It’s sort of impossible to come up with a reason why it was briefed to journos beyond Hughes wanting to look like he’s doing something / playing with the big boys

What do we gain from telling the world we want him if we want him?! … just tell him and his club



Maybe we didn’t? Maybe an agent leaked it to Ornstein who then got confirmation from Hughes/the club? Maybe someone at Napoli’s end leaked it to force a bidding war? Maybe the club want to put pressure on Salah’s camp to accept a contract, with the perception that we’re moving on with plans to replace him giving us leverage after Mo’s repeatedly gone public?There are so many possibilities, I find it hard to believe Hughes or anyone at the club would feel the need to get David Ornstein to let the world know “they’re doing something”, otherwise we’d be leaking news every other week.