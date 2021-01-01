« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1840 on: Today at 11:23:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:58:28 am
Hmm i doubt we get £25m for him. He doesnt play and his wages are not exactly low.
We'll probably loan him out and pay a portion of his wages. The difference is that we signed him after a season where he was playing.

He has barely played in months so NO club will pay £25m for him. We'd do very well to get what we paid.
HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1841 on: Today at 11:26:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:22:58 am
Chiesa not starting vs AS. Maybe he is our bargaining chip for Kava.

In my opinion, hes getting sold. I dont care what Slot saysthis talk about him needing to get up to speed doesnt convince me anymore. Today was the one game where I fully expected him to start, yet players like Rio are being chosen ahead of him. Its clear were looking to move him on this window, no matter what Slot or Chiesas agent says to the press.
amir87

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1842 on: Today at 11:28:48 am
Doak not in Middlesbrough squad today. Would indicate theres a strong chance of sale.
Knight

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1843 on: Today at 11:28:56 am
Quote from: Motty on Today at 10:55:04 am
He only had a year left on his deal when we signed him in the summer hence the price, 4 year deal from us means he's definitely worth more now, probably not talking 50m here but surely 25m is not too far off.

But if they didn't want him at 15 in the summer why would they want him for 10 million more in January, having done absolutely nothing in the meantime. It really was a very silly transfer, at least potentially. A player has to actually play in order to gain value.
tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1844 on: Today at 11:29:07 am
Doak not in the Middlesbrough squad today and Carrick mentioned the interest in him.
Damaged

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1845 on: Today at 11:30:43 am
Absoulute bonkers not to sign a CB considering how injury prone Gomez and Konate are we have 1 reliable centreback we can depend on week in week out in Van Djik.
spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1846 on: Today at 11:30:47 am
If used in negotiations for Kava I think we can certainly negotiate his price up to 20m maybe even more.
spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1847 on: Today at 11:33:31 am
Quote from: Damaged on Today at 11:30:43 am
Absoulute bonkers not to sign a CB considering how injury prone Gomez and Konate are we have 1 reliable centreback we can depend on week in week out in Van Djik.


They will want a long term solution not a stop gap. Its likely a stop gap is shit and which club is selling a quality centre back in January? Yes, we got VVD but that deal would have been done in the summer but for the tapping up. We waited till the summer for Konate and the stop gaps (Kabak and Davis) were either shit or didnt play at all.
Original

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1848 on: Today at 11:36:32 am
Chiesa's contract was running down also which helped his price
MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1849 on: Today at 11:36:59 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:30:47 am
If used in negotiations for Kava I think we can certainly negotiate his price up to 20m maybe even more.
It's not a difficult situation. If you were running Napoli, would you pay £20m for a player that:
1. Is injury prone
2. Has no preseason under his belt
3. Has arely played in 5 months (gives you more leverage).
4. Is on high wages (especially from an Italian club's POV)

The level of due diligence is a basic Google search to verify these things. Clubs, especially in Italy, don't have money to throw around.

Anyway, I will stick to the "he's a long term option" party line and the "potential 80m asset" that someone told me yesterday.
spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1850 on: Today at 11:45:16 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:36:59 am
It's not a difficult situation. If you were running Napoli, would you pay £20m for a player that:
1. Is injury prone
2. Has no preseason under his belt
3. Has arely played in 5 months (gives you more leverage).
4. Is on high wages (especially from an Italian club's POV)

The level of due diligence is a basic Google search to verify these things. Clubs, especially in Italy, don't have money to throw around.

Anyway, I will stick to the "he's a long term option" party line and the "potential 80m asset" that someone told me yesterday.


I think the length of contract dictated the low fee rather than the injuries. If we sold Trent how much would he fetch with mere months left on his contract?
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1851 on: Today at 11:46:32 am
If anything, I believe they will offer Nunez on a cut price fee, if not a loan. Will be a like for like swap in this case, whereas Chiesa probably isnt.
peachybum

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1852 on: Today at 11:47:13 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:33:31 am

They will want a long term solution not a stop gap. Its likely a stop gap is shit and which club is selling a quality centre back in January? Yes, we got VVD but that deal would have been done in the summer but for the tapping up. We waited till the summer for Konate and the stop gaps (Kabak and Davis) were either shit or didnt play at all.

Like we saw when Fabinho moved back, a DM can be a stop gap just as good as some average CB brought in you don't really want.

Endo could/can do more of a job there than actually in midfield for Slot.
HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1853 on: Today at 11:47:50 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:36:59 am
It's not a difficult situation. If you were running Napoli, would you pay £20m for a player that:
1. Is injury prone
2. Has no preseason under his belt
3. Has arely played in 5 months (gives you more leverage).
4. Is on high wages (especially from an Italian club's POV)

The level of due diligence is a basic Google search to verify these things. Clubs, especially in Italy, don't have money to throw around.

Anyway, I will stick to the "he's a long term option" party line and the "potential 80m asset" that someone told me yesterday.


Long term option? Do you really believe thats the case with Chiesa? Come on. If he cant even get a start against Accrington Stanley after the manager talked about building up his fitness, its fair to assume we might be looking to move him on. In my opinion, Chiesa isnt a long term asset. Hes either getting sold or loaned out this window.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1854 on: Today at 11:48:46 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:47:13 am
Like we saw when Fabinho moved back, a DM can be a stop gap just as good as some average CB brought in you don't really want.

Endo could/can do more of a job there than actually in midfield for Slot.

Fwiw as well, I thought Endo spent most of his time at Stuttgart as a CB, so it really isn't foreign to him
Garlic Red

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1855 on: Today at 11:49:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:04:03 am
Its sort of impossible to come up with a reason why it was briefed to journos beyond Hughes wanting to look like hes doing something / playing with the big boys
What do we gain from telling the world we want him if we want him?!  just tell him and his club

Maybe we didnt? Maybe an agent leaked it to Ornstein who then got confirmation from Hughes/the club? Maybe someone at Napolis end leaked it to force a bidding war? Maybe the club want to put pressure on Salahs camp to accept a contract, with the perception that were moving on with plans to replace him giving us leverage after Mos repeatedly gone public?

There are so many possibilities, I find it hard to believe Hughes or anyone at the club would feel the need to get David Ornstein to let the world know theyre doing something, otherwise wed be leaking news every other week.
rafathegaffa83

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1856 on: Today at 11:51:28 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:48:46 am
Fwiw as well, I thought Endo spent most of his time at Stuttgart as a CB, so it really isn't foreign to him

He mainly played as a CB in Japan. He's played as CB more than DM throughout his career according to Transfermarkt.
eeekaj

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1857 on: Today at 11:51:49 am
We absolutely have to sign a CB this window if we want to win the league.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1858 on: Today at 11:54:25 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:49:33 am
Maybe we didnt? Maybe an agent leaked it to Ornstein who then got confirmation from Hughes/the club? Maybe someone at Napolis end leaked it to force a bidding war? Maybe the club want to put pressure on Salahs camp to accept a contract, with the perception that were moving on with plans to replace him giving us leverage after Mos repeatedly gone public?

There are so many possibilities, I find it hard to believe Hughes or anyone at the club would feel the need to get David Ornstein to let the world know theyre doing something, otherwise wed be leaking news every other week.

I would say with the weight of who mentioned it, it is something I feel has been double sourced, so someone on our side has likely said "Yeah there is interest" at some point
MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1859 on: Today at 11:54:38 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:47:50 am

Long term option? Do you really believe thats the case with Chiesa? Come on. If he cant even get a start against Accrington Stanley after the manager talked about building up his fitness, its fair to assume we might be looking to move him on. In my opinion, Chiesa isnt a long term asset. Hes either getting sold or loaned out this window.
Just sticking to the party line mate ::)

What people misunderstand is that you have to play players to maintain their value. That's why I felt Nunez wouldn't be replaced this month when people were saying so. Even if he's not here next season, we still need to play him.

Chiesa rarely plays.
