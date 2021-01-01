« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #920 on: Today at 12:29:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:27:50 pm
It's a mentality. A mentality that leads to either passivity or aggressive actions fuelled by a desire to win

The phrase that's popular is 'Liverpool exist to win trophies' which is fine but the community shield is a trophy... really this club exists to win the league.

That's a lot easier said than done.. only one team does it each season and recently we've been against huge financial firepower (legal and illegal) but that doesn't change the objective for the club.

Actually because we can't control what our opponents do the metric isn't really whether we win it or not.. the metric is did we - as a club - do everything we possibly could to give ourselves the best chance of achieving that goal.

If that's your perspective you don't think 'the team is doing well and we've got a lot of big expenses due this summer so lets see where we are budgetary when the smoke clears because CL is safe'

You do think 'our rivals are having down years, we're top at the half way point, its going great.. but I also remember what happened in several recent seasons where we faded at the end and missed out on titles - we've got clear vulnerabilities at the back and in midfield and with the ongoing contract situation - what can I do to sort those situations and give us the best possible chance of achieving our aim'

There's enough evidence already that this isn't how the club think (or at least the decisions makers that matter think) but this January, if we don't sign anyone, will be yet more evidence of it.
Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #921 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:29:35 am
If Liverpool win the league this season it will mean that the two most recent titles followed the quietest summer window. Is that luck? Judgement? Linked?

Either way, investment is often seen with recency in mind.

Without MacAllister, Szobozslai and Gravenberch we'd be mid table (at best)
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,029
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #922 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:29:51 pm
There's enough evidence already that this isn't how the club think (or at least the decisions makers that matter think) but this January, if we don't sign anyone, will be yet more evidence of it.

It was clear from the summer that's not how they think so I'm not expecting anything different - but someone asked whats the difference between a 'enough for the CL mentality' and a 'trying to win the title' mentality
Fwiw it's worth I do think the owners came into the club wanting to win but that's become a second order concern behind financial efficiency
Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #923 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:33:36 pm
It was clear from the summer that's not how they think so I'm not expecting anything different - but someone asked whats the difference between a 'enough for the CL mentality' and a 'trying to win the title' mentality
Fwiw it's worth I do think the owners came into the club wanting to win but that's become a second order concern behind financial efficiency

We've gone from expecting the owners to spend on top of what we generate through sales to
expecting them to use what we get from sales to
making a profit each window and spending less than what they make 

All on an asset which has increased in value by 5-6X on what they paid

As Jim from the Royal Family would say Sustainable my arse
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #924 on: Today at 12:52:24 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:10:59 am
Theres little sign of @LFC adding to their ranks during this winter window. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isnt a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month,@David_Ornstein

If Liverpool believe a deal can be done [This January] which makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests [It will happen].

The situation currently is complicated by the fact that @LFC dont know exactly what gaps in the squad they will need to strengthen come the end of the season as contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, @David_Ornstein
The club seems to leak the same type of lines every window regardless of what we end up doing. Rinse and repeat.
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,084
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #925 on: Today at 12:52:34 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:33:03 pm
Without MacAllister, Szobozslai and Gravenberch we'd be mid table (at best)
Definitely. Im sure the ownership look at summer 2023 as the main point of investment for the current team and is why 2024 wasnt given the same emphasis.
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
  • @tharris113
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #926 on: Today at 12:54:18 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:52:24 pm
The club seems to leak the same type of lines every window regardless of what we end up doing. Rinse and repeat.
In fairness we do sign basically no-one in the overwhelming majority of windows
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,816
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #927 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:52:34 pm
Definitely. Im sure the ownership look at summer 2023 as the main point of investment for the current team and is why 2024 wasnt given the same emphasis.

That window followed a season where we missed out on CL football due to resting on our laurels, and it was pure luck that we found buyers for Fabinho and Henderson which then allowed us to partially fund that midfield overhaul. Would we have signed Gravenberch or Endo if we hadn't got rid of those two?
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,066
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #928 on: Today at 01:11:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:06:34 pm
That window followed a season where we missed out on CL football due to resting on our laurels, and it was pure luck that we found buyers for Fabinho and Henderson which then allowed us to partially fund that midfield overhaul. Would we have signed Gravenberch or Endo if we hadn't got rid of those two?


If we'd signed Caicedo then Gravenberch and Endo wouldn't have been signed but the coaching staff knew Fabinho's and Henderson's legs had gone so we may have bought more.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,066
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #929 on: Today at 01:13:14 pm
I expected little action in January but I refuse to believe we'll have a quiet summer like the one we just had. We had the excuse that the new head coach wanted to see the players before making decisions. Well, he's seen them now.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #930 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:13:14 pm
I expected little action in January but I refuse to believe we'll have a quiet summer like the one we just had. We had the excuse that the new head coach wanted to see the players before making decisions. Well, he's seen them now.

I hope we start talking to some of the 12 players who's contracts are up within the next 2 years. If we don't like giving out new contracts maybe we should be offering longer deals to begin with.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,220
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #931 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm
Some of you lads believe evreything thats' written about the club but in this case it's the way to because as a  so called elite club this is shambolic.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,770
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #932 on: Today at 01:20:05 pm
FSG always get stick when we draw matches.
