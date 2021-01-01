« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 58515 times)

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 12:31:08 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:27:35 pm
I don't want to see Elliott leave at all, but Macca isn't going to miss out too often and the popular line is that playing both of them in the same midfield won't work. If that is true, then he might just be taking up a space in the squad that could be better used.

We'll soon be into home grown problems no?

Kelleher nailed on to leave in the summer
Trent possibly leaving in the summer

Leaving Jones, Gomez, Elliott, Bradley
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 12:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:42:19 am
https://xcancel.com/SkySportsNews/status/1877661341789413622

The fact he looks down and avoids eye contact at specific points suggests there is some truth in the kvara link, source is daniel negranu poker tells and the psychology expert from big brother series 2.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:31:08 pm
We'll soon be into home grown problems no?

Kelleher nailed on to leave in the summer
Trent possibly leaving in the summer

Leaving Jones, Gomez, Elliott, Bradley

Maybe - I don't know enough. Just saying - If he can't get on the pitch for those reasons, then I don't really see the point in him being here (for him or us) because he won't get on often.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 12:34:22 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:31:35 pm
The fact he looks down and avoids eye contact at specific points suggests there is some truth in the kvara link, source is daniel negranu poker tells and the psychology expert from big brother series 2.
;D
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 12:35:16 pm »
So, Kvaratskhelia. Im trying to get a handle on him. His stats seem good, but nothing mind-blowing. I've only watched him a handful of times, including during the Euros when we were linked with him, and of course, Ive seen the obligatory YouTube compilations.

From what Ive seen, hes good, no doubt about that! But I cant quite pinpoint the "It factor" that justifies the hype and potential fee being talked about. Is there something Im missing? For those whove watched him regularly, what are his standout strengths, and how do you see him fitting into Slots system?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm »
If Napoli are difficult to deal with then potentially we're waiting for the price and terms to be agreed and then we swoop in at the last minute. This is identical to what happened with Diaz.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 12:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 12:35:16 pm
So, Kvaratskhelia. Im trying to get a handle on him. His stats seem good, but nothing mind-blowing. I've only watched him a handful of times, including during the Euros when we were linked with him, and of course, Ive seen the obligatory YouTube compilations.

From what Ive seen, hes good, no doubt about that! But I cant quite pinpoint the "It factor" that justifies the hype and potential fee being talked about. Is there something Im missing? For those whove watched him regularly, what are his standout strengths, and how do you see him fitting into Slots system?

I think Kava has the potential to explode like Mane when he left Southampton.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:31:08 pm
We'll soon be into home grown problems no?

Kelleher nailed on to leave in the summer
Trent possibly leaving in the summer

Leaving Jones, Gomez, Elliott, Bradley

Arent HG players only needed to prop up the squad in reality.

You get 17 NHG spots in the squad I think so if you want a bigger squad you need HG players.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm »
Do Napoli need a GK? Offer them Kelleher and Chiesa plus $
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 12:39:16 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:27:35 pm
I don't want to see Elliott leave at all, but Macca isn't going to miss out too often and the popular line is that playing both of them in the same midfield won't work. If that is true, then he might just be taking up a space in the squad that could be better used.

I thought Elliott would get more minutes.  He looked good and played alot in the pre-season.  Maybe Slot isnt a huge fan, same deal as Endo.  Slot has been brilliant so far so you cant argue with his judgement.  Hes done brilliant with Gravenberch and Gakpo.  Thinking also Nunez is dropping down the pecking order too.  Diaz moved to centre forward tells us something.  The summer transfer window will be interesting.  The only thing I worry about is Hughes, is he the weak link at the club or his hands tied by the higher ups.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 12:40:06 pm »
So if were interested, were basically letting Qatar do the negotiations and aiming to see if the player fancies us instead. Were hoping theyll pull a Spurs - if its true.
Logged
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 12:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:40:06 pm
So if were interested, were basically letting Qatar do the negotiations and aiming to see if the player fancies us instead. Were hoping theyll pull a Spurs - if its true.

Hopefully. Was that same with Dom & Newcastle too?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 12:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:38:19 pm
Arent HG players only needed to prop up the squad in reality.

You get 17 NHG spots in the squad I think so if you want a bigger squad you need HG players.

I thought you needed 4 club trained players for Europe but could be wrong.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 12:42:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:28:15 pm
He's an injury prone (many small injuries) 27 year old that didn't have a preseason.

If we go for a player like that in a position we're well stocked in next summer, would you see it as the "right" signing? Be honest LOL. 80m asset indeed.

Hughes really needs to step it up.

What I see as the right player and what the club do are possibly different things. To answer your question as long as these sorts of signings are in positions where we're not relying on them to come off to solve a problem and it isn't at the expense of us pursuing priority positions then I've not got an issue with it as we potentially get an excellent player (which is why the Melo was was infurtiating as it was trying to solve a problem).

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 12:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:42:18 pm
What I see as the right player and what the club do are possibly different things. To answer your question as long as these sorts of signings are in positions where we're not relying on them to come off to solve a problem and it isn't at the expense of us pursuing priority positions then I've not got an issue with it as we potentially get an excellent player (which is why the Melo was was infurtiating as it was trying to solve a problem).
Fairs.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 12:35:16 pm
So, Kvaratskhelia. Im trying to get a handle on him. His stats seem good, but nothing mind-blowing. I've only watched him a handful of times, including during the Euros when we were linked with him, and of course, Ive seen the obligatory YouTube compilations.

From what Ive seen, hes good, no doubt about that! But I cant quite pinpoint the "It factor" that justifies the hype and potential fee being talked about. Is there something Im missing? For those whove watched him regularly, what are his standout strengths, and how do you see him fitting into Slots system?
It's mostly the hype around two seasons ago honestly.

Since then he's dropped off a bit. His goals and assists are actually in the 67 and 51th percentile which, if you don't know about the player we're talking about, would make you think about some average attacker. For comparison, the corresponding numbers for Diaz are 87 and 41, and Gakpo 93 and 66.

He's a good player no doubt, but not potential Balon d'Or level. Plus you have to factor in he's playing in the Italian league, a league much slower and weaker than PL that most of the PL rejects that went there like Pulisic, Abraham, Lookman, Giroud, Lukaku, Kean, even Scott fucking McTominay, have become star or pivotal players in their teams.

I very much doubt that if Kvara comes here he would put in higher numbers than Gakpo and Diaz.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 12:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:42:18 pm
What I see as the right player and what the club do are possibly different things. To answer your question as long as these sorts of signings are in positions where we're not relying on them to come off to solve a problem and it isn't at the expense of us pursuing priority positions then I've not got an issue with it as we potentially get an excellent player (which is why the Melo was was infurtiating as it was trying to solve a problem).



This is my biggest issue wih the club's approach in recent years.

The opportunistic signings are great. Diaz and Gakpo have done really well for us and were both arguably bargains for the money paid in this market. Targeting top talents when they're available is no bad thing.

But you need to do that in parallel with filling gaps in the squad, and we seem averse to the latter.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 12:56:49 pm »
Ive slept on it and I still cant make sense of it being a real link or us briefing it if its not

The simple fact is its the one position on the pitch where were over stocked if anything and were not spending 60 million plus wages to experiment with a player in a position he doesnt really play

Unless were about to spend 200 million to strengthen everywhere it just feels like umm.. a bit like bullshit 
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 01:00:22 pm »
Honestly I hope PSG strike a deal with him as soon as possible to put this potential saga to bed. It makes no fucking sense for us to pursuit another LW at the moment. We have 3 players who can play there all putting up good numbers and in their prime age. It's like Madrid signing Mbappe when they already have Vinicius, except that they already addressed other areas in their squad already, and we haven't. If we are to pursuit another attacker at least it should be a left footed winger who can also play CF but even that is not a priority.
