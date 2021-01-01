Surely we dont get £50m for him.



Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.

Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.



We value Doak at £30 million so I'd be astounded if we don't value Nunez at £50 plus millionI disagree on Cherki however. I don't see how he fits regularly unless we play with him as a false 9. Today was a great example as to why Szoboszlai is so important for us, we absolutely missed his runs and athletic ability. We could do with a 10 with tight control but as a further option rather than a starter. Unless you have him as a 9, whether that will actually work or not is anyone's guess franklyI also wouldn't say Diaz as a 9 is a full success either. He was absolutely shocking today, and I am not sure it is always going to work. Pair that with Jota being injury prone as he is, I wouldn't want to have a prolonged period of Diaz as a 9 because I see a lot of games where it just simply does not work. It also vastly reduces our capabilities on the wing, as if Jota is out you are now without a back up 9, AND a back up LW, as that is your 9 now.If you sell Nunez you have to get a 9 in. There's no two ways about it.