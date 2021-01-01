I get that Nunez has had a poor season and I get that he probably has to move on. But honestly? I think his ceiling is probably still higher that any striker out there who is actually attainable to us. Theres a real dearth of quality forwards at the moment, and were not going to sign someone like Isak.



I also think it would be a mistake to sell literally one of our only properly pacy forwards, even moreso when some of the mooted replacements (not necessarily just in the striker position) dont look especially quick. Would basically remove an entire facet of our attacking game.



First off, I am not saying we should absolutely try to sell Darwin. To your point, my argument is simply that if we do sell him because the offer is good given his situation, a replacement in this window would not be an absolute necessity. I'd rather we use that money in shoring up the midfield or defense. I agree there arent that many quality no.9s out there right now, which is all the more reason to not panic buy.Darwin has a lot of good attributes, but there's far too much rawness still to his game and he is 25 and has 2 and a half years since he got here. At some point you have to think about whether the issue is that he is not talented enough or whether this isnt the right system for his talents. I still have a small hope that he turns things around but it diminishes with every game. He is a 75 million pound striker (again, not his fault) and that is massive investment for a club like ours for someone that has been given time, patience, support. At some point, you need to think about where you draw the line.