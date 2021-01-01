You make a good point. They are sold as being a massive club as well and you're playing CL football every season without fail



We've seen players turn down what at the time would have been better moves so maybe if this happens, we see the same here?



I think 20 years ago players would have been less enamoured by PSG, but football is what it is now. We carry a lot of clout but we've lost players to Barcelona and lost targets to Madrid, Chelsea and the mountains of San Sebastian. In fact I can't remember the last time we were in a bidding war / transfer battle and won. I know other club's wanted our 2023 midfield targets but when the stories broke there was never a sense that anyone else was interested. The club clearly likes doing the hard sell and convincing players to choose LFC before we're looking at fees.Once there's other clubs involved FSG usually lose interest, because they're then having to pay a premium for the player in terms of fee and wages. The big difference was Caicedo which was a bizarre transfer, both generally and by LFC's standards, and even then the fucker picked ChelseaSo yeah, would love to sign Kvara but if we're up against PSG and he wants to go there it won't happen. I'd like to see that £75m directed towards a central midfielder now pleaseYou read reports that Tchouameni is available, and we could go back in for Zubimendi, and you just think - why wouldn't we if we have the money?