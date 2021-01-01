« previous next »
duvva

xbugawugax:
to be fair, our new "structure" was only put into place quite recently. slot so far proving a big hit but other than that it has rather been disappointing return squad wise.
How anyone can call anything about this season disappointing at this stage is beyond me
Fromola

duvva:
Ours? As in the club, the players, the coaching staff, the manager, the owners, can probably add the PGMOL, and the cheats

All of the above, or we just going to keep on picking and choosing who we wish to blame depending on our own individual agendas

We knew at the start of that season the midfield was completely fucked and our response was to sign Arthur Melo and ignore the problem in January.

The money 'saved' by doing nothing was then lost by loss of CL income which is then used as an excuse more austerity down the line
duvva

Fromola:
We knew at the start of that season the midfield was completely fucked
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful
JP!

duvva:
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful

Second only to City, of course.
killer-heels

TeddyMc:
If he is the kind of lad who is happy to go to a one team league for the money then that is not the kind of mentality anyone would really would want in their team when the going gets tough when challenging for major titles.



Hmm, the old never wanted you anyway approach.

Thing is its one thing constantly us mentioning where we beat Spurs to the signing of Diaz. But the fact is that is Spurs. Its another thing beating the likes of Chelsea and PSG to signings. If we want to sign players then the idea we can let clubs like Chelsea and PSG do the work and we can swoop in is false.

We would have to do months of work to convince them and then look to sign them. But how that fits into a supposed opportunistic model, fuck knows.
duvva

JP!:
Second only to City, of course.
So first of the non cheating teams overall (and if you take City out of that season we would have made CL)
Draex

Fromola:
We knew at the start of that season the midfield was completely fucked and our response was to sign Arthur Melo and ignore the problem in January.

The money 'saved' by doing nothing was then lost by loss of CL income which is then used as an excuse more austerity down the line

If you try and say you knew Fabinho was cooked at 29 before that season started you're lying.
LovelyCushionedHeader

duvva:
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful

You're forgetting that when you live in forever negative world that you always know you're fucked.
Fromola

duvva:
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful

Yes, hence signing Arthur as a throwaway response. Top 4 still there for us had we done something in Jan, but we let the season unravel that month instead.

They only just got away with similar in 20/21.
MonsLibpool

Fromola:
Yes, hence signing Arthur as a throwaway response. Top 4 still there for us had we done something in Jan, but we let the season unravel that month instead.

They only just got away with similar in 20/21.
We've relived 2022/23 and 2020/21 so many times LOL.
duvva

MonsLibpool:
We've relived 2022/23 and 2020/21 so many times LOL.
I havent. I leave it to the miserable twats. Prefer to enjoy the good times and just accept that there will also be times where things arent as good
Fromola

Draex:
If you try and say you knew Fabinho was cooked at 29 before that season started you're lying.

Most on here and in the general fanbase where shouting for a midfielder all summer, you even had Linda tweeting to mock the fans who kept calling for it.  And we'd tried to sign Tchou at the end of the previous season. We took a risk in not doing so and it backfired. Midfield was fucked 

I said "at the start of the season" though, not before. We played Fulham first week of August, then Palace and United and had 2 points and a lot of injuries. Even Van Dijk was publicly calling for a midfielder.

Point being, we can use the excuse of "No CL football in accounts" as an excuse for the latest year of spending fuck all, but that was self-inflited.
MonsLibpool

duvva:
I havent. I leave it to the miserable twats. Prefer to enjoy the good times and just accept that there will also be times where things arent as good
I do think they have valid concerns in terms of transfer business. The good thing is that most people can separate that from the actual football and compartmentalise.

For example, there was frustration after last summer but immediately the window closed, the focus was on supporting the team and the new coach.
duvva

MonsLibpool:
I do think they have valid concerns in terms of transfer business. The good thing is that most people can separate that from the actual football and compartmentalise.

For example, there was frustration after last summer but immediately the window closed, the focus was on supporting the team and the new coach.
As I said we definitely could and should do more at times, I dont disagree with that.
But if most could separate that from the football then we wouldnt be having this conversation.

MonsLibpool

duvva:
As I said we definitely could and should do more at times, I dont disagree with that.
But if most could separate that from the football then we wouldnt be having this conversation.
The period between September and the start of the winter window was relatively mild to be fair. During a transfer window, people will talk about transfers and everyone has different opinions as to what the club should or shouldn't which is actually fun.

Whatever happens in this window, everyone should focus on the football afterwards and not use it as a preemptive excuse. One thing every fan has in common is to win the Premier League. The worst thing we can do is to overreact after every setback (we will definitely have) and blame the window.
classycarra

JP!:
Second only to City, of course.
duvva:
So first of the non cheating teams overall (and if you take City out of that season we would have made CL)
we finished fifth?

duvva:
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful
was very clear Henderson's decline had begun during our quadruple run season. and fabinho was in the top few players for games and minutes (when combined with Brazil) in top level of entire world football for minutes played per year over the course of his time at LFC.

there's no way a data-focused backroom weren't spotting the signals that matchgoing fans were discussing (admittedly Fabinhos drop was much sharper and shorter - but itd be naive for a backroom to be shocked at a player who had and relied on insanely good athleticism to beging slowing down when approaching their 30s)
LovelyCushionedHeader

Fromola:
Most on here and in the general fanbase where shouting for a midfielder all summer, you even had Linda tweeting to mock the fans who kept calling for it.  And we'd tried to sign Tchou at the end of the previous season. We took a risk in not doing so and it backfired. Midfield was fucked 

I said "at the start of the season" though, not before. We played Fulham first week of August, then Palace and United and had 2 points and a lot of injuries. Even Van Dijk was publicly calling for a midfielder.

Point being, we can use the excuse of "No CL football in accounts" as an excuse for the latest year of spending fuck all, but that was self-inflited.

Wanting / needing one midfielder does not equate to the midfield being fucked.
