What's our non-HG situation? Are we at full quota now, or do we have a spare? In that sense we're a bit more one in, one out.
Bearing in mind Kelleher will likely leave in the summer with the Georgian lad coming in. As it stands Trent will leave. Doak could be sold, Elliott will go if he can't get a game. We can't just flog all our HG players and bring in more non-HG players.
What are the homegrown options like for potential outbound players? Could Bajcetic count as one next season? Could Beck or Chambers stay next season even if its just with a view to being number 24 or 25 in the squad?
I wanted us to be in for Guehi at CB but theres not been much noise and the aerial numbers historically havent been great, theyve improved this year but Im not sure hes that big, wide, monster profile we go for, but I think hes a strong player.
The options to replace Trent really arent great. Im convinced well get a top player to replace Robertson, theres a ton of options out there depending on what profile Arne wants (I imagine itll be another attacking full back that can progress the ball with carrying), but the right back options really are a sickener. I was chatting to a mate a few days ago about it, he thinks both full backs at Girona will end up at City in the summer, Arnau Martinez and Gutierrez, he was debating if theyd sell to us, I cant see it myself.