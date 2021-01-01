« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Going through the click bait links on News Now so you don't have to - claims out of Spain that we are trying to get Tchouameni.

I was bored in work. Don't shoot the messenger.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
In other news today - Robbie Keane is henceforth managing Naby Keita. That might make for some interesting conversations.

Anyway, centre half please.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:51:11 pm
I mean, that also describes Robbo even in his prime too?

Lukeba is another I like. I think that profile of hybrid LB, with Robbo as a squad player, gives us both profiles for LB depending on opposition/game.

Agreed but like you I think Slot likes a player who can play both ways at fullback, its why Robbo struggles as part of the build up.

Lukeba is a talent, however signed a new contract in the summer gone, hopefully had a clause for next summer.

I still like Kerkez, he is a beast if a player, would add a similar peak Robbo intensity

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:13:53 pm
Hes a lot technically better than Robertson but yes he isnt great on his right and tends to make that mistake players who dominated at youth level do when they transition to the senior game - get themselves into trouble where their ability would get them out of it at a junior level. See our very own Curtis Jones for examples. Hato is actually generally a very good decision maker for his age, but theres still some way to go. So easy to forget hes 18. Hell be top class. They didnt even give him 20 games in Jong before he was moved to the senior team. Even Gravenberch did a full season.

Yeah he does look class I just think the Premiership and its speed will be a harsh learning curve for him and we need someone to come in and hit the ground running.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 08:24:51 pm
Going through the click bait links on News Now so you don't have to - claims out of Spain that we are trying to get Tchouameni.

I was bored in work. Don't shoot the messenger.

I'll shoot who I like, I'll shoot who I liiiiiike
If you're carrying shit messages, I'll shoot who I like.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:14:24 pm
Yes I have it in my head that he's a Utd fan and has made some comments about Liverpool. The below is from 2020.


He's a bad try-hard.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:19:14 pm
Supposedly this could've have been transcribed poorly and that he meant he likes all the teams, not just Liverpool.

In any case, he is a professional and if we make a good offer that he likes, he's not going to say "Nah, I like Palace more.  James McArthur is better than Steven Gerrard.  Up the Eagles."

As I mentioned above, thats not the only dig at Liverpool he's made. He doesn't like our club, at all.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Have not kept up with any of this. Any credible links for this window?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:45:59 pm
Have not kept up with any of this. Any credible links for this window?

Pitulaga left to Fluminese
Reply #808 on: Today at 10:00:57 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:45:59 pm
Have not kept up with any of this. Any credible links for this window?

Absolutely nada.

Doak to be sold is the only story with substance.
