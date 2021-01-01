It will adjust priorities though. If we lose Virgil and Salah then I reckon your budget is placed on getting the best centreback and attacker you can get. Then you probably dont go for your first choice full back but instead go and get your third or fourth choice.
Or, more likely with our lot, go for a CB and attacker to purely positionally replace Salah and VVD, and then do a abig PR push on how you couldn't get full backs and a CM because you had to replace Salah and VVD.
Probably won't even replace Salah either as there is no one on his level, but you can get a younger, worse body at RW and pat yourself on the back for being the smartest I. The business on transfers