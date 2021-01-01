« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 45699 times)

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 07:39:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:21:50 am
Nuno Mendes available for £50m, according to Delaney.

18 months left on his contract. Naturally linked to Man United having previously worked with Amoron.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 07:42:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:39:27 am
18 months left on his contract. Naturally linked to Man United having previously worked with Amoron.

He is good. No world in which we pay £50m for a left back though.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 07:50:01 am »
Some good gettable LBs out there, Mendes and Kerkez in particular. I'd have thought they'd be on our summer list, but can't see us taking the plunge at LB in January.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 07:58:53 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:48:48 am
You say on Gravenberch "might" be overplayed, yet two of our oldest players (Salah and VVD) have more minutes played. Incidentally, two positions we need to strengthen in. This shows the 'depth' you're talking about is superficial - Slot doesn't really trust the understudies.

Waiting around for problems to materialise also completely misses the point. We now have a huge back-log of signings to make in the summer transfer window. Plugging these gaps will be unachievable if these contract renewals are not progressed.

The performance this season is despite of Hughes, not because of him. The point about him bringing in a manager is also odd - if he had failed to bring in a manager after ours retired that would be pretty spectacular.

The fella has done nothing, and we're going to pay for it eventually.
Virgil and Salah have show multiple times they can handle the huge minutes(yes age is a concern with it). Gravenberch has done it at Ajax but not the last couple of the season.
The point if bringing a manager is that most of the work he was doing at the start of his tenure. That was the main thing for the summer.
What is the huge back-log of signing that has be done right now for the summer?
We know what needed in the summer when we know about the contacts outside of LB.
The only spot Im confused about with Slot is not trusting Elliott more and playing Jones deeper more on trusting guys. He rotated pretty well for the other spots for a coach that didnt really rotate much before
Quote from: Dree on Today at 06:45:36 am
We are a couple of serious injuries away from being in big trouble in some positions though. We have three senior CBs, one of which essentially 50% available. How would we feel if Grav was out for the rest of the season? If Endo and Quansah were having to start a big chunk of our games I would think our lead was dicey.

Otherwise we are pretty good I think. I guess there is a feeling for me that this is the season, as City will spend heavily.
There 4 Senior CB, one is currently out.
You plan to have most of the player healthy with the depth to fill in for injuries. Most teams in huge trouble if they get multiple serious injuries this true in other sports too.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:42:33 am
He is good. No world in which we pay £50m for a left back though.

Some thought we wouldnt pay £75m for a centre back or a similar amount for a goalkeeper.

The one thing you can be sure of is that there are no certainties in what were prepared to pay for any position.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:07:30 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:59:26 am
Some thought we wouldnt pay £75m for a centre back or a similar amount for a goalkeeper.

The one thing you can be sure of is that there are no certainties in what were prepared to pay for any position.


I cant see it honestly and its not like that position is deemed the most important. Also there is the caveat of the Coutinho money for Alisson.

The biggest issue is priorities though. If Van Dijk and Salah go then money will have to be dedicated for those positions and we probably get a cheaper left back.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:09:20 am »
I think we wiuld pay 50m for Mendes if he wasnt injury prone.

So many players now running out there running contracts as well not just at us.

Getting more difficult for clubs to get new deals. Bayern PSG ourselves big players running out contracts
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:10:55 am »
I can't see us getting a new left back until the summer, a midfielder is probably the only likely transfer this window.

Or would be for a club that buys players.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 08:11:11 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:09:20 am
I think we wiuld pay 50m for Mendes if he wasnt injury prone.

So many players now running out there running contracts as well not just at us.

Getting more difficult for clubs to get new deals. Bayern PSG ourselves big players running out contracts

He had a bad 22/23 for muscle injuries but there isnt much before or since that season?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 08:12:41 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:10:55 am
I can't see us getting a new left back until the summer, a midfielder is probably the only likely transfer this window.

Or would be for a club that buys players.

I dont think a left back is essential. Think Tsimikas’ injury is what cost Robbo having to be overplayed a bit over December.

A midfielder is absolutely essential though. 4 midfielders for the rest of the season isnt going to cut it.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:30 am
I cant see it honestly and its not like that position is deemed the most important. Also there is the caveat of the Coutinho money for Alisson.

The biggest issue is priorities though. If Van Dijk and Salah go then money will have to be dedicated for those positions and we probably get a cheaper left back.

Absolutely mate - completely agree, but my point was simple - we are not adverse to spending great wallops of money on players if we deem it value.

Nunez for example cost a small fortune - that certainly wasnt from the Coutinho fund.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 08:42:07 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:40:17 am
Absolutely mate - completely agree, but my point was simple - we are not adverse to spending great wallops of money on players if we deem it value.

Nunez for example cost a small fortune - that certainly wasnt from the Coutinho fund.

Nunez is a striker and I would think nobody would think that a good one of those comes cheap. Even he was only £10m more than Nuno Mendes reportedly so just shows how expensive he is valued as a left back.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 08:42:40 am »
No chance of a LB, we're not carrying three LBs until the end of the season. What I would say is that other top clubs who saw a glaring need for a starting LB would find an exit for one of the others already on their books, to allow them to go buy one. I like that we don't force players out, but the downside is that it can make you slower at recruiting who you need.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 08:44:31 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:42:40 am
No chance of a LB, we're not carrying three LBs until the end of the season. What I would say is that other top clubs who saw a glaring need for a starting LB would find an exit for one of the others already on their books, to allow them to go buy one. I like that we don't force players out, but the downside is that it can make you slower at recruiting who you need.

Yeah i dont think we go for a left back and I dont think its essential right now either.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 08:44:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:09:20 am
I think we wiuld pay 50m for Mendes if he wasnt injury prone.

So many players now running out there running contracts as well not just at us.

Getting more difficult for clubs to get new deals. Bayern PSG ourselves big players running out contracts

Wait. Maybe Chelsea are onto something.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 08:47:13 am »
Transfer prices are becoming too much to handle even with the increased broadcasting rights (though I am not sure whether they all still move up that much). Running contracts down will become much more widespread.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 08:48:32 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
So we're a business now, but you're expecting our owners to spend like Man City or you're throwing your toys out?

Middle ground though isn't there. As there always is in these discussions.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 09:06:39 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 08:47:13 am
Transfer prices are becoming too much too handle even with the increased broadcasting rights (though I am not sure whether they all still move up that much). Running contracts down will become much more widespread.

It's mad isn't it. The idea of spending hundreds of millions for a player, then tens of millions in wages, signing on fees, agents fees etc. You keep them for 4 years then they just move on. Even if you do win a trophy or trophies, at what point do we think it's too much and not value for the club. It's only getting worse, and players wages are just insane as it is. The older I get the further away I get from football
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 09:16:16 am »
Whilst I rate Morton I don't think he has the high level speed to make it at the very top level so I'd try and sell him and bring in another midfielder as my priority this window, ideally someone from the Premiership so the adaption period is as small as possible.

Personally and depending on Gomez's injury status I think Endo is more than good enough as a 5th choice center back for this season.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:06:39 am
It's mad isn't it. The idea of spending hundreds of millions for a player, then tens of millions in wages, signing on fees, agents fees etc. You keep them for 4 years then they just move on. Even if you do win a trophy or trophies, at what point do we think it's too much and not value for the club. It's only getting worse, and players wages are just insane as it is. The older I get the further away I get from football

Any one help me understand the FFP implications of signing a player for say £60m, paying £10m per year for 5-years and then the player walks for free?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 09:16:41 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:06:39 am
It's mad isn't it. The idea of spending hundreds of millions for a player, then tens of millions in wages, signing on fees, agents fees etc. You keep them for 4 years then they just move on. Even if you do win a trophy or trophies, at what point do we think it's too much and not value for the club. It's only getting worse, and players wages are just insane as it is. The older I get the further away I get from football

The club earns this money. Its only fair that its spent on the people who play the game.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:16:18 am
Any one help me understand the FFP implications of signing a player for say £60m, paying £10m per year for 5-years and then the player walks for free?

The player's registration rights (=asset) are amortised on a straight-line basis over the rights period, corresponding with the contract length. So for 60m player with a 5-years contract the annual cost is 12m.

The amortisation calculation may be revisted if extension happens.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 09:23:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:41 am
I dont think a left back is essential. Think Tsimikas injury is what cost Robbo having to be overplayed a bit over December.

A midfielder is absolutely essential though. 4 midfielders for the rest of the season isnt going to cut it.

Neither of our first choice left backs looks up to it, so id say thats the major problem, Slot has to use Morton more, hes at least comfortable enough on the ball even if he does lack in other areas or give Nyoni a shot, perhaps even try Bradley in midfield

he will have to be creative since hes on his own, club wont do shit to support him
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 09:24:14 am »
Not long after the Neymar deal and the hyper-inflation that caused in the market, Rafa Honigstein seemingly correctly predicted that big players will start to run down their contracts more and more often to ensure bigger pay days because theyll know that buying clubs wont want to pay the gigantic fees to get them out of their current club. Its taken a few years but he was right, and it may lead to fundamental market changes such as what Chelsea are doing, trying to essentially contract a player for their entire career.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 09:28:59 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:06:39 am
It's mad isn't it. The idea of spending hundreds of millions for a player, then tens of millions in wages, signing on fees, agents fees etc. You keep them for 4 years then they just move on. Even if you do win a trophy or trophies, at what point do we think it's too much and not value for the club. It's only getting worse, and players wages are just insane as it is. The older I get the further away I get from football
What will happen is that clubs will prioritise younger players that have more upside in terms of value and they'll be more proactive in moving players on. For example,  if a player doesn't commit to a new deal with 2 years left, they can tell him to find a new club.

Given how tight the rules are now, no club can afford to consistently lose players on a free. In France and Italy, clubs force players out by not including them in their preseason tour.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 09:32:54 am »
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak
·
1h
🇬🇷 Understand #LFC are huge admirers of Stefanos Tzimas.

The clubs scouts have been really impressed by his performances this season.
