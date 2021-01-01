« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1040 on: Today at 11:29:11 am
amir87 on Today at 11:25:49 am
If we didn't have potential issues to solve elsewhere I'd happily see us put £100m down for Isak. And I reckon Newcastle would struggle to turn that down if they don't make Champions League next season.

He feels for me a Isak or Salah, I think he's quality but you'd want two workhorses next to him.

Ignoring his injuries he's up there with Mbappe, Kane, Salah, Vinicius this season. £63mil he cost, we paid £65mil for Nunez.. ouch.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:47:14 am
I agree that Salah needs legs around him and I dont think Isak is that type of player.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:50:17 am
spider-neil on Today at 11:47:14 am
I agree that Salah needs legs around him and I dont think Isak is that type of player.

And we're not signing him, and he's not for sale :)

I think we will get someone in this window against all the doom and pessimism in this thread.

Possibly a midfielder. Or a defender :)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:56:58 am
I said it before that Isak is the player you get to replace Salah rather than play with him. He is one of the few players who could come close to Salah's scoring numbers. Obviously that means you need someone to be more of a worker out right wing, but that's maybe the better option as no one is replacing Salah's attacking numbers from RW.

Now obviously he is too expensive for us anyway - he will cost between £120 to £150 million - he was already £60 million before he kicked off like he has, Newcastle don't really have to sell, and if they do for PSR, they have over bodies to sell before selling Isak at what they would feel is a discount.

He'll be the most expensive player in PL history for sure. And I am not even arguing the worth of that or not, just that we aren't going to pay that, particularly when the scenario where he is most likely is if Salah leaves, we already have other people to buy.

That's not even discussing his injury question marks, which means you need a reliable 9 behind him (i.e - not Jota)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm
Find a job you love in the Liverpool transfer team and you'll never work a day in your life.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm
Osimhen is surely the "opportunistic" one but must be a few reasons he's on loan in Turkey!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm
Sonofthewind on Today at 12:27:43 pm
Find a job you love in the Liverpool transfer team and you'll never work a day in your life.


Its not the transfer team, what the fuck can they do if the Mingebags never sign off on deals?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1047 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm
Draex on Today at 12:29:08 pm
Osimhen is surely the "opportunistic" one but must be a few reasons he's on loan in Turkey!

Depends really. I imagine he himself would want massive wages, and Napoli probably want a huge amount for him as well.

When you look at his actual figures for Napoli, his figures are pretty similar to say an Ollie Watkins apart from that one season.

Say he is somewhat discounted, I still feel he is about £75 million-£85 million (iirc the talks was a £100 million move to Chelsea last summer) and over 350k a week for someone who, apart from one season, is getting about 10-15 goals a season.

I think there are better value options out there personally
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:48:07 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:41:18 pm
Depends really. I imagine he himself would want massive wages, and Napoli probably want a huge amount for him as well.

When you look at his actual figures for Napoli, his figures are pretty similar to say an Ollie Watkins apart from that one season.

Say he is somewhat discounted, I still feel he is about £75 million-£85 million (iirc the talks was a £100 million move to Chelsea last summer) and over 350k a week for someone who, apart from one season, is getting about 10-15 goals a season.

I think there are better value options out there personally

Think he'll end up being cheap, if not free, to whoever actually wants him. Pretty sure he only has 18 months left on his contract.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm
classycarra on Today at 10:14:48 am
don't think he'd be as lauded as he is as a teammate if he didn't have a work ethic. it's likely down to team setup/instructions (save energy for when in possession) - i'm assuming you are comparing how much he pressures compared to nunez? if so, you could equally imply that Salah doesn't have a work ethic, which we know is not true.

Don't think his body would allow him to do it personally, I do think his a great player however.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:51:34 pm
GreekScouser on Today at 12:48:07 pm
Think he'll end up being cheap, if not free, to whoever actually wants him. Pretty sure he only has 18 months left on his contract.

Didn't realize it was that low on the contract. I mean if he is cheap, he won't be wages wise but still that makes it a lot more promising.

If you can get him for sub 50 million then it's probably worth it. Although he is hardly the earth shattering, all conquering 9 he has sometimes been portrayed by social media fans

I'll be honest even if it is an easy answer as he has worked with him before, in terms of options that would be cheap and opportunistic, I don't think there's many better than Gimenez.

Stats wise he seems to track pretty similarly to Osimhen in a similar standard of league (although in a worse standard of team in said equivalent league). Imagine he would be one of the absolute cheapest options too. Right age profile. Just question over the quality of league he is in
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm
Didn't Newcastle have problems with PSR? I remember Howe talked about it a lot how they can't strengthen. Unless they've solved it already.

Unfortunately the best moment to get Isak was when he was in Spain. Now he would be expensive (for many probably not only for us) and would probably want to earn at a slightly higher level that we like.

Bruno was also a good catch for them. Shame we didn't move for him then.

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1052 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm
crewlove on Today at 12:52:55 pm
Didn't Newcastle have problems with PSR? I remember Howe talked about it a lot how they can't strengthen. Unless they've solved it already.

Unfortunately the best moment to get Isak was when he was in Spain. Now he would be expensive (for many probably not only for us) and would probably want to earn at a slightly higher level that we like.

Bruno was also a good catch for them. Shame we didn't move for him then.

There were reports in the summer that they offered Isak or Gordon in exchange for one of Quansah or Gomez. In the end, they found other ways to resolve the PSR issues.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1053 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm
Red Cactii on Today at 01:04:41 pm
There were reports in the summer that they offered Isak or Gordon in exchange for one of Quansah or Gomez. In the end, they found other ways to resolve the PSR issues.

I don't believe Isak was ever in the offer, just Gordon for cash plus Gomez, or just cash (which I think is what we preferred to do)

I do believe Isak and Guimeres were being tout d to clubs though (namely Arsenal for Isak and Guimeres to City)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm
really thought that bruno was a decent enough option. for some reason the data nerds didnt pursue him

as for isak, does he meet the criteria of days out per season? need to at least match a chiesa to be worth a deal for hughes ;D
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm
spider-neil on Today at 11:47:14 am
I agree that Salah needs legs around him and I dont think Isak is that type of player.

how would you feel if Salah leaves and Isak replaces him? Would need a new right winger but not so much a scorer as Salah(so easier to find).  Nunez or Jota sold.  Isak the main scorer no9.  It would be a gamble, has Isak got the world class potential to ultimately replace Salah? Im only thinking finding a right winger to replace Salah that matches his output  is near impossible.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1056 on: Today at 01:41:20 pm
DiggerJohn on Today at 01:38:40 pm
how would you feel if Salah leaves and Isak replaces him? Would need a new right winger but not so much a scorer as Salah(so easier to find).  Nunez or Jota sold.  Isak the main scorer no9.  It would be a gamble, has Isak got the world class potential to ultimately replace Salah?

Nobody will the quality to replace Salah individually.
