis for someone. The TAA/Mo experience of Jan 1st 2025 will surely merit a mention as some kind of an inflection point in the genre. A full week of misinformation madness actuated by a flood of pre-written for time sensitive release clickbait, that swung the real emotions of hundreds of millions of people.The sheer willingness of the heavily phone addicted doom scrolling general public to swallow almost anything whole and action it immediately, and to strongly believe things if they play into a pre existing narrative, regardless if its obvious nonsense or later proven wrong, ...we are all going to end up as puppets dancing for fascists. Its clear. Trump is benign compared to what's coming if people cant get the wool off their eyes.Y'all have a great day now. Davies and David would improve us immediately and for the long term. So there.