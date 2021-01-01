Its been a fantastic season and I couldnt be happier with Slot - credit goes to the suits for hiring him.But if Trent, Virgil & Mo do all leave for free in the summer, itll be genuinely interesting to see what the clubs grand masterplan is.Quite aside from having to replace 3 unique world-class players (just to stand still), we need to look to actually strengthen the team/squad and addresses lingering question marks over several players.LB (unless Robbo has a renaissance)CM/DM (We clearly need an upgrade on Endo as Slot doesnt rate/trust him)CF (Nunez doesnt seem to be trusted either)Gomez was apparently close to leaving in the summer, so it appears we were happy to let him go. Is he now back in the fold or will we need to replace him too?So thats potentially 6 or 7 players of the required standard to play for Liverpool and fight for the biggest trophies. How much would that all cost, and how much is our average net spend per transfer window under these owners?The maths just doesnt seem to add up. So Ill be intrigued what happens over the next year (aside from winning the league of course