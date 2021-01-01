« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:21:51 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:17:39 am
Depending on Danns's progress over the next 6 months we could potentially only need to recruit one

We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team
Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:23:04 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team

Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:26:22 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:04 am
Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.

He may be but as far as I am aware he hasn't played a minute of professional football, I'd hardly want to risk him  or currently Danns being our second choice striker next year.

I think we need 2 main strikers, and I think buying 2 in one window is a foolhardy move, so I would say Nunez or Jota, what's better - someone who isn't available for most the season but fits the role really well, or someone who is always available but is merely fine at the role
Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:28:56 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:26:22 am
He may be but as far as I am aware he hasn't played a minute of professional football, I'd hardly want to risk him  or currently Danns being our second choice striker next year.

I think we need 2 main strikers, and I think buying 2 in one window is a foolhardy move, so I would say Nunez or Jota, what's better - someone who isn't available for most the season but fits the role really well, or someone who is always available but is merely fine at the role

Ah I agree but we do have some really good young prospects, I think Danns needs a full season on loan personally.

You'd imagine in the summer Diaz, Jota, Nunez are all up in the air considering ages, reliability, contract expiry, form etc.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:32:55 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:56 am
Ah I agree but we do have some really good young prospects, I think Danns needs a full season on loan personally.

You'd imagine in the summer Diaz, Jota, Nunez are all up in the air considering ages, reliability, contract expiry, form etc.

I think one of Jota or Nunez will go but I don't know which one. I think Diaz may actually go as well because our links to left wingers persist, and that makes me think there's a degree of succession planning happening there.

But that's just my own guesswork
