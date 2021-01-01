I would genuinely be much more confident based on this line of thinking if it wasn't widely reported that he was set for PSG. We never had the rival club angle with Dom.



One of the best sources in France (Hawkins) says PSG can't afford him as it stands."the amount of the check that PSG should sign could be around 80 million euros. A difficulty for the Parisian club, which, unless there is a big sale between now and then, does not have this sum to inject into a transfer.Paris could therefore have to find an alternative arrangement, which could take the form of a loan with an option to buy or a deal including a player from the Parisian squad. In this last perspective, Milan Skriniar's profile could interest Napoli. Another factor to take into account: the competition from English clubs, which have the financial means."Hughes is about to spice things up!!