« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 88567 times)

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
Is this greek kid one of these buy now arrive later deals?
Logged
@paulair

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Hughes has got his new Solanke. At least he can say hes earned the cruise in Feb.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,414
  • YNWA
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 05:34:02 pm
He does not belong to Nurnberg. He is only on loan there until the summer with an option for a permanent move. Liveprool could just buy him from PAOK.

They have the option to buy him, which they clearly intend to take because they can sell him for more, so its not really down to PAOK.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 06:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:31:47 pm
@Plettigoal

Might have legs that one.

Another one we'll flip in a couple years after a good loan in the BuLi.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,034
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Hughes has got his new Solanke. At least he can say hes earned the cruise in Feb.

Based on how people perceive the job he's doing so far, it should only be one of those cruises where Darren Day or Bobby Davro is the light entertainment.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:31:47 pm
@Plettigoal

Might have legs that one.

This would be a very sensible allocation of our limited resources.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 07:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 05:31:57 pm
Tzimas is super promising, he has an 18m option to his loal deal with Nurnberg, who are trying to raise the money. But is Liverpool's interest real, or just agent talk?

Beware of Greeks bearing gifs!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 07:24:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:17:43 pm
Beware of Greeks bearing gifs!
Bear gifs you say...
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,181
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 07:27:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:07:54 pm
They have the option to buy him, which they clearly intend to take because they can sell him for more, so its not really down to PAOK.

Even with the idea of flipping him immediately, I am not sure if Nürnberg  would have any intention of paying an 18m transfer fee, when the most they have ever spent is 3m.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 07:29:42 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 05:49:29 pm
Is this greek kid one of these buy now arrive later deals?

Cant be for now unless we are selling someone. We are overstocked on forwards.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:50:04 pm
This would be a very sensible allocation of our limited resources.

We should let Brighton sign him then moan about our inactivity when hes inevitably worth quadruple the value within two years.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
  • Meh sd f
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:27:40 pm
Even with the idea of flipping him immediately, I am not sure if Nürnberg  would have any intention of paying an 18m transfer fee, when the most they have ever spent is 3m.
If they can sell him immediately for 25M, why wouldnt they? Free money
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 07:57:23 pm »
25m? That's much more than one of our normal punts on a teeanager. We must really rate him but it would be a big step up from the German second division to the top end of the PL. Maybe a loan to the top tier of German football before he joins us.
Logged

Online Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,261
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 07:59:08 pm »
Change of policy this. We either take them at 16 or we want well over 100 games, this lad has neither
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,345
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm »
He looks slow.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 08:02:43 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:46 pm
He looks slow.

Passed all his GCSE's
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 968
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 08:26:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:20:52 pm
Not good enough for us.

Well no probably not, just dont quite get the mockery.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,771
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 08:38:17 pm »
Jacobs reckons PSG are close to agreeing a fee with Napoli for KK. If we dont get involved we can safely presume he told us he isnt interested. Unless his agents told us otherwise and its another Diaz sitch, which would be mental to pull off over a club like PSG, I cant see it.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:22 pm
Based on how people perceive the job he's doing so far, it should only be one of those cruises where Darren Day or Bobby Davro is the light entertainment.

My mate got me into the executive lounge for spurs liverpool years ago (old stadium).  we had a lovely carvery roast and then kris akabusi came out in a massive over sized cowboy hat and told jokes for half hour or so. Honestly one of the best days of my life.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,804
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:38:17 pm
Jacobs reckons PSG are close to agreeing a fee with Napoli for KK. If we dont get involved we can safely presume he told us he isnt interested. Unless his agents told us otherwise and its another Diaz sitch, which would be mental to pull off over a club like PSG, I cant see it.

I think our interest throughout has been opportunistic. We were keen if his move to PSG fell through. Theyve been courting him for a year and its been an open secret that he was off there. He apparently agreed terms with them days ago, the only outstanding issue has been the fee. Suspect we have basically told him that if PSG cant agree a fee (for PSR reasons?) wed love to sign him and hes probably happy with that. But it wont happen.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,915
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 08:45:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:42:38 pm
I think our interest throughout has been opportunistic. We were keen if his move to PSG fell through. Theyve been courting him for a year and its been an open secret that he was off there. He apparently agreed terms with them days ago, the only outstanding issue has been the fee. Suspect we have basically told him that if PSG cant agree a fee (for PSR reasons?) wed love to sign him and hes probably happy with that. But it wont happen.

I mean if that is the reason then what kind of strategy is that. Have a load of players we like and actively would sign, but wait until a move breaks down and then give it a go?

Maybe Slot has seen the squad and decided that he needs a winger? But then wouldnt that have kicked us into action earlier?

We are an odd bunch when it comes to transfers. You can see why Klopp decided to do his own thing at the end.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,497
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 09:00:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:13 pm
I mean if that is the reason then what kind of strategy is that.

Maybe because we got our fingers burnt with Tchoumeni and Bellingham. Court them and they still don't sign.

We probably are at the point of just fucking off new signings completely. Seems like quite a lot of hassle to me.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
  • Belfast Red
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 09:06:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:13 pm
I mean if that is the reason then what kind of strategy is that. Have a load of players we like and actively would sign, but wait until a move breaks down and then give it a go?

Maybe Slot has seen the squad and decided that he needs a winger? But then wouldnt that have kicked us into action earlier?

We are an odd bunch when it comes to transfers. You can see why Klopp decided to do his own thing at the end.
Totally agreeits almost like every signing we make everything has to be absolutely perfect for the move to happen right down to the nearest poundevery transfer saga is like a game of chess with us,and if it falls through or goes ahead we have our spin doctors out right away explaining how the outcome was the right one.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,804
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 09:18:02 pm »
We wanted to sign Gordon in the summer so we clearly want a young winger with a high ceiling for the long term. But that was an opportunistic attempted signing too - they only considered selling him for PSR reasons.

I reckon the club probably does have a list of nice to haves. Players who were unlikely to sign unless for some reason we get a good price. We couldnt sign Kvara when he was tearing the league up, but 18 months later he wants to go so the price is right. We couldnt sign Gordon unless Newcastle actively wanted to sell him. Theres probably a few players wed go for if the deal was good for the club and the player pushed for the move.

The club dont see good value unless the price is right, which is the message we get again and again. We went for Diaz and Gakpo because the price was right. We decided the price was right for Caicedo. We didnt feel it was right for Lavia. It was for Zubimendi.

The issue we have is that if you limit yourself to ONLY looking for value, it hugely limits your options, which makes it all the problematic when Caicedo, Zubimendi and Kvara decide to go elsewhere.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:12 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,034
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 09:21:15 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:41:32 pm
My mate got me into the executive lounge for spurs liverpool years ago (old stadium).  we had a lovely carvery roast and then kris akabusi came out in a massive over sized cowboy hat and told jokes for half hour or so. Honestly one of the best days of my life.

That actually does sound like it was fun.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • JFT96.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:46 pm
He looks slow.

He's not quick, he's not fast and he hasn't got pace.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,840
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 09:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:06:05 pm
Totally agreeits almost like every signing we make everything has to be absolutely perfect for the move to happen right down to the nearest poundevery transfer saga is like a game of chess with us,and if it falls through or goes ahead we have our spin doctors out right away explaining how the outcome was the right one.

A game of chess where you resign every time you lose a pawn.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 09:30:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:13 pm
I mean if that is the reason then what kind of strategy is that. Have a load of players we like and actively would sign, but wait until a move breaks down and then give it a go?

Maybe Slot has seen the squad and decided that he needs a winger? But then wouldnt that have kicked us into action earlier?

We are an odd bunch when it comes to transfers. You can see why Klopp decided to do his own thing at the end.

That situation could just so easily be explained by pretty simple things and suddenly it can look in a completely different light, outlook dependent.

Imagine we like KK, we contact his agency and they explicitly say he only wants PSG, we say let us know if anything changes as wed love him here. Nothing changes for a good period, agent decides to let us know the situation may be about to change, Napoli are now open to selling and PSG need to move RKM and/or Nuno Mendes before they can get him; or, PSG dont want to pay the 80m asking price, so his agent contacts premier league clubs as a back up in case the PSG move collapses, but the priority always was PSG, its been reported they agreed personal terms in the summer, so theyve clearly made quite the effort.

That obviously puts us at a huge disadvantage, 12 months ago the club were trying to put the pieces in place to replace Jurgen, Jorg and probably a few others. In the short term you might lose out on players whod already made up their minds on where to go (Olise, KK), thats just life unfortunately, the key for me is the summers window, there can be no excuses for not attacking that window and delivering players for the manager to spend a full pre season with. If the theme of liking players who eventually end up elsewhere continues, the pelters will be much deserved.
Logged

Online Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,261
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:23:49 pm
He's not quick, he's not fast and he hasn't got pace.
Rapid though?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,613
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 09:38:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:13 pm
I mean if that is the reason then what kind of strategy is that. Have a load of players we like and actively would sign, but wait until a move breaks down and then give it a go?

Maybe Slot has seen the squad and decided that he needs a winger? But then wouldnt that have kicked us into action earlier?

We are an odd bunch when it comes to transfers. You can see why Klopp decided to do his own thing at the end.

Smartest men in the room don't forget.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm »
If we are insistent on looking for a left sided forwarded, I do wonder whether we will make a move for Bynoe-Gittens in the summer. He's a few years younger than Kvaratskhelia and a lot quicker too. He's also home-grown
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,739
  • Dutch Class
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 09:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:27:40 pm
Even with the idea of flipping him immediately, I am not sure if Nürnberg  would have any intention of paying an 18m transfer fee, when the most they have ever spent is 3m.

The suggestion last month was they think they can make at least 3m-5m in profit by doing so. Basically a middle man
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 09:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:06:05 pm
Totally agreeits almost like every signing we make everything has to be absolutely perfect for the move to happen right down to the nearest poundevery transfer saga is like a game of chess with us,and if it falls through or goes ahead we have our spin doctors out right away explaining how the outcome was the right one.

Do we need an attacker emergently? We don't.
We like Kvara, I am sure of that, but spending 75 million on him would only make it that we have 7 attackers in the squad for 3 positions, 8 if you want to count Danns. How is that supposed to work? Does Arne give a couple of them vacations because he cant even name them all on in the squad for a game. Danns cant get a game, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa havent played a lot, Danns has played once all season.
I am guessing we were more interested in doing the deal for the summer but he probably wanted it all sorted for this window, which is fair enough.
Dont get me wrong, I think Kvara is an absolute world class player and he'd fit us perfectly. We just dont have the situation right now to accommodate him. My thoughts when the link came out was that we probably had a deal lined up for Darwin to leave, that seems to not be the case.
I have said it multiple times, the squad is already as deep as should be. We can maybe add a midfielder to be at the right capacity depth wise, but otherwise, we should need to sell before we buy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 