« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 66306 times)

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 08:29:55 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:11:14 am
According to Di Marzio, De Marzipan for folks here, a deal is done between Napoli and PSG. No idea if he is reliable but make what you will of that.

Wasn't that the same with Spurs and Diaz?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 08:30:10 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:27:56 am
Dont understand the media briefing if hes going to PSG
Welcome to LFC transfer windows
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 08:36:02 am »
Can't see where it's said it's done, just says theres a meeting next week between them. Besides, isn't that what we need if we're apparently waiting to pounce?

Though why we can't just go out and actively try and get a deal done for ourselves I've no idea. Waiting for the summer for him if that was the plan probably won't end well with less clubs restricted by PSR.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 08:41:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:36:02 am
Though why we can't just go out and actively try and get a deal done for ourselves I've no idea. Waiting for the summer for him if that was the plan probably won't end well with less clubs restricted by PSR.

Because he's going to PSG. There's no deal to be done unless that falls through.

I doubt he was a plan for the summer. Given that Napoli are rumored to want Chiesa to replace him i can imagine when they called us, asked for him on loan and when we found out why they wanted him now we just said we might be interested if the PSG deal fell through. Nothing more.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 08:48:26 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:41:40 am
Because he's going to PSG. There's no deal to be done unless that falls through.


Oh right, god forbid we put a bit of effort in to make a deal happen.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 08:55:50 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:41:40 am
Because he's going to PSG. There's no deal to be done unless that falls through.

I doubt he was a plan for the summer. Given that Napoli are rumored to want Chiesa to replace him i can imagine when they called us, asked for him on loan and when we found out why they wanted him now we just said we might be interested if the PSG deal fell through. Nothing more.

Makes you wonder how the stories about us possibly being interested came out. Since they're English language sources, it's not Napoli leaking them. If it's our side, then why are they being leaked when there's no substance.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Tobez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We all Live r pool
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 08:56:34 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 07:49:28 am
We are very good at monitoring.

Actual footage of the transfer team:

Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 08:57:29 am »
Possible theres a typo and its FSG instead of PSG that will sign him?
Logged
Quote from: Reflexivity on January  9, 2025, 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc ..

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 09:06:43 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:41:40 am
Because he's going to PSG. There's no deal to be done unless that falls through.

I doubt he was a plan for the summer. Given that Napoli are rumored to want Chiesa to replace him i can imagine when they called us, asked for him on loan and when we found out why they wanted him now we just said we might be interested if the PSG deal fell through. Nothing more.

Not sure if the deal is actually done. The only source so far is Di Marzio. But there's nothing else out there, only smoke and more smoke.

If it really is a done deal, I imagine the tap in merchant will post it.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 08:57:29 am
Possible theres a typo and its FSG instead of PSG that will sign him?

Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 05:48:46 am
Reportedly PSGFSG can't afford to pay for him..or maybe that was rubbish
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 09:08:03 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 08:56:34 am
Actual footage of the transfer team:



Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
PSG in the driving seat but nothing is done until its confirmed.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 09:28:21 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:30:58 am
Di Marzio seems pretty sure that Kvaratskhelia is going to PSG. Says the clubs have a verbal agreement.


Im honestly not concerned if we dont sign him. I dont think we need another left winger. Nobody was demanding we bring one in, so theres no reason to complain if it doesnt happen. If one of our left-sided forwards were to leave, Id actually prefer Gordon over him. The more Ive watched Gordon this season, the more Im starting to agree with what Garlic Red said last summer - that he could become a top player if he joined us.

The only slight issue I have with the Kvara rumours is that hes now the second player linked by Ornstein as someone were interested in, yet it never seemed like it was genuinely going to happen. Yoro was the first. Im not saying its all PR, but we used to be so good at keeping things quiet and only letting news break when a deal was close to being finalised.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 09:31:08 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:28:21 am

Im honestly not concerned if we dont sign him. I dont think we need another left winger. Nobody was demanding we bring one in, so theres no reason to complain if it doesnt happen. If one of our left-sided forwards were to leave, Id actually prefer Gordon over him. The more Ive watched Gordon this season, the more Im starting to agree with what Garlic Red said last summer - that he could become a top player if he joined us.

The only slight issue I have with the Kvara rumours is that hes now the second player linked by Ornstein as someone were interested in, yet it never seemed like it was genuinely going to happen. Yoro was the first. Im not saying its all PR, but we used to be so good at keeping things quiet and only letting news break when a deal was close to being finalised.

Its about securing a long term target before another team does. Who knows what will happen with current forwards and wingers in the summer.

With regards to defenders and midfielders what if our first choice arent available till the summer. We have demonstrated time and again we arent prepared to get short term options to plug holes. When weve done that they have tended to be not very good.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:58 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 09:40:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:31:08 am
Its about securing a long term target before another team does. Who knows what will happen with current forwards and wingers in the summer.

With regards to defenders and midfielders what if our first choice arent available till the summer. We have demonstrated time and again we arent prepared to get short term options to plug holes. When weve done that they have tended to be not very good.

I see your point about securing a long term target. My concern is that our interest in Kvara was leaked to Ornstein, much like the Yoro rumours, even though it never really seemed like a deal was on the cards. Under Edwards, things were kept much quieter until a deal was almost finalised."
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,693
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 09:42:21 am »
Liverpool handed major Khvicha Kvaratskhelia boost
Writing in RMC Sports, the reliable French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, has shed light on the current situation surrounding PSG and Kvaratskhelia.

The report claims that PSG have a strong desire to bring Kvaratskhelia in however the French side are currently struggling to meet Napoli's 80m transfer demands.


Hawkins claims that PSG cannot afford that fee and can only sign Kvaratskhelia if they can make a big sale in the window. Unless that happens, PSG will not be able to afford the Georgian star.

Not to mention Napoli's desired replacement for Kvaratskhelia also appears to be Federico Chiesa, which again can make negotiations easier for Liverpool if they are willing to give up the Italian for the Georgian winger.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:01 am by rocco »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,381
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 09:45:39 am »
Nothing like a good 'ol monitoring :D
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 10:11:39 am »
This chap for Chiesq plus £20 million seems like great business to me. There are question marks over lots of our forwards (Nunez doesnt fit, Jota cant stay fit, Salah might be off, Diaz/ Gakpoa level is really high but perhaps upgradable still) so another cant hurt.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 10:12:05 am »
Napoli want Chiesa.
Liverpool have Mama coming in the summer.

Two major factors in Liverpools favour.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,416
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 10:12:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:11:39 am
This chap for Chiesq plus £20 million seems like great business to me. There are question marks over lots of our forwards (Nunez doesnt fit, Jota cant stay fit, Salah might be off, Diaz/ Gakpoa level is really high but perhaps upgradable still) so another cant hurt.

No way they'd let him go that cheap?  What are you valuing Chiesa at in that deal?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 10:13:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:11:39 am
This chap for Chiesq plus £20 million seems like great business to me. There are question marks over lots of our forwards (Nunez doesnt fit, Jota cant stay fit, Salah might be off, Diaz/ Gakpoa level is really high but perhaps upgradable still) so another cant hurt.

If Palace or Brighton pick up Doak that is another 20m to offset the Kava transfer fee.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 10:14:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:12:56 am
No way they'd let him go that cheap?  What are you valuing Chiesa at in that deal?

Chiesa cost 15m just this summer and Id expect Napoli to value him at a similar price.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:40:12 am
I see your point about securing a long term target. My concern is that our interest in Kvara was leaked to Ornstein, much like the Yoro rumours, even though it never really seemed like a deal was on the cards. Under Edwards, things were kept much quieter until a deal was almost finalised."

Like Lemar? Fekir? Pretty sure Rory Smith was talking about Konate in January 2021, months before it was announced.

In this day and age, with the need for clicks and the desperation from journalists to be the first to announce a move its becoming more and more difficult to keep things under wraps. Im not sure why fans get so worked up about news of a potential move breaking that might or might not happen. People even get second-hand embarrassment over a deal not happening after we make a move, its mad.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,535
  • SPQR
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 10:17:25 am »
I mean the lad must have a screw loose if he's choosing PSG as they are now over us. Or even Chelsea. So no harm done really.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 