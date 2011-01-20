Di Marzio seems pretty sure that Kvaratskhelia is going to PSG. Says the clubs have a verbal agreement.



Im honestly not concerned if we dont sign him. I dont think we need another left winger. Nobody was demanding we bring one in, so theres no reason to complain if it doesnt happen. If one of our left-sided forwards were to leave, Id actually prefer Gordon over him. The more Ive watched Gordon this season, the more Im starting to agree with what Garlic Red said last summer - that he could become a top player if he joined us.The only slight issue I have with the Kvara rumours is that hes now the second player linked by Ornstein as someone were interested in, yet it never seemed like it was genuinely going to happen. Yoro was the first. Im not saying its all PR, but we used to be so good at keeping things quiet and only letting news break when a deal was close to being finalised.