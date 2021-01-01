I mean, that also describes Robbo even in his prime too?
Lukeba is another I like. I think that profile of hybrid LB, with Robbo as a squad player, gives us both profiles for LB depending on opposition/game.
Agreed but like you I think Slot likes a player who can play both ways at fullback, its why Robbo struggles as part of the build up.
Lukeba is a talent, however signed a new contract in the summer gone, hopefully had a clause for next summer.
I still like Kerkez, he is a beast if a player, would add a similar peak Robbo intensity
Hes a lot technically better than Robertson but yes he isnt great on his right and tends to make that mistake players who dominated at youth level do when they transition to the senior game - get themselves into trouble where their ability would get them out of it at a junior level. See our very own Curtis Jones for examples. Hato is actually generally a very good decision maker for his age, but theres still some way to go. So easy to forget hes 18. Hell be top class. They didnt even give him 20 games in Jong before he was moved to the senior team. Even Gravenberch did a full season.
Yeah he does look class I just think the Premiership and its speed will be a harsh learning curve for him and we need someone to come in and hit the ground running.