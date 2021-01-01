« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 57372 times)

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Doesnt Hughes have strong links with Italy played with Atalanta. Likes holidaying there ;)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 11:11:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:47:46 am
There is little or no competition in their league and players are more likely to win the CL here.

No one is disagreeing with the former, my point is that players dont really care. They get to win games, score goals, have fun and pick up medals.

Think the latter is probably true but weve won 1 CL in 20 years or so - no guarantees well win another if he played for us for a decade.

Just playing devils advocate. I dont think players are as bothered by the PSG situation as fans want to think.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:07:30 am
Doesnt Hughes have strong links with Italy played with Atalanta. Likes holidaying there ;)
yep runs some italian restaurants too.

now the christmas rush is over he should be back on the laptop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 11:13:52 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:11:19 am
No one is disagreeing with the former, my point is that players dont really care. They get to win games, score goals, have fun and pick up medals.

Think the latter is probably true but weve won 1 CL in 20 years or so - no guarantees well win another if he played for us for a decade.

Just playing devils advocate. I dont think players are as bothered by the PSG situation as fans want to think.
Big players want to win the biggest trophies. We've only won one CL in 20 years but how many finals and semifinals have we reached?

It's because we are Liverpool.  They've only made one final in their entire history.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:13:52 am
Big players want to win the biggest trophies. We've only won one CL in 20 years but how many finals and semifinals have we reached?

It's because we are Liverpool.  They've only made one final in their entire history.
we've won two
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:49 am
"It's my understanding that #LFC are monitoring [Kvara's] situation, a player that they've liked for a while potentially coming on the market, spoke to a source at Liverpool yesterday who told me a lot needs to happen for the deal to come together."

"This is very much a player that Liverpool absolutely like. Even though a lot needs to come together I think the bottom line of what was said to me is that if there is an opportunity there Liverpool want to be all over it."

"Liverpool aren't in talks with Napoli at the moment, it's very much PSG taking the lead on that. You get very much the sense that Liverpool are waiting in the wings, this is an approach we've seen them take previously [Luis Diaz].

Probably the clever thing to do as Napoli are notoriously a nightmare to deal with. Let PSG agree a fee, match it... and I assume we have an inkling that the player would choose us.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 11:19:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:17:24 am
Probably the clever thing to do as Napoli are notoriously a nightmare to deal with. Let PSG agree a fee, match it... and I assume we have an inkling that the player would choose us.
i'm still dubious about whether we are actually launching a bid, but this is a great point (let them hash out the numbers first) if we assume it's true
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 11:19:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:13:52 am
Big players want to win the biggest trophies. We've only won one CL in 20 years but how many finals and semifinals have we reached?

It's because we are Liverpool.  They've only made one final in their entire history.

Theres obviously a trade off with league titles though. He could go to Paris and win 5 league titles titles. At LFC he might win one. Id see that one as more valuable because of the quality of the league and the level of competition, but Im also biased as an LFC fan. Players may not care quite so much, especially if theres a huge salary on the table.

We do have a better chance of winning the CL than PSG. We also have a higher chance of not qualifying for it if we have a bad season ;D
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 11:21:10 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:38:35 am
I would genuinely be much more confident based on this line of thinking if it wasn't widely reported that he was set for PSG. We never had the rival club angle with Dom.

One of the best sources in France (Hawkins) says PSG can't afford him as it stands.

"the amount of the check that PSG should sign could be around 80 million euros. A difficulty for the Parisian club, which, unless there is a big sale between now and then, does not have this sum to inject into a transfer.

Paris could therefore have to find an alternative arrangement, which could take the form of a loan with an option to buy or a deal including a player from the Parisian squad. In this last perspective, Milan Skriniar's profile could interest Napoli. Another factor to take into account: the competition from English clubs, which have the financial means."

Hughes is about to spice things up!!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
This deffo makes sense if we see him as a 10, after sizing up cherki et al. but its a bit weird if he's going to be a 10 behind Diaz. Maybe that false 10 double pivot thing we saw with dom and diaz a few weeks ago is the future. All a bit mad but a forward signing is always sexy despite that fact its completely unnecessary. Hughes in!!!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 11:21:54 am »
The fact Kvaratskhelia and Mamardashvili are meant to be friends and spent years together at Dinamo Tbilisi must give us a fair bit of advantage.

Can easily see Doak being sold for £25mil, Chiesa (his wages covers Kvara) moving as part of the deal (£10mil) leaves £28mil to be covered by the transfer kitty. Fucking hell we must be able to afford that!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:19:15 am
Theres obviously a trade off with league titles though. He could go to Paris and win 5 league titles titles. At LFC he might win one. Id see that one as more valuable because of the quality of the league and the level of competition, but Im also biased as an LFC fan. Players may not care quite so much, especially if theres a huge salary on the table.

We do have a better chance of winning the CL than PSG. We also have a higher chance of not qualifying for it if we have a bad season ;D
That's what makes Liverpool special. We didn't qualify for a few years then we made two finals immediately we were back.

PSG is not as cozy as people think. The fans are really demanding. Anyway, Mbappe won the league almost year but still dumped them to win the big boys' trophy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 11:27:34 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 11:21:25 am
This deffo makes sense if we see him as a 10, after sizing up cherki et al. but its a bit weird if he's going to be a 10 behind Diaz. Maybe that false 10 double pivot thing we saw with dom and diaz a few weeks ago is the future. All a bit mad but a forward signing is always sexy despite that fact its completely unnecessary. Hughes in!!!

a double false 10FF :wave count me in
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:48:59 am
Slot said its not true

No, he didn't.
