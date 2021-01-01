Totally agree its almost like every signing we make everything has to be absolutely perfect for the move to happen right down to the nearest pound every transfer saga is like a game of chess with us,and if it falls through or goes ahead we have our spin doctors out right away explaining how the outcome was the right one.



Do we need an attacker emergently? We don't.We like Kvara, I am sure of that, but spending 75 million on him would only make it that we have 7 attackers in the squad for 3 positions, 8 if you want to count Danns. How is that supposed to work? Does Arne give a couple of them vacations because he cant even name them all on in the squad for a game. Danns cant get a game, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa havent played a lot, Danns has played once all season.I am guessing we were more interested in doing the deal for the summer but he probably wanted it all sorted for this window, which is fair enough.Dont get me wrong, I think Kvara is an absolute world class player and he'd fit us perfectly. We just dont have the situation right now to accommodate him. My thoughts when the link came out was that we probably had a deal lined up for Darwin to leave, that seems to not be the case.I have said it multiple times, the squad is already as deep as should be. We can maybe add a midfielder to be at the right capacity depth wise, but otherwise, we should need to sell before we buy.