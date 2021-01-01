« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 92988 times)

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 04:07:02 am »
I wonder if the club thinks Chiesa is ready for more minutes? He might do well filling in across the front line. Maybe Elliot if not Chiesa. Can't see us selling Nunez otherwise. Danns has too little experience for a title/CL run.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 06:39:04 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
lets not put 2 and 2 together and get 5 - there's currently literally zero indication that no club would be willing to sign him nor that he wants to move to Saudi for money. or that Edwards is the guy negotiating feesyep, it's a summer thing at the earliest for that reason. personally think that he will/does want to go (indications on his social media that he was considering it as recently as last summer).

Nobodys putting 2+2 together, discussing a few possibilities of why he may want to leave. Of course, its just guesswork that he may not be as against the idea as we may think. Money is often one of if not the most important aspect for a good majority of footballers, we shouldnt expect Darwin to be any different.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 06:39:31 am »
Nunez's workrate is important in our attack with Salah not pressing

would only sell for 90-100m
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,926
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 06:44:19 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:39:31 am
Nunez's workrate is important in our attack with Salah not pressing

would only sell for 90-100m

Because of it being January or in general?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 06:53:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:44:19 am
Because of it being January or in general?
January. I would let him go in the summer.

Think Tel at Bayern could be a good option for us.

Seems Chelsea are in for him
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 06:57:10 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:07:02 am
I wonder if the club thinks Chiesa is ready for more minutes? He might do well filling in across the front line. Maybe Elliot if not Chiesa. Can't see us selling Nunez otherwise. Danns has too little experience for a title/CL run.

Id be absolutely gobsmacked if we felt the solution to selling Darwin was internal. Im a fan of all of the above, but even if Darwins output has been poor this season, hes still had a positive effect on the players around him and given the team a dimension thats been needed at times. Im not saying we have to replace his skillset if he leaves, I think we need a different profile of player, but we at least need to add a player of his level or above to the squad. Banking on Chiesa or Danns is too much of a risk mid-season competing on four fronts.
Logged

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,264
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 06:58:31 am »
Its nonsense. We wont be seeking a first team regular without a nailed on replacement.  Which clearly we arent in for.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 07:01:28 am »
No chance they are selling Nunez in Jan
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 07:10:28 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:01:28 am
No chance they are selling Nunez in Jan

I think theres every chance we sell.

We would need a replacement though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,926
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 07:15:16 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:10:28 am
I think theres every chance we sell.

We would need a replacement though.

I cant see us selling him. We have shown we are willing to sacrifice some money even if we lose out of a payday at the end. I very much doubt we sell a player and cite the money as the reason to do so, it would open the club up to genuine concerns that they have no interest in winning.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,705
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 07:15:31 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:01:28 am
No chance they are selling Nunez in Jan

Edwards wont turn the chance of getting  such a fee , probably £25/30m more than is expected to be offered
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,926
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 07:17:15 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:15:31 am
Edwards wont turn the chance of getting  such a fee , probably £25/30m more than is expected to be offered

We are probably going to lose that by letting Trent go for free. We have shown that we are not scared to lose out on cash.
Logged

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,264
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 07:18:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:17:15 am
We are probably going to lose that by letting Trent go for free. We have shown that we are not scared to lose out on cash.
We lose nothing by Trent going on a free.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,926
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 07:18:57 am »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 07:18:06 am
We lose nothing by Trent going on a free.

We reportedly had a bid by Madrid. So if that bid is real, then yes we do.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,618
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 07:22:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:39:31 am
Nunez's workrate is important in our attack with Salah not pressing

would only sell for 90-100m
I agree - I love Darwin and his work-rate(being a Kuyt-lover and all..), but honestly, if we can get a decent wedge and sign a replacement, we'll get some of that back- with interest(goals), so yeah.
It's not as if we're going to play with 10 men when he goes. Someone will still have to fill that gap and "press/run/attack/(intimidate|scare)" - like a modern nr 9 has to.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:05 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 07:25:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:15:16 am
I cant see us selling him. We have shown we are willing to sacrifice some money even if we lose out of a payday at the end. I very much doubt we sell a player and cite the money as the reason to do so, it would open the club up to genuine concerns that they have no interest in winning.

Like when we sold Coutinho? Were there concerns about winning then? I imagine on here there probably were but it worked out alright. Im not sure weve ever shown a desire to force a player out since Jurgen came, with only really Sakho and Benteke being players we really pushed out. This is all guesswork on the assumption its true  that should go without saying  but if the club are willing to sell, the player has to be willing to go, the club wont be taking offers on a player who wants to stay or has shown no interest in the move. It would be as simple as hes not interested, bye, if the club are negotiating, it will be with the players blessing, in my opinion.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 07:25:53 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:15:31 am
Edwards wont turn the chance of getting  such a fee , probably £25/30m more than is expected to be offered

Don't see it happening in Jan, not just because of my love for Darwin.

He has started some of our biggest games this season and it would be a big shake up mid season while going for the EPL, UCL and a semi final to play.

Not saying it doesn't happen come end of the season but it would be stupid now unless they got basically the money back for him.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 07:27:00 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:25:01 am
Like when we sold Coutinho? Were there concerns about winning then? I imagine on here there probably were but it worked out alright. Im not sure weve ever shown a desire to force a player out since Jurgen came, with only really Sakho and Benteke being players we really pushed out. This is all guesswork on the assumption its true  that should go without saying  but if the club are willing to sell, the player has to be willing to go, the club wont be taking offers on a player who wants to stay or has shown no interest in the move. It would be as simple as hes not interested, bye, if the club are negotiating, it will be with the players blessing, in my opinion.

Coutinho pushed himself out after having a " back injury "

What has Nunez done similar to Coutinho in that regard?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,349
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 07:30:27 am »
I dont see us selling Nunez in January unless we get a ridiculous offer.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 07:30:56 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:38:25 am
No but he can play left wing. jota, Lucho, and Cody can all play centrally if/when needed. I do not expect Danns to suddenly be starting games even if darwin leaves. It wont happen. Darwin's not started many games either, so it isnt as big of a gap as everyone seems to think it is. If darwin was playing week in week out and had 2000 minutes this season, I'd agree with you, but he has around 1200 minutes. He is literally just a squad option right now and one that hasnt had the kind of output where he becomes necessary to replace immediately. His minutes and output can be covered for.

Blimey, not even gone yet and we've already got posts defending not replacing him. (which would be complete stupidity). We've got a league and CL to win.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 07:32:39 am »
Surely we would have a replacement lined up ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,926
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 07:35:02 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:25:01 am
Like when we sold Coutinho? Were there concerns about winning then? I imagine on here there probably were but it worked out alright. I’m not sure we’ve ever shown a desire to force a player out since Jurgen came, with only really Sakho and Benteke being players we really pushed out. This is all guesswork on the assumption it’s true — that should go without saying — but if the club are willing to sell, the player has to be willing to go, the club won’t be taking offers on a player who wants to stay or has shown no interest in the move. It would be as simple as “he’s not interested, bye”, if the club are negotiating, it will be with the player’s blessing, in my opinion.

Coutinho was forcing himself out. Has Nunez done the same? If he has then fair enough but its hardly like for like. We also kept him in that previous summer despite him wanting to go for 6 more months.

Also, lets not forget, we were nowhere near a title charge that season and we actually had plans to improve the team in January because we brought in Van Dijk. It would be fucking madness to sell him and not improve the squad.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,615
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 07:39:06 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
If anyone thinks Danns is a better option than Nunez right now then theyll be the type of person that will turn on Danns the first time he has an average game.

Im not as high up on Nunez as some others but hes still got something to offer us for the remainder of the season. Theres probably a conversation to be had about his long term future but that can wait till the Summer.

Numez has a lot to offer on the pitch but isn't offering goals. Danns in limited minutes seems to have a goal touch..they can both be valuable.

I wouldn't be selling or loaning anyone this month without a strong replacement. Although I'd take money for Nunez if it went on a defender or midfielder that could make the squad stronger.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:49 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,618
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 07:40:29 am »
I know I'm prolly contributing to the toilet, but it is the transfer thread anyway... you can never emerge from this place without being covered in dirt, but
According to Florian Plettenberg, we're looking at a move for Stefanos Tsimaz?

https://xcancel.com/Plettigoal/status/1878854782166683663

Big, well-built, quick 19-y/o, nr. 9, with a good finish and acceleration.
Looks decent.

Just a rumour, but perhaps one to keep in mind until we get a local source.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O8vVOc0Kr4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O8vVOc0Kr4c</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:04 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 07:40:51 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:15:31 am
Edwards wont turn the chance of getting  such a fee , probably £25/30m more than is expected to be offered

How would people feel if Darwin went and the money was invested in Tchouaméni/Hjulmand/Camavinga type midfielder?

Do we have enough attacking options in Jota/Mo/Diaz/Gakpo/Chiesa?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,618
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 07:44:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:40:51 am
How would people feel if Darwin went and the money was invested in Tchouaméni/Hjulmand/Camavinga type midfielder?

Do we have enough attacking options in Jota/Mo/Diaz/Gakpo/Chiesa?
Prolly not. Would love a direct attacker. A nr. 9, like a Torres, Studge, Isak, Drogba type- but someone with the work-ethic of Torres and Firmino.
We work incredibly hard for our goals and it's more a question of quantity over quality at times. It's time we put teams away in the first half, despite not playing well.

What a nr. 9 we had! We'll prolly never see his like again, but I can dream.

0:40
(What a pass from Stevie!)

"Torres.. Ben-Haim first to him. Torres get's past him... And scores!
His first Liverpool goal! On his Anfield debut! In superb style!
Liverpool 1, Chelsea 0!"

Used to watch that goal over and over- because of the sumptuous pass, the beautiful take and skip past Ben-Haim... then the absolutely delicious- finish in the bottom-far corner. The commentary just makes it so sweet. Magical! :'(


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VBPtQkWmKYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VBPtQkWmKYs</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:57 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,320
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 07:46:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:40:51 am
How would people feel if Darwin went and the money was invested in Tchouaméni/Hjulmand/Camavinga type midfielder?

Do we have enough attacking options in Jota/Mo/Diaz/Gakpo/Chiesa?

Id say yes, Elliott and Szobo can play right as well.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,349
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 07:54:51 am »
I will be sad to see Nunez go but I will be amazed if he is still here past the summer. I love his attitude, work rate and passion. It's such a pity that he hasn't kicked on. I think he was improved as a player outside of the box but seems to be the exact same player inside the box. I rather keep Nunez for the next 5 months and then review our options in the summer. Nunez made many crucial contributions from the bench last season and he is a streaky player so there is no reason he can go on a goal-scoring run. Also, no offence to a promising local lad but I'd rather see Nunez in the squad than Danns who IMHO would be better served with a loan to get solid minutes under his belt.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 08:06:32 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:44:50 am
Prolly not. Would love a direct attacker. A nr. 9, like a Torres, Studge, Isak, Drogba type- but someone with the work-ethic of Torres and Firmino.
We work incredibly hard for our goals and it's more a question of quantity over quality at times. It's time we put teams away in the first half, despite not playing well.

Benjamin eko?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 08:11:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:06:32 am
Benjamin eko?

A certain member of the Red Bull Management structure would advise him well anyway
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,618
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 08:12:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:06:32 am
Benjamin eko?
Great shout mate. Hopefully, we have attackers of that type and calibre in mind.
I've updated my post...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,926
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 08:14:27 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:06:32 am
Benjamin eko?

Is he any good?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 08:16:35 am »
Selling Nunez in January would only make sense if we can get a proper replacement in this month. It's pointless if we're scrambling for a panic buy (like Andy Carroll).

He's not been in great form but I think there's recency bias there. Remember us being flat against Chelsea at home and him changing the game. He also had a great game against Madrid even though he neither scored nor assisted.

He's also available and has been used a lot (look at his minutes in the league). Sell him and the burden on the existing attackers increases. We'd be praying that Jota and Chiesa don't pick up a knock because that'd really make our attack thin with so many games to play.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,908
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 08:17:11 am »
I'll be devastated if we sell Nunez in January. Have preciselly zero faith that Edwards and his stooges will reinvest that money now for another striker, so all it does is cripple us in the here and now when there is title to be won. Big heavy no from me. For all his problems Darwin is always healthy and available, fast, strong and has a role to play in us winning the League. I could not give a fuck about money men rubbing their hands in ecstasy, they don't care about winning the League, it isn't their primary goal.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,349
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 08:19:22 am »
I definitely think there will be managers who will feel they can unlock Darwin because I think he has everything except a delicate finish (he has finished with aplomb but that isn't the norm). If he could bring all his talents together and learn calmness in front the box he would be devasting but I think that ship has passed at Liverpool but I think for someone else he is still young enough to learn.
Logged

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,137
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 08:23:31 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:11 am
I'll be devastated if we sell Nunez in January. Have preciselly zero faith that Edwards and his stooges will reinvest that money now for another striker, so all it does is cripple us in the here and now when there is title to be won. Big heavy no from me. For all his problems Darwin is always healthy and available, fast, strong and has a role to play in us winning the League. I could not give a fuck about money men rubbing their hands in ecstasy, they don't care about winning the League, it isn't their primary goal.

Is the right answer
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 08:24:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:27 am
Is he any good?

Quote
"Benjamin eko is among the games top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player. He has all the qualities to do that. Hes extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile." - Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell

Apparently has a £55m buy-out clause this summer.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:11 am
so all it does is cripple us in the here and now when there is title to be won.

Yes because it's the 3rd choice centre forwards that win you titles.

It's a total waste of resources to have a £70m asset as the 3rd choice striker.

I'd happily sell him today, bank the money and just give whatever minutes he would've played to Chiesa and Danns. They just need to work hard and they'll probably score the same amount of goals by accident.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 08:27:50 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:26:25 am
Yes because it's the 3rd choice centre forwards that win you titles.

It's a total waste of resources to have a £70m asset as the 3rd choice striker.

I'd happily sell him today, bank the money and just give whatever minutes he would've played to Chiesa and Danns. They just need to work hard and they'll probably score the same amount of goals by accident.

Both have had injury problems so seems a risk.

If you sell Nunez then you need to replace him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 08:30:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:39 am
Surely we would have a replacement lined up ?
Yeah it would be madness to sell without bringing in an extra body.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 