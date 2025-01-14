I think quietly we have a lot of business we need to do. Id start this month with a midfielder and defender.



Do the other forwards apart from Salah and Jota (when fit?) contribute enough in terms of goals and assists?Will Salah sign and if not what do we with the forward line?Is Tsimikas good enough to take over from Robbo given Robbo is slowing down? (a position which is gaining some consensus on here I reckon).Will VVD sign and even if he does do we need another CB?Will Trent sign and if not (I'm pretty sure not) who replaces him? Is Bradley up to it, both in terms of quality and robustness?Have our needs in CM changed with the emergence of Grav as the 6, and if so who do we target to share minutes with the 4 players Slot is willing to play for 3 positions?What happens to Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliot, Morton and Chiesa? All players seemingly unfancied by Slot.Lots and lots of questions. Lots to do.