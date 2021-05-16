« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 75076 times)

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
They spent a shitload on their Academy (like City and their Campus) and are very aggressive with youth recruitment at all ages. Tyler Dibling for example was there but didn't settle and went back to Southampton. They're pretty relentless.
Theyve also got 3 sometimes 4 teams at each age group within the academy. Farm players rather than see someone else get them. Much higher chance of a success rate.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm
Its not though, is it? Theres no way you seriously believe the reason we got less than 70 points in 20/21 because we didnt replace Lovren? We were a 99 point side, we only added Konate and a few months of Diaz to that same squad and had arguably our best season under Klopp. Not replacing Lovren was clearly a mistake, but come on, a minor risk that blew up and turned into a disaster, Thiago and Jota were fantastic business.

22/23 is fair enough but again that season started in a hole with injuries and didnt really straighten up until Jones/Diaz/Jota/Konate returned towards the end of the season, still, it wasnt good enough, replacing Mane with Nunez was a poor choice. Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Ox collectively falling off a cliff and Thiago having a career-ending injury wasnt remotely surprising, especially given the short turnaround from such a long season, if there was a time youd need pure legs to get you through some sticky situations it was the first half of that season. The longest season possible with the shortest turnaround possible to accommodate a winter World Cup, it wasnt good enough.

Were obviously crossing wires here because not having a 4th CB was clearly the reason we didnt reach 70 points? Thats why once we had senior CBs we were a 90+ point side again. We obviously dont drop anywhere near as much if we have another senior CB from August. Or even from early january. I imagine youd argue that injuries are the reason we dropped so much. Sure. But a 4th senior CB would have significantly mitigated against the injuries we had.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm
that may be how it worked for you, in terms of establishing the issue - but it's completely wrong about other posters! your conclusion is way off in the first and last sentences. you can even go back and find posts if you'd like.

Exactly. There was a significant number of posters mentioning the need of midfield refresh. Planned turnover in club's squad is a very important thing to get right so you avoid these dips. Signing up one player when you are in a good moment should not be that much of a big deal.

City this season is a good example of a situation when more than few things don't work out at the same time. They have been very hit and miss on the transfer market recently. More than less rather old players with a lot of football played in their legs. Rodri's injury.

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm
Thats not true, its just been said so many time people think its true. the storys evolving. The truth is we came half an hours playing time from winning a quad in one of the greatest seasons any team has ever played with those guys at the heart of it and nobody said a word about them being past it because they were not, they were driving the train. Any minute drop off at the time people put down to simple tiredness of an extremely long nearly undefeated season.

I still put down a good part of the sharp decline the next year to the mental stress of working that hard that well for that long and losing it all right at the end in a single week. similar to what happened to city this year (which i thought would happen last year because they finally won the cl) we just couldn't go again. Nobody saw it coming. Nobody at all suggested we needed new mids during the quad attempt or the next spring. Only after they couldn't go again, then of course we should have known, unforgivably.





Everybody knew Henderson was 32, milner and thiago similar ages, coming out of that season. Hence why tchouameni(sp) was targeted
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
Yep weve already discussed those seasons, but once again you join a conversation without having read the entirely of it and start making assumptions, I feel a sense of dejavu and yep Im perfectly fine thanks for asking. Did you have a point,? Do you mean that transfers would equaldefinite improvement as that seems to be what youre suggesting

Ive read it all. The cheats arent the reason we failed for teach 70 points twice in Klopps last 4 seasons. The cheats arent the reason we failed to challenge for a title 2 or 3 times in Klopps last 4 seasons. I dont know how people can be so sanguine about the drop off from our peak. At our peak we were able to take the cheats on. We still had a majority of our best players around from 20/21 onwards but were only able to properly take them on once. And youre sitting here arguing we dont know if more players would have made a difference. In 20/21 of course a CB makes a difference - we got 69 points, it wouldnt have been hard for someone to make a difference! And in 22/23 of course a CM who could run would have made a difference. Bacjetic, a really raw kid, made a difference go that midfield, thats how bad it was.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm
Thats not true, its just been said so many time people think its true. the storys evolving. The truth is we came half an hours playing time from winning a quad in one of the greatest seasons any team has ever played with those guys at the heart of it and nobody said a word about them being past it because they were not, they were driving the train. Any minute drop off at the time people put down to simple tiredness of an extremely long nearly undefeated season.

I still put down a good part of the sharp decline the next year to the mental stress of working that hard that well for that long and losing it all right at the end in a single week. similar to what happened to city this year (which i thought would happen last year because they finally won the cl) we just couldn't go again. Nobody saw it coming. Nobody at all suggested we needed new mids during the quad attempt or the next spring. Only after they couldn't go again, then of course we should have known, unforgivably.

This is wrong. Posters were pointing out Hendersons drop off from the previous season. You were unlikely to notice because youre admirably upbeat and positive, as well as very glass half full. Whixh isnhenuinslh to your credit, Im not criticising at all. But posters were pointing out that Henderson didnt seem to have the legs to get back after his lung bursting forward runs off the ball from the previous season. The significant clamour for a CM in the summer of 22 was a consequence of peoples serious concerns about the players we had available to us in CM - part of that was ageing players. Although obviously injury proneness was another factor.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
Maybe we didnt have a relationship with his agency and therefore thought by putting it out in the public domain that we would get some reply? Also he hasnt signed for PSG yet so maybe again we are waiting for a deal to be struck?

Either way its bizarre we got linked because for years it was stated that we do the initial legwork. However since Caicedo it seems its a case of us not really planning but just having a list of players we like and seeing if they become available or have a release clause.
It definitely feels like we are operating differently to how we have done in the past. We didn't get any 'Liverpool may consider making a move fro Fabinho if he becomes available because he is a unique market opportunity'. Perhaps there are reasons for it, but it just comes across as soft and aimless and it doesn't help Hughes' image and his perceived ability to get things done. Like I said previously, I wasn't expecting/wanting anything this window but we should definitely be looking ahead to next summer and the fact that our defence will require significant investment.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
You couldnt make it up. Were being linked with a player called EL HADJI DIOUF for fuck sake, one of the signs of the apocalypse, and in 2025 the main topic for discussion is.not signing a 4th choice CB in 2020  ;D

El Hadji Diouf. I mean come on
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm »
Would probably just refer to him as "Malick Diouf" if he signed, but the poor bloke would need to work hard to help the fanbase through the PTSD his name would cause them.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm
Although this news is interrupting the riveting discussion about the 2020/2021 summer window, which we've not heard enough about previously, it'd be good to get a new left back in, given Tsimikas doesn't appear to be a long term option considered by the club.

What happened in 2020/21? I never hear anything about it on here.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 12:15:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Were obviously crossing wires here because not having a 4th CB was clearly the reason we didnt reach 70 points? Thats why once we had senior CBs we were a 90+ point side again. We obviously dont drop anywhere near as much if we have another senior CB from August. Or even from early january. I imagine youd argue that injuries are the reason we dropped so much. Sure. But a 4th senior CB would have significantly mitigated against the injuries we had.

We added Thiago and Jota to the side and retained Wijnaldum. Fabinho was perfectly capable as a 4th choice CB, if he was expected to cover Lovrens 15 or so games, a position Fabinho was familiar with and the midfield was stacked to cover him. Losing all 3 to season ending injuries was bad enough, losing Jota in the CL dead rubber, Thiagos leg breaker and Henderson for the season around Jan/Feb was an absolute killer. Ox and Keita were both missing for most of the season as well. We had just about the worst case scenario play out in terms of injuries in a season where we were essentially one player light. One 4th choice centre back doesnt move the needle on results that much. Konate never made that much of a difference when he joined, having VVD back did. The anomaly from 18-19  21-22 was 20-21, you cant recruit to cover the number of injuries we had that season. No club in the world would cope with that many injuries to a 25 man squad, no club has a squad of 25 top players.

I just think its harsh to pin a season that went the way it did on our recruitment decisions. It was a small risk that ended up being punished in the worst possible way. It just feels harsh to me.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 12:56:05 am »
quite a few factual errors there Garlic, you might be misremembering some bits
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:15:32 am
Fabinho was perfectly capable as a 4th choice CB, if he was expected to cover Lovren’s 15 or so games, a position Fabinho was familiar with and the midfield was stacked to cover him.
Right back was what Fabinho was familiar with. He'd only ever played a couple of games at CB in his career before that season (only for us - most notably the good bore draw first leg against Munich, and the bad FA cup defeat to Wolves).
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:15:32 am
Losing all 3 to season ending injuries was bad enough, losing Jota in the CL dead rubber, Thiago’s leg breaker and Henderson for the season around Jan/Feb was an absolute killer. Ox and Keita were both missing for most of the season as well. 
both Thiago and Chamberlain had injuries early in the season but were back playing by the the new year CB crisis fully set in and stayed fit til the end of the season (cumulatively Ox missed two matchday league squads and that was it). Henderson got injured at the very end of February (missing 11 league games, and being on the bench for last game of the season). You've greatly overstated their unavailability.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:15:32 am
We had just about the worst case scenario play out in terms of injuries in a season where we were essentially one player light. One 4th choice centre back doesn’t move the needle on results that much.
in the period where Henderson and Fabinho weren't able to be rotated out of midfield, because they had to play every game at CB or midfield, Fabinho got two muscle injuries (hamstring) and Henderson one muscle injury (groin). You don't think that a player who would allow them not to play so many games in the red zone (something that repeated itself with Bacjetic in a later season too) would have helped Hendo/Fabinho and the squad out significantly? struggle to be convinced by your argument there.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 01:09:53 am »
Yes, going over and over and over about previous seasons instead of actual transfers in the here and now makes the 'transfer' forum a so much better place doesn't it....
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 01:16:49 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
So our interest in Georgian man didnt go any further than telling Ornstein that we want to be involved. Its followed the same pattern that the Yoro link did - suggesting that we will be part of the discussions if they leave and then just watching as they make the move to another club.

My only explanation is that we were waiting to see what fee they agreed on before pouncing and the fee doesnt represent a unique market opportunity. In which case we should just stay quiet.

It won't happen. It's clear where we are under FSG. We'll need to continuously punch above our weight in terms of spend. We've had golden opportunities over the past 10 years to kick on to the next level, but the financial backing just isn't there.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 02:54:37 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:09:53 am
Yes, going over and over and over about previous seasons instead of actual transfers in the here and now makes the 'transfer' forum a so much better place doesn't it....

What transfers?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 03:12:54 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
Would probably just refer to him as "Malick Diouf" if he signed, but the poor bloke would need to work hard to help the fanbase through the PTSD his name would cause them.

He should just put Malick on his shirt. Less trauma inducing.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 03:24:56 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:01:02 pm
Apparently we've enquired about  El Hadji Malick Diouf. A PTSD inducing name but apparently he's a talented left back who plays for Slavia Prague.
 

Has quite the left foot based on the YT clips. Doubt we'd go anywhere near 25m for a player who looks like he has potential but would be a bit of a project
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 04:23:52 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm
Everybody knew Henderson was 32, milner and thiago similar ages, coming out of that season. Hence why tchouameni(sp) was targeted

Exactly why the club is 100% correct not to rush into any contract negotiations with Salah and to take their time over considering his demands. At least Slot has made a system around which he seems to thrive, albeit at the expense of exposing TAA and Konate.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 05:27:09 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:24:56 am
Has quite the left foot based on the YT clips. Doubt we'd go anywhere near 25m for a player who looks like he has potential but would be a bit of a project

He plays in prague for the best team in that league so he is completely untested at a decently high level. 25 million euros is far too high for a defender putting that into perspective. A 10-12 million punt or wait for brighton or brentford to take that risk for us before we spend any significant amount on him.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 07:09:22 am »
thats a uniquely "liverpool" problem isnt it

by the time he moves to brighton or villa or brentford and performs, he will be costing 50m and we will all be whining about why not get him when he was playing in the 2nd tier czech league.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 07:11:49 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:56:05 am
quite a few factual errors there Garlic, you might be misremembering some bitsRight back was what Fabinho was familiar with. He'd only ever played a couple of games at CB in his career before that season (only for us - most notably the good bore draw first leg against Munich, and the bad FA cup defeat to Wolves).both Thiago and Chamberlain had injuries early in the season but were back playing by the the new year CB crisis fully set in and stayed fit til the end of the season (cumulatively Ox missed two matchday league squads and that was it). Henderson got injured at the very end of February (missing 11 league games, and being on the bench for last game of the season). You've greatly overstated their unavailability.in the period where Henderson and Fabinho weren't able to be rotated out of midfield, because they had to play every game at CB or midfield, Fabinho got two muscle injuries (hamstring) and Henderson one muscle injury (groin). You don't think that a player who would allow them not to play so many games in the red zone (something that repeated itself with Bacjetic in a later season too) would have helped Hendo/Fabinho and the squad out significantly? struggle to be convinced by your argument there.

Good post Carra. It's only the time elapsed that allows Garlic to make these sorts of points. At the time it was as clear as day that a 4th senior CB would have significantly mitigated against the injury crisis we had. Because, as you point out, the loss of all our CBs had a cascading effect on other players and our form - we had extremely strong sides playing in those 6 home losses in a row, apart from at CB, but looked utterly shot.
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
Probably been posted but Romano stating Kvaratskhelia has agreed terms with PSG and fee agreed.

Why even brief the journos what we briefed? Well, theyve the money for Chiesa or Darwin now if either of those things are remotely true.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 07:55:40 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:53:22 am
Probably been posted but Romano stating Kvaratskhelia has agreed terms with PSG and fee agreed.

Why even brief the journos what we briefed? Well, theyve the money for Chiesa or Darwin now if either of those things are remotely true.

Id imagine 90% of stories start with an agent, then the journo checks with the club who confirm, deny or no comment.

Both us and PSG need to sell players to make room or money for the transfer, thats what Ornstein said, so if weve not manage to get Chiesa to agree, or sell Nunez (made up examples) we might not be able to proceed. PSG could have agreed both wages and a fee but still need to get Muani out.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 07:57:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:55:40 am
Id imagine 90% of stories start with an agent, then the journo checks with the club who confirm, deny or no comment.
Agreed, I just still cant wrap my head around anything about what Ornstein mustve picked up from us. Utterly bizarre. Poor move for Kvaratskhelia - bank account aside - to a dying league and a side that will probably never win a Champions League.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 08:01:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:57:08 am
Agreed, I just still cant wrap my head around anything about what Ornstein mustve picked up from us. Utterly bizarre. Poor move for Kvaratskhelia - bank account aside - to a dying league and a side that will probably never win a Champions League.

I ninja edited, Ornstein did say we had to move players out for it to happen that could have failed.

This is probably my biggest gripe with FSG buy the player now, have one too many players for 4 months and the extra cost, then sort the squad size in the summer, but they wont.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:53:22 am
Probably been posted but Romano stating Kvaratskhelia has agreed terms with PSG and fee agreed.

Why even brief the journos what we briefed? Well, theyve the money for Chiesa or Darwin now if either of those things are remotely true.

Dont think we can sell either of them now, certainly not Nunez. We will need him for the rest of the season.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 08:31:13 am »
Tuttojuve linking us with Ederson again?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 08:33:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:01:10 am
I ninja edited, Ornstein did say we had to move players out for it to happen that could have failed.

This is probably my biggest gripe with FSG buy the player now, have one too many players for 4 months and the extra cost, then sort the squad size in the summer, but they wont.

Can't draw firm conclusions given the fog of war around this but it'd be extremely small time to need to move players on before we bring him in.
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 09:06:16 am »
I think Hughes and Edwards want to make the signings in the summer when the outcome of the contracts are known. From their point of view;

Defence
Ride our luck with three recognised centre backs until Gomez returns with Endo as a break glass option

Midfield
Ride our luck the 5 midfielders Slot trusts and hope the manager starts using Endo and Elliott more

Attack
Ride our luck Salah stays fit. More than enough options for LF and CF.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 09:07:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:33:56 am
Can't draw firm conclusions given the fog of war around this but it'd be extremely small time to need to move players on before we bring him in.

Makes you wonder whether had we signed Caicedo for that price whether Salah would have been flogged to Saudi as rumoured. otherwise that money should still be available because we've spent fuck all since and raised more in sales.
