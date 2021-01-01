It was clear from the summer that's not how they think so I'm not expecting anything different - but someone asked whats the difference between a 'enough for the CL mentality' and a 'trying to win the title' mentality
Fwiw it's worth I do think the owners came into the club wanting to win but that's become a second order concern behind financial efficiency
We've gone from expecting the owners to spend on top of what we generate through sales to
expecting them to use what we get from sales to
making a profit each window and spending less than what they make
All on an asset which has increased in value by 5-6X on what they paid
As Jim from the Royal Family would say Sustainable my arse