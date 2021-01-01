If you try and say you knew Fabinho was cooked at 29 before that season started you're lying.



Most on here and in the general fanbase where shouting for a midfielder all summer, you even had Linda tweeting to mock the fans who kept calling for it. And we'd tried to sign Tchou at the end of the previous season. We took a risk in not doing so and it backfired. Midfield was fuckedI said "at the start of the season" though, not before. We played Fulham first week of August, then Palace and United and had 2 points and a lot of injuries. Even Van Dijk was publicly calling for a midfielder.Point being, we can use the excuse of "No CL football in accounts" as an excuse for the latest year of spending fuck all, but that was self-inflited.