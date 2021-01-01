Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.
Not lacking confidence and self belief
When I was younger, I was just about old enough to watch [Didier] Drogba, [Sergio] Aguero, he says. I watched Luis Suarez as well. I think [Fernando] Torres when he was at Atletico Madrid was someone I tried to embody. Daniel Sturridge as well when he was at Liverpool. Those are the types of players that I looked up to.
Id say Im powerful, Id say Im good [with my] back to goal. I think Im a complete, total finisher I can finish with my left, my right or my head.
Having scored two goals in 11 appearances this season across various competitions, the USA U20 international has not exactly been prolific, though.
But Figueroa did once score 90 goals in a single season at youth level and he clearly knows where the back of the net is.