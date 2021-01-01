Minteh is absolutely terrible on the ball. Makes Adama Traore look like Pirlo.
defo not an aesthete's favourite, but the Traore shout is hilarious. you probably haven't watched him much. worth remembering that a lot of people used to say this about Mane until they watched him regularly for us, and others argue that our current 4th/5th choice is terrible on the ball too. by that i mean, it's silly to rule out the usefulness and ability to contribute positively to a squad so absolutely just because of a snap judgment of Minteh's touch.
fun goal (and milner assist) while we're here https://youtu.be/hgKGIlzmLOI?si=mGStoVtjPR1waq4b&t=77
(nice close control!)
Wharton was carrying an injury that he would have brought here with him before being ruled out up until around now. We know from Chiesa how people react to that, and he cost about a 1/6th of the price.
what?
if anything, him not being a starter here (unlike Palace) would have made it more likely he wouldnt have been played while carrying an injury and then ultimately needing groin surgery in November (and currently still out from) after playing the first quarter of the season.
Don't understand your last paragraph when 1) I never mentioned age, 2) there has been no repetition, and 3) I'm very much not anti-transfer. I'd just rather qualified professionals who know more details than us deciding who we go for. We can all have opinions of course, but that's different to bounding on here going "oh just sign Ward-Prowse FFS".
1) never said you did, but you're speaking in absolutes about two 20 year olds, when we all know that players still develop from that (put it this way, you'd rightly berate a RAWKite if they judged a 20 year old player 'not good enough' in their first 4 months after signing a 5 year contract)
2)you've mentioned this stuff about Wharton so many times!
3) if you see anyone advocating for Ward Prowse mock them! comparing these youngsters to him is just ignorant and implies yuo've not watched them.
wharton looks "a competition winner" and minteh is a way worse technician than traore - these are just mad shouts, lets be honest. makes you less well placed to mock this thread in a superior way, as being at a 'sign ward prowse' of knowledge!
if you'd "rather trust qualified professionals", then shouldn't you trust Slot's view on Minteh who he sanctioned bringing to Feyeroord and played as a regular first choice player aged 19?