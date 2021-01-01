« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 83957 times)

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 08:24:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:19:21 am
Sam is/was usually ok he rarely put his name against anything and did analysis.

But generally as a site yes, pure bullshit aggregator, if 10% of their exclusives came to pass wed have a full starting 11 every window.

Yeah cant speak for the rest of the site as dont know it, but Sam doesnt deal in transfer stories at all, only usually analytics. Think his only other transfer rumour hes ever put out is that Gomez was considering leaving last summer (which if I recall correctly was before all the stuff came out about us offering him to Newcastle).
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,339
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:06:22 am
We all want a transfer but really busy transfer windows are not a good thing. Its things you do at the start to build a team. I rather like being at the top.

The difference is, unless all of the three players out of contract leave if we get several players only a couple will be expected to go straight into the first team meaning we are in a position to slowly introduce players into the team when they implicitly understand the system.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
This is the worst youtube compilation song I have ever heard, and that is saying something. A lot of it looks like they are playing in slow motion compared to the championship as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D88ZovPi2sI

One particular scouting review said he had a serious "turn of pace". Mate, I'd look to have a serious turn of pace playing against second division German defenders as well.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,906
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:26:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:15 am
I take comfort this is going to be the last quiet transfer window for a while. There is no way on earth we're going to have a quiet summer transfer window. No chance we have 3 quiet transfer windows in a row.

Not sure what that is based on. If we extend those three contracts, I can easily see next summer being about 2 transfers at most, rest depending on outgoings.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,339
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:47:14 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:26:51 am
Not sure what that is based on. If we extend those three contracts, I can easily see next summer being about 2 transfers at most, rest depending on outgoings.

Even if the three contracts are extended I would still expect a minimum of three signings.
The LB position is in clear need of upgrading. Depth needed to be added to the midfield if Endo and Morton arent trusted and I suspect we will add a centre forward that Slot trusts.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,307
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 10:36:54 am »




Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,513
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 10:39:46 am »
"And I saw his chart, now I am a Baleba!"

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 10:43:53 am »
I'm not sure that chart says much to me except that Baleba and Zubimendi are fundamentally different players, and we wanted Zubimendi so why would we want Baleba if he's almost the opposite of the one we wanted in the summer

And I mean that not a slight on Baleba I am just not entirely sure what the charts really account for
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,307
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 10:49:24 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:43:53 am
I'm not sure that chart says much to me except that Baleba and Zubimendi are fundamentally different players, and we wanted Zubimendi so why would we want Baleba if he's almost the opposite of the one we wanted in the summer

And I mean that not a slight on Baleba I am just not entirely sure what the charts really account for

They are different players but they both contribute similar levels to the build up, which is what Slot wants from his 6.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
So transfer round up Trent might be going, Nunez might be going, endo might be going, doak might be going, Elliot might be going, virg might be going, mo might be going, Chiesa might be going. Yep all good
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,339
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 11:10:51 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:43:53 am
I'm not sure that chart says much to me except that Baleba and Zubimendi are fundamentally different players, and we wanted Zubimendi so why would we want Baleba if he's almost the opposite of the one we wanted in the summer

And I mean that not a slight on Baleba I am just not entirely sure what the charts really account for

The goalposts have potentially shifted with the emergence of Gravenberch. What we want from a midfielder/DM may be totally different now from what we wanted in the summer.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,339
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 11:11:44 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:10:30 am
So transfer round up Trent might be going, Nunez might be going, endo might be going, doak might be going, Elliot might be going, virg might be going, mo might be going, Chiesa might be going. Yep all good


Soak might be going? Thats harsh as we havent even given him a chance. Is Soak any good?
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:11:44 am

Soak might be going? Thats harsh as we havent even given him a chance. Is Soak any good?

I changed it before your reply lol, predictive text the killer of typing, I beat you to the punch.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 11:35:44 am »
So we're not signing this Georgian fella, no?

What a strange thing for Ornstein and Joyce to come out with.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 11:44:38 am »
Would be a very good investment even at double that fee.

Quote
Ajax reject 5m bid from AS Roma for defender Devyne Rensch

AS Roma have officially seen a bid turned down by Ajax for Devyne Rensch, Voetbal International reports. The 5m offer was deemed too low for Ajax, although the Dutch giants are keen to sell the defender as hes just entered the final six months of his current contract.

Devyne Rensch has been a regular starter for Ajax under Francesco Farioli, racking up 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season. The Amsterdam club are eager to extend the 21-year-olds contract, although theres no indication whether he intends to remain at the Johan Cruyff Arena beyond June.

Ajax have already been preparing for Renschs departure, with former youth defender Youri Regeer lined-up as a possible replacement. Regeer currently plays for FC Twente, having left Ajax permanently in the summer of 2023 for around 1m. Ajax hold a 5m buy-back clause and are ready to trigger it if Devyne Rensch departs this month.

https://getfootballnewsbene.com/ajax-reject-e5m-bid-from-as-roma-for-defender-devyne-rensch/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:49:24 am
They are different players but they both contribute similar levels to the build up, which is what Slot wants from his 6.

Progressive pass and passes into final 3rd numbers are pretty low from Baleba. I'm not sure what that 'buildup score' means.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,175
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 11:50:04 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:35:44 am
So we're not signing this Georgian fella, no?

What a strange thing for Ornstein and Joyce to come out with.

Because of previous examples some people have become too excitable when these two say we're interested in someone and just assume it must be happening. What probably used to happen is the deal was pretty much done before they got any whiff of it.

Firstly with Zubimendi and now with Kvara, whoever inside the club is confirming our before any deal is done should probably be told to shut the fuck up.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,307
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 11:50:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:45:32 am
Progressive pass and passes into final 3rd numbers are pretty low from Baleba. I'm not sure what that 'buildup score' means.

Yeah not identical but here's Gravenberch, Zubmendi and Baleba.

https://fbref.com/tiny/3xAOx

I'd say they all would be perfect as that deeper 6 Gravenberch is currently playing.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:45:32 am
Progressive pass and passes into final 3rd numbers are pretty low from Baleba. I'm not sure what that 'buildup score' means.

Yeah he's a good player and I'd be happy if we went for him but he's not someone you have at 6 to run a game, he's more Ugarte on the ball than Rodri, at the moment anyway.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:44:38 am
Would be a very good investment even at double that fee.

Can't say I've ever even heard of him....but if he can already sign a pre-contract to move in the summer, 10 million would seem a pretty terrible investment no?

Looks like he'd be a good squad player if he can cover a few roles
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:50:04 am
Because of previous examples some people have become too excitable when these two say we're interested in someone and just assume it must be happening. What probably used to happen is the deal was pretty much done before they got any whiff of it.

Firstly with Zubimendi and now with Kvara, whoever inside the club is confirming our before any deal is done should probably be told to shut the fuck up.

Still quite weird though, right?

I don't think it's the same as Zubimendi at all, we had a bid accepted and he'd agree to come and did a u-turn, but on your logic someone at the club is now leaking incorrect info to our most reliable journalists? To what end? It would also be quite weird that an ownership and management structure which has previously been quite guarded with such information is now leaking to the likes of Joyce without much prospect of a deal. What do you think would be the reason for this change of tactic? Particularly since Edwards is back involved and never showed any sign of such behaviour?
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • Sound
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:44:38 am
Would be a very good investment even at double that fee.


I don't think that's quite opportunistic enough
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,175
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:04:29 pm
Still quite weird though, right?

I don't think it's the same as Zubimendi at all, we had a bid accepted and he'd agree to come and did a u-turn, but on your logic someone at the club is now leaking incorrect info to our most reliable journalists? To what end? It would also be quite weird that an ownership and management structure which has previously been quite guarded with such information is now leaking to the likes of Joyce without much prospect of a deal. What do you think would be the reason for this change of tactic? Particularly since Edwards is back involved and never showed any sign of such behaviour?

Never said the club is leaking incorrect info. I just think the information is being provided too early.

Lynch also said last week he spoke to someone at the club who confirmed we'd be interested in Kvara if he was available on the market. How about they just stick to 'no comment.'

The Zubimendi stuff from memory all came out after we had a verbal agreement from the player that he would join but nothing was formally agreed with either him or the club.

And regarding your last point, we did get in trouble and backed away from the VVD initially because of exactly that type of behaviour. I do think we learned a lesson from it after though.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 12:20:24 pm »
Maybe they were trying to get a bit of leverage in the Salah negotiations? In some way that I cant really figure myself?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:04:29 pm
Still quite weird though, right?

I don't think it's the same as Zubimendi at all, we had a bid accepted and he'd agree to come and did a u-turn, but on your logic someone at the club is now leaking incorrect info to our most reliable journalists? To what end? It would also be quite weird that an ownership and management structure which has previously been quite guarded with such information is now leaking to the likes of Joyce without much prospect of a deal. What do you think would be the reason for this change of tactic? Particularly since Edwards is back involved and never showed any sign of such behaviour?

The Ornstein stuff on Kvara was a strange one... didn't sound like anything was actively happening, which definitely seems to have been borne out. It's not similar to Zubimendi (the club clearly thought that was in the bag). It was however incredibly similar to what happened with Yoro - a top tier journalist like Ornstein saying the player is a unique market opportunity who we'd move for if they became available. And in both cases, then nothing happened.

As for why? I'm not sure. If it came from the club, then it's hard to see the angle. Maybe helpful in some contract talks?

But broadly I think the mistake we make is assuming that everything from the likes of Ornstein/Joyce etc is briefed directly by the club.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
Is there maybe a danger people are taking it a bit too far with certain journalists?

I get that we have certain ones who we might 'leak' stuff to, and others who we wouldn't, but at the end of the day they are still journalists who make a living off getting hits/clicks. Kvaratskhelia is a good player who probably fits the sort of profile we'd look at, every chance that there hasn't been a 'briefing' from the club and its literally just a case of 'good player is available, big club might make a move'. A lot of their job is based on engagement, and a link to a good player is going to tick the box.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 12:30:33 pm »
I'd hate to lose Elliott but as is life. We aren't a club that can spend £80m without selling. I'd give them Elliott and £30m for Baleba.

Baleba and Hato with an attacker in to replace Nunez we'd be good to go.


Unless the main 3 leave. Then we're screwed either way.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:32:29 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 12:30:54 pm »
Devyne Rensch would be excellent value at the sums being talked about, certainly worth bringing him in early to save the issues in the summer.

Equally good are Ajaxs Godly Screwdriver and Holy Chisel.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:30:54 pm
Devyne Rensch would be excellent value at the sums being talked about, certainly worth bringing him in early to save the issues in the summer.

Equally good are Ajaxs Godly Screwdriver and Holy Chisel.

Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »

Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:30:33 pm
I'd hate to lose Elliott but as is life. We aren't a club that can spend £80m without selling. I'd give them Elliott and £30m for Baleba.

Baleba and Hato with an attacker in to replace Nunez we'd be good to go.


Unless the main 3 leave. Then we're screwed either way.

Does Elliot have a position in Slot's tactics?

He can play as a no 10, but our closest role is a midfielder who hits the box often but does more work deeper. Need more physicality than a pure 10.
Out wide we can do better.

Him and Endo are easy moves, for both the club and player.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,450
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:30:54 pm
Devyne Rensch would be excellent value at the sums being talked about, certainly worth bringing him in early to save the issues in the summer.

Equally good are Ajaxs Godly Screwdriver and Holy Chisel.

Took me a while.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 