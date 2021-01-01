« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 10:43:13 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:42:20 am
I would WANT Kvara or someone like that

I would EXPECT Semenyo or Mbuemo

He's still not signed a contract extension has he?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 10:44:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:41:38 am
Neither of those and I doubt we will replace him with them. We didnt contest for Olise, he was the perfect option.

Actually you know what I can't be too harsh on Hughes and whether he is a hack in the transfer market or not because we haven't bought anyone substantial in yet.

So I actually can't tell if he will go for the cheaper known midtable player option in the PL or actually do some work on a real alternative.

So it is unfair to say if he will identify anyone good or not as he hasn't really identified anyone at his time here
GreekScouser

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 10:48:27 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:39:08 am
HomeGrown is not going to be a problem. elliott, quansah and bradley will each need a senior homegrown spot next season (they are u21 for this season). Considering we only use 6 spots this season - trent, gomez, jones, morton, kelleher and jaros that takes us to 9, which is a surplus of 1. If morton, kelleher and trent leave, that keeps us at 6. 

We are also currently only using 15 of the 17 non-hg spots, so even with Mamardashvili, there is a spot open. Any outgoings will open more spots. As of right now, the balance seems to be fine without any major concerns. We need to keep 1 or 2 home grown spots open for the young talent that could potentially make the cut and need that spot 1 or 2 years down the line like Nallo, Nyoni, Doak, Bajcetic, Koumas, Danns, etc. 25 senior players is too many and basically blocks ang pathway for youth. We currently have 21 with another 3 about to turn senior. 23 is about optimal for the senior players I reckon.

Right no, the point is improving the squad

Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros
Trent, Bradley
Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah
Robertson, Tsimikas
MacAllister, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo
Szoboszlai, Elliott
Salah, Chiesa
Nunez, Jota
Diaz, Gakpo

We dont have to fill any HG spots, thats not a requirement. We can only register 17 non-HG though. Its not a big panic, but it limits us. There's a question mark over the goalkeepers, but hypothetically if Mamardashvili did come in and stayed in the squad along with Alisson, and Kelleher left, then that takes us down to one spot. Kerkez replaces Tsimikas for example, leaves us at one. Zubimendi replaces Endo for example, still leaves us at one. If Trent leaves and we replace him with a non-HG right back then thats it.
koptommy93

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:07:00 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:07:21 am
You lot want Nunez gone even if Salah doesn't stay?
Nunez doesn't have it and never will regardless of what happens with Mo. We took a big swing and we missed, it happens but there's zero point him staying beyond this summer.
lionel_messias

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:15:06 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:42:20 am
I would WANT Kvara or someone like that

I would EXPECT Semenyo or Mbuemo

Perhaps Napoli might like Chiesa as a little sweetener, prove his fitness next 5 months,
then become a makeweight for a larger deal.
rscanderlech

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:25:57 am
What about replacing Egyptian with Egyptian? I know they play in different positions, but the goals and assists could come from another part of the pitch.
JackWard33

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:32:59 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:36:01 am
I said it before in a fit of unhappiness and I will say it again, as unfortunately I don't think these are unlikely scenarios anymore:

Who do you want to replace Salah - Semenyo or Mbuemo?

Semenyo will probably be cheaper and easier, Mbuemo may be a bit better in our top 4 hunt next year though

Neithers good enough for us

Love a bit of forward chat but its the lowest of our priorities - we need a CB and a CM this window


koptommy93

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:33:38 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:32:59 am
Neithers good enough for us

Love a bit of forward chat but its the lowest of our priorities - we need a CB and a CM this window



Mbeumo is
JackWard33

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:38:29 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:33:38 am
Mbeumo is

Hes decent - I havent seen anything in his numbers or watching him to suggest hes a champions league level player
Doesnt have the technique to play in a possession based team and isnt the level of athletic freak you need to be to compensate at the top level
Hes a good player but I doubt hell get a CL level move  hes also 25 so youre likely looking at his peak
The G in Gerrard

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:33:38 am
Mbeumo is
He's not. For a side with aspirations to win the league?
IgorBobbins

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:41:33 am
Its been a fantastic season and I couldnt be happier with Slot - credit goes to the suits for hiring him.

But if Trent, Virgil & Mo do all leave for free in the summer, itll be genuinely interesting to see what the clubs grand masterplan is.

Quite aside from having to replace 3 unique world-class players (just to stand still), we need to look to actually strengthen the team/squad and addresses lingering question marks over several players. 

LB (unless Robbo has a renaissance)
CM/DM (We clearly need an upgrade on Endo as Slot doesnt rate/trust him)
CF (Nunez doesnt seem to be trusted either)

Gomez was apparently close to leaving in the summer, so it appears we were happy to let him go.  Is he now back in the fold or will we need to replace him too?

So thats potentially 6 or 7 players of the required standard to play for Liverpool and fight for the biggest trophies.  How much would that all cost, and how much is our average net spend per transfer window under these owners?

The maths just doesnt seem to add up.  So Ill be intrigued what happens over the next year (aside from winning the league of course  :))
The G in Gerrard

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:42:24 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:07:00 am
Nunez doesn't have it and never will regardless of what happens with Mo. We took a big swing and we missed, it happens but there's zero point him staying beyond this summer.
Him leaving isn't a priority but he's just being scapegoated for every draw / "bad" result we have.
red1977

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:42:51 am
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 11:25:57 am
What about replacing Egyptian with Egyptian? I know they play in different positions, but the goals and assists could come from another part of the pitch.

Don't watch the Bundesliga, I know there are a few on here who do. Does Marmoush look like he could play for us?.

I had a little look on Youtube, great on the turn, burst of pace, looks great with the ball at his feet and he is up there with Kane in the goal scoring charts. But clips are clips and don't tell the whole story.

Can't find a credible link though.
koptommy93

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:43:27 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:41:17 am
He's not. For a side with aspirations to win the league?
Yeah I think so, certainly as part of a squad.
rscanderlech

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:43:38 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:42:51 am
Don't watch the Bundesliga, I know their are a few on. here who do. Does Marmoush look like he could play for us?.

Must admit I had a little look on youtube and he looks great with the ball at his feet and he is up there with Kane in the goal scoring charts.

Can't find a credible link though.
Theres no link; were wondering what happens if Salah doesnt re-sign.
koptommy93

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:43:52 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:42:24 am
Him leaving isn't a priority but he's just being scapegoated for every draw / "bad" result we have.
Where did I say it was a priority?
Drinks Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:52:37 am
Mbeumo is a good player. One who I would have taken as squad depth but nothing more. He certainly isnt good enough to take many minutes off of Mo.

Kvara is another left winger when we already have elite numbers from that side.

Marmoush I'm completely unconvinced by.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:54:25 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:32:59 am
Neithers good enough for us

Love a bit of forward chat but its the lowest of our priorities - we need a CB and a CM this window

Doesn't change my concern that one of them is replacing Salah in the summer

Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:43:27 am
Yeah I think so, certainly as part of a squad.

Maybe as a squad member but his numbers are a level below Mane and Jota in their respective clubs before we signed them (so Mane at Soton and Jota at Wolves)

And I am thinking of these as Salah's replacements because in the likely chance he leaves we are getting someone in for relatively cheap, and Hughes probably knows these players to pick them
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:56:42 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:42:51 am
Don't watch the Bundesliga, I know there are a few on here who do. Does Marmoush look like he could play for us?.

I had a little look on Youtube, great on the turn, burst of pace, looks great with the ball at his feet and he is up there with Kane in the goal scoring charts. But clips are clips and don't tell the whole story.

Can't find a credible link though.

Second half of this season is import as he hasn't performed anywhere near the level he has the first half of this season before. He was frankly relatively average before this season so far.

That's the only reason why he is being linked, before this season he probably would have been linked to a West Ham or Spurs perhaps
red1977

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:01:30 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:56:42 am
Second half of this season is import as he hasn't performed anywhere near the level he has the first half of this season before. He was frankly relatively average before this season so far.

That's the only reason why he is being linked, before this season he probably would have been linked to a West Ham or Spurs perhaps

Thanks.
Agent99

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:01:45 pm
I can see a large turnover of players in the summer.
Asam

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:05:13 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:01:45 pm
I can see a large turnover of players in the summer.

many more will leave than will come in
Asam

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:09:34 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:52:37 am
Mbeumo is a good player. One who I would have taken as squad depth but nothing more. He certainly isnt good enough to take many minutes off of Mo.

Kvara is another left winger when we already have elite numbers from that side.

Marmoush I'm completely unconvinced by.

who is the elite forward to replace or provide competition for Salah?
 
clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:11:43 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:33:38 am
Mbeumo is

They are going to want £60m+ and he's not worth that to us.
clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:16:14 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:09:34 pm
who is the elite forward to replace or provide competition for Salah?

honestly right now there's no obvious choices. Just keep Mo for a couple more years at least.
Drinks Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:16:47 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:09:34 pm
who is the elite forward to replace or provide competition for Salah?
Well theres clearly no equivalency, but if you want to get close to limiting the production drop off, you try for Rodrygo or Musiala, or failing that theres players like Raphinha who is better than many give credit for. How realistic some of that is

Ultimately you need to get more goals from midfield and especially your central striker, because no one will reliably reproduce even 80% of what Mo is doing.
The G in Gerrard

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:20:15 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:43:27 am
Yeah I think so, certainly as part of a squad.
He isn't and we need first team players.

Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:43:52 am
Where did I say it was a priority?
Didn't say you did I'm just saying our front line is not the priority.
Crosby Nick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #747 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:52:37 am
Mbeumo is a good player. One who I would have taken as squad depth but nothing more. He certainly isnt good enough to take many minutes off of Mo.

Kvara is another left winger when we already have elite numbers from that side.

Marmoush I'm completely unconvinced by.

Having seen a fair bit of Mbuemo close up I do think he is good and could easily do well at a bigger side. How movement is excellent and hes a calm finisher when hes gets through 1 on 1. I was slightly surprised to see that Wissa is Brentfords too PL goal scorer since they got promoted though. Definitely not advocating signing him but I had assumed Mbuemo had scored more over the last 3 seasons.
Online clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #748 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:16:47 pm
Well theres clearly no equivalency, but if you want to get close to limiting the production drop off, you try for Rodrygo or Musiala, or failing that theres players like Raphinha who is better than many give credit for. How realistic some of that is

Ultimately you need to get more goals from midfield and especially your central striker, because no one will reliably reproduce even 80% of what Mo is doing.

I think if you get rid of Mo you have to replace Nunez as well. Mo's goal scoring takes the pressure off the striker. But we can't have a striker who doesn't score much as well.
Offline Andar

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #749 on: Today at 12:32:08 pm »
Raphinha would have been a good replacement. Barca were looking to sell him in the summer but hard to imagine that will be the case anymore.

Think it will be difficult to find the left footed attacker who is capable enough. It is just limiting our options because there is not much out there. Best to just look for the elite attackers capable of replacing Salah, rather than the exact prototype.  Jota himself was very good last season from the right when Salah was away at AFCON. He didn't look out of place at all, and the attack wasn't out of sync with a right footer on that side. We scored 3+ goals in consecutive games if my memory is correct.

Amad Diallo is yet to extend his contract. Imagine the mayhem if he made the forbidden move  :D
Online rhysd

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #750 on: Today at 12:33:23 pm »
Over the next couple of windows I'd really love to see.

- LB with Robbo ageing rapidly.

- CB. Quansah still too raw. VVD getting older so would be nice to be able to rotate him. Konate picks up niggly injuries. We can carry 5 CB's.

- DM. Endo barely gets used and we clearly wanted Zubimendi.

- Forward. It's probably time for Nunez to move on after 3 seasons. Unless he tears it up from now till June.

As for names I have no idea. But I have heard that Kerkez at Bournemouth is quality.

If the 3 Trent, Virgil and Mo don't renew though, we'd need to replace all them as well, which is more than daunting.
Online red1977

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #751 on: Today at 12:36:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:22:22 pm
I think if you get rid of Mo you have to replace Nunez as well. Mo's goal scoring takes the pressure off the striker. But we can't have a striker who doesn't score much as well.

Agree. I think Jota is that man but you need reliability also for if he is out.

If Trent, Virg and Mo do go, along with shouts for a new left back and centre mid and a striker. Thats 6 players. Doubt that happens, so if they do go, left back, centre mid and striker may be off the table with the three getting replacements.

Edit:

Saying that, We have seen enough of Bradley to be very excited about him being first choice right back, so I don't believe we would have to fork out serious money if Trent does go.
Online clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #752 on: Today at 12:37:00 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:33:23 pm
Over the next couple of windows I'd really love to see.

- LB with Robbo ageing rapidly.

- CB. Quansah still too raw. VVD getting older so would be nice to be able to rotate him. Konate picks up niggly injuries. We can carry 5 CB's.

- DM. Endo barely gets used and we clearly wanted Zubimendi.

- Forward. It's probably time for Nunez to move on after 3 seasons. Unless he tears it up from now till June.

As for names I have no idea. But I have heard that Kerkez as Bournemouth is quality.

If the 3 Trent, Virgil and Mo don't renew though, we'd need to replace all them as well, which is more than daunting.

7 players before the 25/26 season?

No chance.
Online rhysd

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #753 on: Today at 12:39:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:37:00 pm
7 players before the 25/26 season?

No chance.

Yeah if all 3 of Trent, Virgil and Mo leave this summer we'd be in the shit.

Having to bring in 7 while we get £0 for those 3 would be hard to imagine happening.

More than daunting.
Online Newman96

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #754 on: Today at 12:40:26 pm »
Vague links to Cardoso going around, would maybe make sense with Bajetic going there
Online clinical

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #755 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:39:26 pm
Yeah if all 3 of Trent, Virgil and Mo leave this summer we'd be in the shit.

Having to bring in 7 while we get £0 for those 3 would be hard to imagine happening.

More than daunting.

We'd have no choice than to promote from within. No way we can afford 7 top players. Nunez, Endo may bring a bit of cash in. But not enough for 7 players.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #756 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Newman96 on Today at 12:40:26 pm
Vague links to Cardoso going around, would maybe make sense with Bajetic going there
Very raw. Think Altimira looks the more well rounded prospect at the moment.

Rumours theyre taking Bajcetic on loan which has sparked rumours theyre selling one of their three deep-lying midfielders.
Online rhysd

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #757 on: Today at 12:51:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:46:11 pm
We'd have no choice than to promote from within. No way we can afford 7 top players. Nunez, Endo may bring a bit of cash in. But not enough for 7 players.

I agree. Losing those 3 for 0 this year is horrendous.
