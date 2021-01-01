Theres little sign of @LFC adding to their ranks during this winter window. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isnt a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month,@David_Ornstein



If Liverpool believe a deal can be done [This January] which makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests [It will happen].



The situation currently is complicated by the fact that @LFC dont know exactly what gaps in the squad they will need to strengthen come the end of the season as contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, @David_Ornstein

.



I thought as much. The squad has done well in the last 6 months under Slot and though there are places we can potentially improve, they would require outgoings and january isnt the best time for that. Also, Slot seems to be a manager that needs any player he uses to be up to speed before he gives them his trust so any new signing will not be playing regularly for several weeks anyway. Makes sense to look for opportunities of wait for the summer to reshuffle for now. Only case to change plans is if there is a significant outgoing in this window.