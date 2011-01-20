« previous next »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:34 pm
Think the only time I heard it with Mo was during the run in last season where people said he had slowed down. Never seen it with Virgil, unless it was some post ACL stuff.
Doesnt this just go to show though, that some were actually willing to part with two of our greatest players of all time at the first signs of decline. Its nuts.

Summer just gone some were willing to lose Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gomez, Diaz and Gakpo. Just because they werent smashing it out the park every week at that point
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:07:37 pm
Theres always a lot of noise, but often its overstated the amount of change required. Ill agree that at times weve not done enough, but its not had the impact some would have you believe.

Even at our very worst during this last 6/7 years we finished fifth (which without the cheats, would still have meant CL football). If fans arent satisfied with this level of success perhaps they are verging on entitled.

Th noise I was talking about points to the area that needs attention. Filter out the talk about details, and the most noise from fans usually point to the area that most needs attention. And the transfers eventually reflect that. Concerning the midfield, what fans expected was one or two replacements per window. That's not huge expectations. And certainly nothing on the scale of what eventually happened, which was a whole new midfield in one window.

Along with the defence, the most noise seems to be about why we're allowing contracts to run down to one year left without seeming to do anything about it, either renewing those contracts or bringing in replacements. That's not being entitled. That's going along with our modus operandi during the Klopp era and wondering why we were changing what we thought we'd understood.
Small sample size cos this is only Europa League minutes (6 matches) but his fbref is wild:

Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:56:40 pm
So first of the non cheating teams overall (and if you take City out of that season we would have made CL)

Yes indeed.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:07:37 pm
Theres always a lot of noise, but often its overstated the amount of change required. Ill agree that at times weve not done enough, but its not had the impact some would have you believe.

Even at our very worst during this last 6/7 years we finished fifth (which without the cheats, would still have meant CL football). If fans arent satisfied with this level of success perhaps they are verging on entitled.

Strange. We should have done more, if we had wed no doubt be sitting here with more trophies. It seems like youre on the same page as the majority but youre putting some weird twist on it?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:14:01 pm
Th noise I was talking about points to the area that needs attention. Filter out the talk about details, and the most noise from fans usually point to the area that most needs attention. And the transfers eventually reflect that. Concerning the midfield, what fans expected was one or two replacements per window. That's not huge expectations. And certainly nothing on the scale of what eventually happened, which was a whole new midfield in one window.

Along with the defence, the most noise seems to be about why we're allowing contracts to run down to one year left without seeming to do anything about it, either renewing those contracts or bringing in replacements. That's not being entitled. That's going along with our modus operandi during the Klopp era and wondering why we were changing what we thought we'd understood.
Youve only got to look at some of the posts around us to see posts discussing wingers/attackers which we absolutely do not need right now, so its simply not true.
No one really knows whats going on with the contracts but I doubt theres anyone inc myself who thinks where weve reached is anything but ideal. But even there youve got wild speculation, people stating things as fact that theyve thought up and decided thats how it must be.

Meanwhile here we sit top of the league, top in Europe a having beaten some of the best teams around with our ever weakening squad.
Does that mean everything is perfect, of course not but its rarely as dire as some like to make out.
Genuinely prefer that type of signing than any other, love it if we sign an unknown player and he turns out boss
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Strange. We should have done more, if we had wed no doubt be sitting here with more trophies. It seems like youre on the same page as the majority but youre putting some weird twist on it?
Nope theres one reason we dont have more trophies and one reason alone - the cheats. Even doing more in the transfer market would have no guarantee it would have made things better.

No weird twist
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:32:55 pm
Have a read of the piece, it was more about recent acquisitions (Ngumoha, Nyoni, Nallo, Ayman, Owen Harvey) as well as some of the others recently signed like Doak, Bajcetic). Talked about how the club believe they have the best pathway in the top 6.

Where can I read it? We dont have the best academy in terms of producing homegrown talent, that would be Chelsea, but we might just the the best at recruiting the best players developed at other academies age 15-16, apart from Danns I would say most of our best talents of the last 2-3 years have been acquired this way.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:38:44 pm
If they did then I dont recall it being shouted from the rooftops, as its being framed. And I repeat Im not saying we couldnt have done more. But the amount of shite around it youd think we were fighting for our PL lives not either fighting for the title or on a bad season (poor us) a CL spot.

The "shite" is because we've been in this position before, winning or challenging for a title but seeing an unusual lack of investment, until it eventually leads to us struggling for top four. It's happened twice in recent years and we're following that same pattern again.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:07:37 pm
Theres always a lot of noise, but often its overstated the amount of change required. Ill agree that at times weve not done enough, but its not had the impact some would have you believe.

Even at our very worst during this last 6/7 years we finished fifth (which without the cheats, would still have meant CL football). If fans arent satisfied with this level of success perhaps they are verging on entitled.

We got less than 70 points twice in Klopps final 4 seasons, arguably our greatest ever manager, with some of our greatest ever players. Its all relative - Im glad we still got CL 3 times in that run and won plenty of cups. But really, given Klopp and the quality of players we had, twice dropping below 70 points is a marker of significant failures of recruitment.
Don't forget the fact that the London clubs have an advantage because of population density. Our catchment area is much smaller.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:25:41 pm
Youve only got to look at some of the posts around us to see posts discussing wingers/attackers which we absolutely do not need right now, so its simply not true.
No one really knows whats going on with the contracts but I doubt theres anyone inc myself who thinks where weve reached is anything but ideal. But even there youve got wild speculation, people stating things as fact that theyve thought up and decided thats how it must be.

Meanwhile here we sit top of the league, top in Europe a having beaten some of the best teams around with our ever weakening squad.
Does that mean everything is perfect, of course not but its rarely as dire as some like to make out.

Like I said, filter out the details. Take the noise to mean which area of the squad needs looking at. There's a lot of buying in, as FSG are vastly better owners than the cheats, and we've got a decent general idea of how they work. But even within that, if we expect a decent level of competence, then fans do have a reasonable understanding of what needs doing. It's up to the management to figure out the details.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:34:14 pm
We got less than 70 points twice in Klopps final 4 seasons, arguably our greatest ever manager, with some of our greatest ever players. Its all relative - Im glad we still got CL 3 times in that run and won plenty of cups. But really, given Klopp and the quality of players we had, twice dropping below 70 points is a marker of significant failures of recruitment.
Again I say the main reason Klopps not sitting there with 2 more titles isnt due to transfers its due to the cheats. The points totals we gained with those teams were enough to win the title in just about every season ever. The effort it took to compete at that level took a great toll. And yes we could have done a bit more at times in the market and that may have made a difference too, but we dont know that.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:35:37 pm
Don't forget the fact that the London clubs have an advantage because of population density. Our catchment area is much smaller.

Thats true but there is also more clubs, I would credit Chelsea here because other London  clubs dont have the same record of bringing through top players to a high level in recent years, they have a world class setup over there.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:39:25 pm
Again I say the main reason Klopps not sitting there with 2 more titles isnt due to transfers its due to the cheats. The points totals we gained with those teams were enough to win the title in just about every season ever. The effort it took to compete at that level took a great toll. And yes we could have done a bit more at times in the market and that may have made a difference too, but we dont know that.

We dont know that? Are you ok? Have you blanked 2/21 and 22/23 from your mind?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:40:02 pm
Thats true but there is also more clubs, I would credit Chelsea here because other London  clubs dont have the same record of bringing through top players to a high level in recent years, they have a world class setup over there.

Any idea what they're doing differently?
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:34:14 pm
We got less than 70 points twice in Klopps final 4 seasons, arguably our greatest ever manager, with some of our greatest ever players. Its all relative - Im glad we still got CL 3 times in that run and won plenty of cups. But really, given Klopp and the quality of players we had, twice dropping below 70 points is a marker of significant failures of recruitment.

Thats correct I dont think there is any doubts he should have been backed more.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:39:14 pm
Like I said, filter out the details. Take the noise to mean which area of the squad needs looking at. There's a lot of buying in, as FSG are vastly better owners than the cheats, and we've got a decent general idea of how they work. But even within that, if we expect a decent level of competence, then fans do have a reasonable understanding of what needs doing. It's up to the management to figure out the details.

Im sorry I dont think well agree on this point about the fans having a reasonable level of understanding in general. Absolutely there are some that do and can argue in a reasonable manner, there are also plenty at the other end of that scale.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:40:33 pm
We dont know that? Are you ok? Have you blanked 2/21 and 22/23 from your mind?
Yep weve already discussed those seasons, but once again you join a conversation without having read the entirely of it and start making assumptions, I feel a sense of dejavu and yep Im perfectly fine thanks for asking. Did you have a point,? Do you mean that transfers would equaldefinite improvement as that seems to be what youre suggesting
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Any idea what they're doing differently?

Coaching? Investing more money into getting young players, scouting? My friend is a  scout over there but I wouldnt know too much what they do in comparison to other top clubs, but its working.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:34:14 pm
We got less than 70 points twice in Klopps final 4 seasons, arguably our greatest ever manager, with some of our greatest ever players. Its all relative - Im glad we still got CL 3 times in that run and won plenty of cups. But really, given Klopp and the quality of players we had, twice dropping below 70 points is a marker of significant failures of recruitment.

Its not though, is it? Theres no way you seriously believe the reason we got less than 70 points in 20/21 because we didnt replace Lovren? We were a 99 point side, we only added Konate and a few months of Diaz to that same squad and had arguably our best season under Klopp. Not replacing Lovren was clearly a mistake, but come on, a minor risk that blew up and turned into a disaster, Thiago and Jota were fantastic business.

22/23 is fair enough but again that season started in a hole with injuries and didnt really straighten up until Jones/Diaz/Jota/Konate returned towards the end of the season, still, it wasnt good enough, replacing Mane with Nunez was a poor choice. Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Ox collectively falling off a cliff and Thiago having a career-ending injury wasnt remotely surprising, especially given the short turnaround from such a long season, if there was a time youd need pure legs to get you through some sticky situations it was the first half of that season. The longest season possible with the shortest turnaround possible to accommodate a winter World Cup, it wasnt good enough.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Any idea what they're doing differently?

They spent a shitload on their Academy (like City and their Campus) and are very aggressive with youth recruitment at all ages. Tyler Dibling for example was there but didn't settle and went back to Southampton. They're pretty relentless.
So our interest in Georgian man didnt go any further than telling Ornstein that we want to be involved. Its followed the same pattern that the Yoro link did - suggesting that we will be part of the discussions if they leave and then just watching as they make the move to another club.

My only explanation is that we were waiting to see what fee they agreed on before pouncing and the fee doesnt represent a unique market opportunity. In which case we should just stay quiet.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Any idea what they're doing differently?
The number of clubs around Liverpool and Manchester is wild.  And a much smaller population.  Plus we have city in our doorstep who pay top money to kids
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:31:20 pm
Where can I read it? We dont have the best academy in terms of producing homegrown talent, that would be Chelsea, but we might just the the best at recruiting the best players developed at other academies age 15-16, apart from Danns I would say most of our best talents of the last 2-3 years have been acquired this way.

Yeah, I think Doak, Bajcetic, Gordon, Van Den Berg, Bradley, Elliott, Bobby Clark, Nyoni, Rio, Sterling, Ibe, Brewster, Ojo and others were all signed at 15-16. I think Solanke was a bit older. We've been superb at that particular niche going back to Sterling and Ibe. Chelsea are very aggressive at every age group in buying up talent, although it can make the pathway harder as a result. Especially when they still spend a fortune on ready made younger players for the first team like Lavia and Caicedo.

I don't think our Academy is more productive (relative to our competitors) in terms of players who come right through the age groups. Liverpool as a city is a hotbed of talent and we've got the last few over Everton (Trent, Jones, hopefully Danns) and before that they had Barkley and Rooney and we both missed Baines. We've had Quansah come through as well, but that's also down to opportunity, opportunities he probably wouldn't get at Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal, for example.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:00:10 pm
So our interest in Georgian man didnt go any further than telling Ornstein that we want to be involved. Its followed the same pattern that the Yoro link did - suggesting that we will be part of the discussions if they leave and then just watching as they make the move to another club.

My only explanation is that we were waiting to see what fee they agreed on before pouncing and the fee doesnt represent a unique market opportunity. In which case we should just stay quiet.

Hanging around in hope is one thing, but involving Ornstein and Joyce in our latest hairbrained plan seems/seemed baffling.
Throw in your name, then claim that you've tried.

Rinse and repeat. The FSG way!

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:50:32 pm
Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Ox collectively falling off a cliff and Thiago having a career-ending injury wasn’t remotely surprising, especially given the short turnaround from such a long season, if there was a time you’d need pure legs to get you through some sticky situations it was the first half of that season. The longest season possible with the shortest turnaround possible to accommodate a winter World Cup, it wasn’t good enough.
obviously agree with your overall points, but would argue that if Keita and AOC fell off a cliff it wasn't in 2022/3.

For AOC, that date was in the 2010s decade. For Keita, it was less of a cliff and more of a very very long and low incline downhill. Nobody who watches our games was surprised by what they were able to contribute that season.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:56 pm
Yeah, I think Doak, Bajcetic, Gordon, Van Den Berg, Bradley, Elliott, Bobby Clark, Nyoni, Rio, Sterling, Ibe, Brewster, Ojo and others were all signed at 15-16. I think Solanke was a bit older. We've been superb at that particular niche going back to Sterling and Ibe. Chelsea are very aggressive at every age group in buying up talent, although it can make the pathway harder as a result. Especially when they still spend a fortune on ready made younger players for the first team like Lavia and Caicedo.

I don't think our Academy is more productive (relative to our competitors) in terms of players who come right through the age groups. Liverpool as a city is a hotbed of talent and we've got the last few over Everton (Trent, Jones, hopefully Danns) and before that they had Barkley and Rooney and we both missed Baines. We've had Quansah come through as well, but that's also down to opportunity, opportunities he probably wouldn't get at Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal, for example.
Solanke was 18.
Also got Nallo at 16 too and others
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:00:10 pm
So our interest in Georgian man didnt go any further than telling Ornstein that we want to be involved. Its followed the same pattern that the Yoro link did - suggesting that we will be part of the discussions if they leave and then just watching as they make the move to another club.

My only explanation is that we were waiting to see what fee they agreed on before pouncing and the fee doesnt represent a unique market opportunity. In which case we should just stay quiet.

Maybe we didnt have a relationship with his agency and therefore thought by putting it out in the public domain that we would get some reply? Also he hasnt signed for PSG yet so maybe again we are waiting for a deal to be struck?

Either way its bizarre we got linked because for years it was stated that we do the initial legwork. However since Caicedo it seems its a case of us not really planning but just having a list of players we like and seeing if they become available or have a release clause.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:09:26 pm
obviously agree with your overall points, but would argue that if Keita and AOC fell off a cliff it wasn't in 2022/3.

For AOC, that date was in the 2010s decade. For Keita, it was less of a cliff and more of a very very long and low incline downhill. Nobody who watches our games was surprised by what they were able to contribute that season.

Ox and Keita should have been moved on years earlier. Even if they were just loaned out in their last year to free up a midfield spot. Instead we got Arthur in a panic who was a further waste of space that year (but a cheap enough one).
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:56 pm
Yeah, I think Doak, Bajcetic, Gordon, Van Den Berg, Bradley, Elliott, Bobby Clark, Nyoni, Rio, Sterling, Ibe, Brewster, Ojo and others were all signed at 15-16. I think Solanke was a bit older. We've been superb at that particular niche going back to Sterling and Ibe. Chelsea are very aggressive at every age group in buying up talent, although it can make the pathway harder as a result. Especially when they still spend a fortune on ready made younger players for the first team like Lavia and Caicedo.

I don't think our Academy is more productive (relative to our competitors) in terms of players who come right through the age groups. Liverpool as a city is a hotbed of talent and we've got the last few over Everton (Trent, Jones, hopefully Danns) and before that they had Barkley and Rooney and we both missed Baines. We've had Quansah come through as well, but that's also down to opportunity, opportunities he probably wouldn't get at Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal, for example.

Also Anthony Gordon*
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:50:32 pm
It’s not though, is it? There’s no way you seriously believe the reason we got less than 70 points in 20/21 because we didn’t replace Lovren? We were a 99 point side, we only added Konate and a few months of Diaz to that same squad and had arguably our best season under Klopp.
isn't this quite a good addition to the argument in favour of recruiting players, because even in small numbers they can have a huge effect on the squad

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Ox and Keita should have been moved on years earlier. Even if they were just loaned out in their last year to free up a midfield spot. Instead we got Arthur in a panic who was a further waste of space that year (but a cheap enough one).
Arthur's loan fee plus wages would probably have covered Endo's transfer fee
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:14:38 pm
Also Anthony Gordon*

Yes. Trent, Jones and Gordon could feasibly be in the England World Cup team/squad next year. Possibly even Danns as well. All born in the city.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:50:32 pm
Its not though, is it? Theres no way you seriously believe the reason we got less than 70 points in 20/21 because we didnt replace Lovren? We were a 99 point side, we only added Konate and a few months of Diaz to that same squad and had arguably our best season under Klopp. Not replacing Lovren was clearly a mistake, but come on, a minor risk that blew up and turned into a disaster, Thiago and Jota were fantastic business.

22/23 is fair enough but again that season started in a hole with injuries and didnt really straighten up until Jones/Diaz/Jota/Konate returned towards the end of the season, still, it wasnt good enough, replacing Mane with Nunez was a poor choice. Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Ox collectively falling off a cliff and Thiago having a career-ending injury wasnt remotely surprising, especially given the short turnaround from such a long season, if there was a time youd need pure legs to get you through some sticky situations it was the first half of that season. The longest season possible with the shortest turnaround possible to accommodate a winter World Cup, it wasnt good enough.

We took a gamble in the summer of 2020 of not replacing Lovren and it backfired, which is fine. We were top of the league on January 1st 2021. The catastrophe was not buying a CB that month (until Kabak at the end on loan) while the season literally fell apart. The same thing we then did again with Arthur in 2022 (panicked loan on deadline day to try and deal with a crisis).

We should really have signed a midfielder in 2021 to replace Wijnaldum who played every game of 20/21. Instead in a 63 game season Fabinho and Henderson were flogged to death which contributed to the burnout issue we faced the year after while still not strengthening.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:01:02 pm
Apparently we've enquired about  El Hadji Malick Diouf. A PTSD inducing name but apparently he's a talented left back who plays for Slavia Prague.
 

I hear we have passed on the opportunity to sign Nicolas Malick Anelka in order to get him.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:05:55 pm
People literally did though, it had already been highlighted before the season ended that both were running a lot less, and even if they weren't we still needed another player as no one else could stay fit.

Thats not true, its just been said so many time people think its true. the storys evolving. The truth is we came half an hours playing time from winning a quad in one of the greatest seasons any team has ever played with those guys at the heart of it and nobody said a word about them being past it because they were not, they were driving the train. Any minute drop off at the time people put down to simple tiredness of an extremely long nearly undefeated season.

I still put down a good part of the sharp decline the next year to the mental stress of working that hard that well for that long and losing it all right at the end in a single week. similar to what happened to city this year (which i thought would happen last year because they finally won the cl) we just couldn't go again. Nobody saw it coming. Nobody at all suggested we needed new mids during the quad attempt or the next spring. Only after they couldn't go again, then of course we should have known, unforgivably.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:01:02 pm
Apparently we've enquired about  El Hadji Malick Diouf. A PTSD inducing name but apparently he's a talented left back who plays for Slavia Prague.
 

Although this news is interrupting the riveting discussion about the 2020/2021 summer window, which we've not heard enough about previously, it'd be good to get a new left back in, given Tsimikas doesn't appear to be a long term option considered by the club.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:29:18 pm
Thats not true, its just been said so many time people think its true. the storys evolving. The truth is we came half an hours playing time from winning a quad in one of the greatest seasons any team has ever played with those guys at the heart of it and nobody said a word about them being past it because they were not, they were driving the train. Any minute drop off at the time people put down to simple tiredness of an extremely long nearly undefeated season.

I still put down a good part of the sharp decline the next year to the mental stress of working that hard that well for that long and losing it all right at the end in a single week. similar to what happened to city this year (which i thought would happen last year because they finally won the cl) we just couldn't go again. Nobody saw it coming. Nobody at all suggested we needed new mids during the quad attempt or the next spring. Only after they couldn't go again, then of course we should have known, unforgivably.
that may be how it worked for you, in terms of establishing the issue - but it's completely wrong about other posters! your conclusion is way off in the first and last sentences. you can even go back and find posts if you'd like.
