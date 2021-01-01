So, Kvaratskhelia. Im trying to get a handle on him. His stats seem good, but nothing mind-blowing. I've only watched him a handful of times, including during the Euros when we were linked with him, and of course, Ive seen the obligatory YouTube compilations.



From what Ive seen, hes good, no doubt about that! But I cant quite pinpoint the "It factor" that justifies the hype and potential fee being talked about. Is there something Im missing? For those whove watched him regularly, what are his standout strengths, and how do you see him fitting into Slots system?



It's mostly the hype around two seasons ago honestly.Since then he's dropped off a bit. His goals and assists are actually in the 67 and 51th percentile which, if you don't know about the player we're talking about, would make you think about some average attacker. For comparison, the corresponding numbers for Diaz are 87 and 41, and Gakpo 93 and 66.He's a good player no doubt, but not potential Balon d'Or level. Plus you have to factor in he's playing in the Italian league, a league much slower and weaker than PL that most of the PL rejects that went there like Pulisic, Abraham, Lookman, Giroud, Lukaku, Kean, even Scott fucking McTominay, have become star or pivotal players in their teams.I very much doubt that if Kvara comes here he would put in higher numbers than Gakpo and Diaz.