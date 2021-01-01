Minteh, Wharton and Yoro. What a summer it would have been!



Minteh as a sub is doing a great job playing the role Slot wants from his wide players - he's among the top percentiles for all the pressing/defending from the front measures, compared to his peers in the highest levels in europe. think Slot and most others would take that from a fifth or sixth choice with loads of potential from a guy who's a year older than Doak.if we got Wharton too, we'd have got a defensively sound 20 year old who can receive the ball under pressure, and can turn into space and play the ball forward when others may play it safe. if he signed, we might have a second backup for Mac and Grav (not called Jones) who Slot trusts to start in the leagues as opposed to having Endo/Morton/Elliot/McConnell all stuck on 0.its an odd thing to act like 20 year olds can't improve and develop and perform better for better sides. but even odder still to repeatedly try to pretend that they're not playing quite well when they clearly are, just to beat some kind of anti-transfer drum