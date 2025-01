Di Marzio seems pretty sure that Kvaratskhelia is going to PSG. Says the clubs have a verbal agreement.



Iím honestly not concerned if we donít sign him. I donít think we need another left winger. Nobody was demanding we bring one in, so thereís no reason to complain if it doesnít happen. If one of our left-sided forwards were to leave, Iíd actually prefer Gordon over him. The more Iíve watched Gordon this season, the more Iím starting to agree with what Garlic Red said last summer - that he could become a top player if he joined us.The only slight issue I have with the Kvara rumours is that heís now the second player linked by Ornstein as someone weíre interested in, yet it never seemed like it was genuinely going to happen. Yoro was the first. Iím not saying itís all PR, but we used to be so good at keeping things quiet and only letting news break when a deal was close to being finalised.