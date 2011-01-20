Where can I read it? We dont have the best academy in terms of producing homegrown talent, that would be Chelsea, but we might just the the best at recruiting the best players developed at other academies age 15-16, apart from Danns I would say most of our best talents of the last 2-3 years have been acquired this way.
Yeah, I think Doak, Bajcetic, Gordon, Van Den Berg, Bradley, Elliott, Bobby Clark, Nyoni, Rio, Sterling, Ibe, Brewster, Ojo and others were all signed at 15-16. I think Solanke was a bit older. We've been superb at that particular niche going back to Sterling and Ibe. Chelsea are very aggressive at every age group in buying up talent, although it can make the pathway harder as a result. Especially when they still spend a fortune on ready made younger players for the first team like Lavia and Caicedo.
I don't think our Academy is more productive (relative to our competitors) in terms of players who come right through the age groups. Liverpool as a city is a hotbed of talent and we've got the last few over Everton (Trent, Jones, hopefully Danns) and before that they had Barkley and Rooney and we both missed Baines. We've had Quansah come through as well, but that's also down to opportunity, opportunities he probably wouldn't get at Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal, for example.