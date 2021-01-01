« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 02:09:35 pm
Coolie High on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Come on lets be realistic, how many managers would pick Spurs over us, a manager whos come from Feynoord at that?

Chelsea didnt want him at the time we did so we had a clear run, who ever identified him deserves the credit, getting him to sign to a club as big as ours from the club hes leaving is literally a no brainer.
It's not unheard of for managers/players to simply say no.

The stats guy probably identified Zubimendi but Hughes get blasted for not getting it over the line. By the same token, he deserves praise for getting this one over the line because it's not automatic (remember Klopp rejecting United).

Personally, I am not happy with the incomings side of things since he came I can give him credit for getting Slit and selling players well. If not then it becomes an agenda against him.
spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 02:14:28 pm
If no is bought in January I think rather than get 6 players well look to think in 3 or 4 quality players who can play in a variety of positions.

Players like Valverde can play in variety positions.
Gomez can play in any position in the back line.
Players like that would allow you to spend money on fewer players or better quality.
I think you can bring in top quality if youre focusing on three players but if youre focusing on bringing in 5 or more I think that is spreading the budget too think and the quality of players will drop.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 02:57:47 pm
the_red_pill on Today at 01:52:57 pm
No one in this forum would've gone for Slot, and we wouldn't have kept our hands from the cookie jar in the Summer either, mate.
In fact, most of us would've gone and bought dross.

This job looks easy- just ask Brexit Jim...

Minteh, Wharton and Yoro. What a summer it would have been!
mickeydocs

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 02:58:26 pm
Fromola on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
We took a gamble in the summer of 2020 of not replacing Lovren and it backfired, which is fine. We were top of the league on January 1st 2021. The catastrophe was not buying a CB that month (until Kabak at the end on loan) while the season literally fell apart. The same thing we then did again with Arthur in 2022 (panicked loan on deadline day to try and deal with a crisis).

We should really have signed a midfielder in 2021 to replace Wijnaldum who played every game of 20/21. Instead in a 63 game season Fabinho and Henderson were flogged to death which contributed to the burnout issue we faced the year after while still not strengthening.

Didnt we sign Thiago the year before Gini left?
classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:11:31 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:57:47 pm
Minteh, Wharton and Yoro. What a summer it would have been!
Minteh as a sub is doing a great job playing the role Slot wants from his wide players - he's among the top percentiles for all the pressing/defending from the front measures, compared to his peers in the highest levels in europe. think Slot and most others would take that from a fifth or sixth choice with loads of potential from a guy who's a year older than Doak.

if we got Wharton too, we'd have got a defensively sound 20 year old who can receive the ball under pressure, and can turn into space and play the ball forward when others may play it safe. if he signed, we might have a second backup for Mac and Grav (not called Jones) who Slot trusts to start in the leagues as opposed to having Endo/Morton/Elliot/McConnell all stuck on 0.

its an odd thing to act like 20 year olds can't improve and develop and perform better for better sides. but even odder still to repeatedly try to pretend that they're not playing quite well when they clearly are, just to beat some kind of anti-transfer drum
Motty

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:31:38 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:57:47 pm
Minteh, Wharton and Yoro. What a summer it would have been!
We can only dream, not sure if they would have gotten in ahead of Thuram, Nunez and Ignacio though.
clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:32:34 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:57:47 pm
Minteh, Wharton and Yoro. What a summer it would have been!

Would have been pretty good actually. If they were all bought for the right prices. Which wouldn't have happened
clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:39:48 pm
the_red_pill on Today at 01:52:57 pm
No one in this forum would've gone for Slot, and we wouldn't have kept our hands from the cookie jar in the Summer either, mate.
In fact, most of us would've gone and bought dross.

This job looks easy- just ask Brexit Jim...

Will Spearman and his team did their job well.

Richard Hughes role is to negotiate contracts, buy and sell. He convinced Slot to join Liverpool. Must have been a tough job that one. He sold some promising youngsters for decent prices, he bought Chiesa who's played 2 games and either been ill or injured. But fair to him £10m decent fee.

Signed a good goalkeeper from Valencia. Good signing however we already have/had 2 good ones. But I'm all for that signing despite it not being a priority.

He's got one lad to sign a contract in a time where we probably need half a dozen or so to be signing new deals. Especially the big 3.

He's been underwhelming thus far. He's given himself so much to do this summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:41:00 pm
classycarra on Today at 03:11:31 pm
Minteh as a sub is doing a great job playing the role Slot wants from his wide players - he's among the top percentiles for all the pressing/defending from the front measures, compared to his peers in the highest levels in europe. think Slot and most others would take that from a fifth or sixth choice with loads of potential from a guy who's a year older than Doak.

if we got Wharton too, we'd have got a defensively sound 20 year old who can receive the ball under pressure, and can turn into space and play the ball forward when others may play it safe. if he signed, we might have a second backup for Mac and Grav (not called Jones) who Slot trusts to start in the leagues as opposed to having Endo/Morton/Elliot/McConnell all stuck on 0.

its an odd thing to act like 20 year olds can't improve and develop and perform better for better sides. but even odder still to repeatedly try to pretend that they're not playing quite well when they clearly are, just to beat some kind of anti-transfer drum

Minteh is absolutely terrible on the ball. Makes Adama Traore look like Pirlo.

Wharton was carrying an injury that he would have brought here with him before being ruled out up until around now. We know from Chiesa how people react to that, and he cost about a 1/6th of the price.

Don't understand your last paragraph when 1) I never mentioned age, 2) there has been no repetition, and 3) I'm very much not anti-transfer. I'd just rather qualified professionals who know more details than us deciding who we go for. We can all have opinions of course, but that's different to bounding on here going "oh just sign Ward-Prowse FFS".
DiggerJohn

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:42:22 pm
I was quite keen on Gordon or Guimarães in the summer. With the way Gapko stepped up there was no need for Gordon. Gravenberch has been brilliant do we still have room for Guimarães?  Oh liked Ait-Nouri in summer but gone off him now. On my new horse Kerkez lol
Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:42:31 pm
Motty on Today at 03:31:38 pm
We can only dream, not sure if they would have gotten in ahead of Thuram, Nunez and Ignacio though.

Wonder what Kone is up to..
Bobinhood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:51:29 pm
Davies will get in ahead of Robbo though, and David ahead of Nunez. Snow proof as well, both of 'em.
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:53:02 pm
I wanted Olise. He is good.
Motty

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:53:54 pm
Draex on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Wonder what Kone is up to..
On his way to a Ballon D'or last I heard
Boaty McBoatface

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 03:57:44 pm
I thought that this was the 2025 transfer thread, obviously my mistake.

Can I whinge about not signing Simao, Alves, Silva, Villa & Aimar?
Knight

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:00:51 pm
killer-heels on Today at 03:53:02 pm
I wanted Olise. He is good.

Olise was too obvious for our lads. They're doing recruitment in 4D.
clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:09:48 pm
killer-heels on Today at 03:53:02 pm
I wanted Olise. He is good.

Would have been perfect in the no.10 position. And great player to have for RW too if Mo decided to leave. Think he wanted big wages though?
classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:16:34 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:41:00 pm
Minteh is absolutely terrible on the ball. Makes Adama Traore look like Pirlo.
defo not an aesthete's favourite, but the Traore shout is hilarious. you probably haven't watched him much. worth remembering that a lot of people used to say this about Mane until they watched him regularly for us, and others argue that our current 4th/5th choice is terrible on the ball too. by that i mean, it's silly to rule out the usefulness and ability to contribute positively to a squad so absolutely just because of a snap judgment of Minteh's touch.

fun goal (and milner assist) while we're here https://youtu.be/hgKGIlzmLOI?si=mGStoVtjPR1waq4b&t=77 (nice close control!)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:41:00 pm
Wharton was carrying an injury that he would have brought here with him before being ruled out up until around now. We know from Chiesa how people react to that, and he cost about a 1/6th of the price.
what? ;D

if anything, him not being a starter here (unlike Palace) would have made it more likely he wouldnt have been played while carrying an injury and then ultimately needing groin surgery in November (and currently still out from) after playing the first quarter of the season.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:41:00 pm
Don't understand your last paragraph when 1) I never mentioned age, 2) there has been no repetition, and 3) I'm very much not anti-transfer. I'd just rather qualified professionals who know more details than us deciding who we go for. We can all have opinions of course, but that's different to bounding on here going "oh just sign Ward-Prowse FFS".
1) never said you did, but you're speaking in absolutes about two 20 year olds, when we all know that players still develop from that (put it this way, you'd rightly berate a RAWKite if they judged a 20 year old player 'not good enough' in their first 4 months after signing a 5 year contract)

2)you've mentioned this stuff about Wharton so many times!

3) if you see anyone advocating for Ward Prowse mock them! comparing these youngsters to him is just ignorant and implies yuo've not watched them.

wharton looks "a competition winner" and minteh is a way worse technician than traore - these are just mad shouts, lets be honest. makes you less well placed to mock this thread in a superior way, as being at a 'sign ward prowse' of knowledge!

if you'd "rather trust qualified professionals", then shouldn't you trust Slot's view on Minteh who he sanctioned bringing to Feyeroord and played as a regular first choice player aged 19?
JP!

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:20:16 pm
Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:57:44 pm
I thought that this was the 2025 transfer thread, obviously my mistake.

Can I whinge about not signing Simao, Alves, Silva, Villa & Aimar?

Can't believe we missed out on Michael Laudrup

Ps Minteh (as well as sounding like something a drunk Johnny Vegas would shout) is absolute shit
MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:21:57 pm
classycarra on Today at 04:16:34 pm
defo not an aesthete's favourite, but the Traore shout is hilarious. you probably haven't watched him much. worth remembering that a lot of people used to say this about Mane until they watched him regularly for us, and others argue that our current 4th/5th choice is terrible on the ball too. by that i mean, it's silly to rule out the usefulness and ability to contribute positively to a squad so absolutely just because of a snap judgment of Minteh's touch.

fun goal (and milner assist) while we're here https://youtu.be/hgKGIlzmLOI?si=mGStoVtjPR1waq4b&t=77 (nice close control!) what? ;D

if anything, him not being a starter here (unlike Palace) would have made it more likely he wouldnt have been played while carrying an injury and then ultimately needing groin surgery in November (and currently still out from) after playing the first quarter of the season.
1) never said you did, but you're speaking in absolutes about two 20 year olds, when we all know that players still develop from that (put it this way, you'd rightly berate a RAWKite if they judged a 20 year old player 'not good enough' in their first 4 months after signing a 5 year contract)

2)you've mentioned this stuff about Wharton so many times!

3) if you see anyone advocating for Ward Prowse mock them! comparing these youngsters to him is just ignorant and implies yuo've not watched them.

wharton looks "a competition winner" and minteh is a way worse technician than traore - these are just mad shouts, lets be honest. makes you less well placed to mock this thread in a superior way, as being at a 'sign ward prowse' of knowledge!

if you'd "rather trust qualified professionals", then shouldn't you trust Slot's view on Minteh who he sanctioned bringing to Feyeroord and played as a regular first choice player aged 19?
Given what Wharton we'd have paid for Wharton, no way he wouldn't have been a starter here.
classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:24:03 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 04:21:57 pm
Given what Wharton we'd have paid for Wharton, no way he wouldn't have been a starter here.
not sure i follow your logic (and ignoring that we don't know what any fee would have been in this hyopthetical).

is our club record signing a starter here?
MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:27:29 pm
classycarra on Today at 04:24:03 pm
not sure i follow your logic (and ignoring that we don't know what any fee would have been in this hyopthetical).

is our club record signing a starter here?
Nunez was signed to be a starter and was given ample opportunities.

Given the hype around Wharton and the mooted price tag (£100m was probably exaggerated,  maybe £70m would have been enough), we don't pay that that if we don't intend to start him. We're not an oil club.
Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:28:16 pm
Knight on Today at 04:00:51 pm
Olise was too obvious for our lads. They're doing recruitment in 4D.
You were up for selling Mo in the summer then? Interesting.
Motty

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:29:27 pm
I mean it's definitely not plausible that Olise might actually have wanted to sign for only Bayern even if we were interested?

Honestly the way our fans think we should be every single player's first choice is just laughable to be honest, there will be loads of players we will be linked to that unfortunately fancy a different challenge, Kvara for one might fancy Paris first and foremost, or maybe we will come in and he actually is all about the football instead so decides he wants to play in one of the best teams in the best league instead of the farmers league?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:35:38 pm
classycarra on Today at 04:16:34 pm
defo not an aesthete's favourite, but the Traore shout is hilarious. you probably haven't watched him much. worth remembering that a lot of people used to say this about Mane until they watched him regularly for us, and others argue that our current 4th/5th choice is terrible on the ball too. by that i mean, it's silly to rule out the usefulness and ability to contribute positively to a squad so absolutely just because of a snap judgment of Minteh's touch.

fun goal (and milner assist) while we're here https://youtu.be/hgKGIlzmLOI?si=mGStoVtjPR1waq4b&t=77 (nice close control!) what? ;D

if anything, him not being a starter here (unlike Palace) would have made it more likely he wouldnt have been played while carrying an injury and then ultimately needing groin surgery in November (and currently still out from) after playing the first quarter of the season.
1) never said you did, but you're speaking in absolutes about two 20 year olds, when we all know that players still develop from that (put it this way, you'd rightly berate a RAWKite if they judged a 20 year old player 'not good enough' in their first 4 months after signing a 5 year contract)

2)you've mentioned this stuff about Wharton so many times!

3) if you see anyone advocating for Ward Prowse mock them! comparing these youngsters to him is just ignorant and implies yuo've not watched them.

wharton looks "a competition winner" and minteh is a way worse technician than traore - these are just mad shouts, lets be honest. makes you less well placed to mock this thread in a superior way, as being at a 'sign ward prowse' of knowledge!

if you'd "rather trust qualified professionals", then shouldn't you trust Slot's view on Minteh who he sanctioned bringing to Feyeroord and played as a regular first choice player aged 19?

Honestly mate your posts continue to be so provocative towards me I genuinely can't be arsed engaging with you. Sometimes you should really consider taking a step away from the keyboard and asking yourself if you've really picked up the right context before going all in. Either that or just re-consider the language you're using if you want an actual discussion.
classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:38:16 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:41:00 pm
Feyenoord aren't Liverpool.
Slot's either a 'qualified football professional' or he's not. up to you
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:41:00 pm
Hilarious that I compare him to Traore whilst going on to compare him to Mane!
you compared his footballing ability to Traore, I didn't compare footballing ability to Mane. I compared fans perceptions of the aesthetics of their touch
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:41:00 pm
From what was said, Wharton's injury was one he had for months prior to his surgery. It's one he would have come here with, so would have still required sorting out.
that's what i meant. he'd have probably been able to sit and recover properly (or even have the surgery earlier and recovering earlier in the season) without being leaned on to play in August-Oct)
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:35:38 pm
Honestly mate your posts continue to be so provocative towards me I genuinely can't be arsed engaging with you. Sometimes you should really consider taking a step away from the keyboard and asking yourself if you've really picked up the right context before going all in. Either that or just re-consider the language you're using if you want an actual discussion.
oh ok. quite funny to be tone-policed by you - you'd never be caught making provocative posts to me or Al or anyone. see you then :)
Knight

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:47:59 pm
Draex on Today at 04:28:16 pm
You were up for selling Mo in the summer then? Interesting.

No! Olise could play across the front 4 positions. And an elite level alternative at right forward will be important as Salah ages.
