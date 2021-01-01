How would people feel if Darwin went and the money was invested in Tchouaméni/Hjulmand/Camavinga type midfielder?
Do we have enough attacking options in Jota/Mo/Diaz/Gakpo/Chiesa?
Prolly not. Would love a direct attacker. A nr. 9, like a Torres, Studge, Isak, Drogba type- but someone with the work-ethic of Torres and Firmino.
We work incredibly hard for our goals and it's more a question of quantity over quality at times. It's time we put teams away in the first half, despite not playing well.
What a nr. 9 we had! We'll prolly never see his like again, but I can dream.
0:40
(What a pass from Stevie!
)
"Torres.. Ben-Haim first to him. Torres get's past him... And scores!
His first Liverpool goal! On his Anfield debut! In superb style!
Liverpool 1, Chelsea 0!
"
Used to watch that goal over and over- because of the sumptuous pass, the beautiful take and skip past Ben-Haim... then the absolutely delicious- finish in the bottom-far corner. The commentary just makes it so sweet. Magical! :'(<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VBPtQkWmKYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VBPtQkWmKYs</a>