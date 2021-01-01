« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 34003 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,326
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:31:07 am »
Was happy to give Hughes the benefit of the doubt up till now but I'm beginning to suspect he's a living, breathing pair of clown shoes.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #841 on: Today at 09:32:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:54 am
No, it means you will have a better idea of how to spend the budget. Obviously the more players you have to buy the thinner the budget is spread. If Trent says you wont need to buy a right back if he leaves you will which will water down the budget.

It will adjust priorities though. If we lose Virgil and Salah then I reckon your budget is placed on getting the best centreback and attacker you can get. Then you probably dont go for your first choice full back but instead go and get your third or fourth choice.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #842 on: Today at 09:33:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:31:07 am
Was happy to give Hughes the benefit of the doubt up till now but I'm beginning to suspect he's a living, breathing pair of clown shoes.

He was super busy at Bournemouth. Any strategy about transfers and spending is down to Edwards in my opinion.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,017
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #843 on: Today at 09:35:26 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:10:59 am
Theres little sign of @LFC adding to their ranks during this winter window. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isnt a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month,@David_Ornstein

If Liverpool believe a deal can be done [This January] which makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests [It will happen].

The situation currently is complicated by the fact that @LFC dont know exactly what gaps in the squad they will need to strengthen come the end of the season as contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, @David_Ornstein
.


This is a fucking outrageous line to peddle if its come from the club
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:37:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:54 am
No, it means you will have a better idea of how to spend the budget. Obviously the more players you have to buy the thinner the budget is spread. If Trent says you wont need to buy a right back if he leaves you will which will water down the budget.

In this situation the budget also changes as you will not be paying £18m/ season to your current right back (equivalent to a £65m signing on £100k/ week over 5 years)
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #845 on: Today at 09:39:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:12 am
It will adjust priorities though. If we lose Virgil and Salah then I reckon your budget is placed on getting the best centreback and attacker you can get. Then you probably dont go for your first choice full back but instead go and get your third or fourth choice.

Or, more likely with our lot, go for a CB and attacker to purely positionally replace Salah and VVD, and then do a abig PR push on how you couldn't get full backs and a CM because you had to replace Salah and VVD.

Probably won't even replace Salah either as there is no one on his level, but you can get a younger, worse body at RW and pat yourself on the back for being the smartest I. The business on transfers
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,185
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:39:46 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:10:59 am
Theres little sign of @LFC adding to their ranks during this winter window. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isnt a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month,@David_Ornstein

If Liverpool believe a deal can be done [This January] which makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests [It will happen].

The situation currently is complicated by the fact that @LFC dont know exactly what gaps in the squad they will need to strengthen come the end of the season as contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, @David_Ornstein
.

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #847 on: Today at 09:41:57 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:39:15 am
Or, more likely with our lot, go for a CB and attacker to purely positionally replace Salah and VVD, and then do a abig PR push on how you couldn't get full backs and a CM because you had to replace Salah and VVD.

Probably won't even replace Salah either as there is no one on his level, but you can get a younger, worse body at RW and pat yourself on the back for being the smartest I. The business on transfers

It's a more valid interpretation I think. In line with our historical approaches.

We also tried going for a midfielder last summer but I am not sure whether there is going to be time for that.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,812
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #848 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:35:26 am
This is a fucking outrageous line to peddle if its come from the club

they are basically openly suggesting the backroom staff are out of their depth*

*with the caveat that there's a chance this isn't what the club are briefing (although it sounds like the usual hymnsheet)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #849 on: Today at 09:44:44 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:39:15 am
Or, more likely with our lot, go for a CB and attacker to purely positionally replace Salah and VVD, and then do a abig PR push on how you couldn't get full backs and a CM because you had to replace Salah and VVD.

Probably won't even replace Salah either as there is no one on his level, but you can get a younger, worse body at RW and pat yourself on the back for being the smartest I. The business on transfers

The level of work required has always been a concern if all three go. I know people have said we have done a lot of business under this model in the past but I still maintain that after we got good the transfer team became a lot more selective. Rightfully so in some cases but wrongly in situations and summers when it was clear more business needed to be done.
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #850 on: Today at 09:47:21 am »
Id rather finish 1st this year and somewhere above 18th next year than finish 2nd twice
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #851 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Replacing Trent won't require mad money IMO because we have Bradley, but if we have to replace Salah and Van Dijk that's a lot of money.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #852 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:24:54 am
It's actually written by James Pearce, so take it how you want it.
This is why aggregate accounts should be banned. Can't even attribute quotes to the right person.  ;D definitely reads as Pearce doesn't know but keeping his options open in case we do sign someone.
https://archive.ph/DA9g8


Something actually from Ornstein that is semi-transfer related tomus I guess

Quote
Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #853 on: Today at 09:50:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:44 am
The level of work required has always been a concern if all three go. I know people have said we have done a lot of business under this model in the past but I still maintain that after we got good the transfer team became a lot more selective. Rightfully so in some cases but wrongly in situations and summers when it was clear more business needed to be done.

Well they won't do that work, they'll do a a bit of it, then make do and mend. Which has been our policy for 3 of the past 4 windows now except when absolutely necessary in that it effects financial performance
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • @tharris113
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #854 on: Today at 09:51:08 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:31:07 am
Was happy to give Hughes the benefit of the doubt up till now but I'm beginning to suspect he's a living, breathing pair of clown shoes.
Us not strengthening when we need to is an FSG long term trait not a hughes thing. Lets face it they only spent money in summer 23 because we'd dropped out of CL, and did so in summer 18 because we had the Coutinho money.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,847
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #855 on: Today at 09:53:44 am »
Just fucking sign someone.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,326
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #856 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:51:08 am
Us not strengthening when we need to is an FSG long term trait not a hughes thing. Lets face it they only spent money in summer 23 because we'd dropped out of CL, and did so in summer 18 because we had the Coutinho money.

It's a bit of both.  He couldn't get a midfielder in the summer when the funds were obviously available.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • @tharris113
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #857 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
FSG do as little as possible to keep us above a certain level (CL places) outside of that they aren't really bothered.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #858 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #859 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:35:26 am
This is a fucking outrageous line to peddle if its come from the club


Yeah, they know which areas they need to strengthen, players leaving doesn't change that list it just adds to it. It's pretty much a confirmation that we'll be going into next season with gaps again.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #860 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:10:59 am
Theres little sign of @LFC adding to their ranks during this winter window. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isnt a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month,@David_Ornstein

If Liverpool believe a deal can be done [This January] which makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests [It will happen].

The situation currently is complicated by the fact that @LFC dont know exactly what gaps in the squad they will need to strengthen come the end of the season as contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, @David_Ornstein
.

Given we need a CB, a LB and a CM even before the question marks about VVD, Salah and Trent it isn't hugely complex.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #861 on: Today at 10:13:43 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:10:59 am
Theres little sign of @LFC adding to their ranks during this winter window. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isnt a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month,@David_Ornstein

If Liverpool believe a deal can be done [This January] which makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests [It will happen].

The situation currently is complicated by the fact that @LFC dont know exactly what gaps in the squad they will need to strengthen come the end of the season as contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, @David_Ornstein
.

I thought as much. The squad has done well in the last 6 months under Slot and though there are places we can potentially improve, they would require outgoings and january isnt the best time for that. Also, Slot seems to be a manager that needs any player he uses to be up to speed before he gives them his trust so any new signing will not be playing regularly for several weeks anyway. Makes sense to look for opportunities of wait for the summer to reshuffle for now. Only case to change plans is if there is a significant outgoing in this window.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 