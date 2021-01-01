I cant see us selling him. We have shown we are willing to sacrifice some money even if we lose out of a payday at the end. I very much doubt we sell a player and cite the money as the reason to do so, it would open the club up to genuine concerns that they have no interest in winning.



Like when we sold Coutinho? Were there concerns about winning then? I imagine on here there probably were but it worked out alright. Im not sure weve ever shown a desire to force a player out since Jurgen came, with only really Sakho and Benteke being players we really pushed out. This is all guesswork on the assumption its true  that should go without saying  but if the club are willing to sell, the player has to be willing to go, the club wont be taking offers on a player who wants to stay or has shown no interest in the move. It would be as simple as hes not interested, bye, if the club are negotiating, it will be with the players blessing, in my opinion.