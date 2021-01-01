Its been a fantastic season and I couldnt be happier with Slot - credit goes to the suits for hiring him.
But if Trent, Virgil & Mo do all leave for free in the summer, itll be genuinely interesting to see what the clubs grand masterplan is.
Quite aside from having to replace 3 unique world-class players (just to stand still), we need to look to actually strengthen the team/squad and addresses lingering question marks over several players.
LB (unless Robbo has a renaissance)
CM/DM (We clearly need an upgrade on Endo as Slot doesnt rate/trust him)
CF (Nunez doesnt seem to be trusted either)
Gomez was apparently close to leaving in the summer, so it appears we were happy to let him go. Is he now back in the fold or will we need to replace him too?
So thats potentially 6 or 7 players of the required standard to play for Liverpool and fight for the biggest trophies. How much would that all cost, and how much is our average net spend per transfer window under these owners?
The maths just doesnt seem to add up. So Ill be intrigued what happens over the next year (aside from winning the league of course
)