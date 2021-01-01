Sam is/was usually ok he rarely put his name against anything and did analysis.But generally as a site yes, pure bullshit aggregator, if 10% of their exclusives came to pass wed have a full starting 11 every window.
We all want a transfer but really busy transfer windows are not a good thing. Its things you do at the start to build a team. I rather like being at the top.
This is the worst youtube compilation song I have ever heard, and that is saying something. A lot of it looks like they are playing in slow motion compared to the championship as well.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D88ZovPi2sI
I take comfort this is going to be the last quiet transfer window for a while. There is no way on earth we're going to have a quiet summer transfer window. No chance we have 3 quiet transfer windows in a row.
Not sure what that is based on. If we extend those three contracts, I can easily see next summer being about 2 transfers at most, rest depending on outgoings.
I'm not sure that chart says much to me except that Baleba and Zubimendi are fundamentally different players, and we wanted Zubimendi so why would we want Baleba if he's almost the opposite of the one we wanted in the summerAnd I mean that not a slight on Baleba I am just not entirely sure what the charts really account for
So transfer round up Trent might be going, Nunez might be going, endo might be going, doak might be going, Elliot might be going, virg might be going, mo might be going, Chiesa might be going. Yep all good
Soak might be going? Thats harsh as we havent even given him a chance. Is Soak any good?
Ajax reject 5m bid from AS Roma for defender Devyne RenschAS Roma have officially seen a bid turned down by Ajax for Devyne Rensch, Voetbal International reports. The 5m offer was deemed too low for Ajax, although the Dutch giants are keen to sell the defender as hes just entered the final six months of his current contract.Devyne Rensch has been a regular starter for Ajax under Francesco Farioli, racking up 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season. The Amsterdam club are eager to extend the 21-year-olds contract, although theres no indication whether he intends to remain at the Johan Cruyff Arena beyond June.Ajax have already been preparing for Renschs departure, with former youth defender Youri Regeer lined-up as a possible replacement. Regeer currently plays for FC Twente, having left Ajax permanently in the summer of 2023 for around 1m. Ajax hold a 5m buy-back clause and are ready to trigger it if Devyne Rensch departs this month.https://getfootballnewsbene.com/ajax-reject-e5m-bid-from-as-roma-for-defender-devyne-rensch/
They are different players but they both contribute similar levels to the build up, which is what Slot wants from his 6.
So we're not signing this Georgian fella, no?What a strange thing for Ornstein and Joyce to come out with.
Progressive pass and passes into final 3rd numbers are pretty low from Baleba. I'm not sure what that 'buildup score' means.
Would be a very good investment even at double that fee.
Because of previous examples some people have become too excitable when these two say we're interested in someone and just assume it must be happening. What probably used to happen is the deal was pretty much done before they got any whiff of it. Firstly with Zubimendi and now with Kvara, whoever inside the club is confirming our before any deal is done should probably be told to shut the fuck up.
Still quite weird though, right? I don't think it's the same as Zubimendi at all, we had a bid accepted and he'd agree to come and did a u-turn, but on your logic someone at the club is now leaking incorrect info to our most reliable journalists? To what end? It would also be quite weird that an ownership and management structure which has previously been quite guarded with such information is now leaking to the likes of Joyce without much prospect of a deal. What do you think would be the reason for this change of tactic? Particularly since Edwards is back involved and never showed any sign of such behaviour?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Devyne Rensch would be excellent value at the sums being talked about, certainly worth bringing him in early to save the issues in the summer.Equally good are Ajaxs Godly Screwdriver and Holy Chisel.
I'd hate to lose Elliott but as is life. We aren't a club that can spend £80m without selling. I'd give them Elliott and £30m for Baleba. Baleba and Hato with an attacker in to replace Nunez we'd be good to go. Unless the main 3 leave. Then we're screwed either way.
