ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm
I think we would benefit from bringing in a forward and loaning Nunez. He just doesn't fit Slot's system. He isn't poor per se, but consistently ineffective in the final third. The club has given itself a lot of work to do in the market before next season. We'd benefit right now from a LB, CB, CM, and CF.

I agree.

I defended Nunez but also thought this the year where he needs to prove he is world class. He didn't. We would benefit from upgrading on him but to be honest he is the least of our worries. We need to upgrade on Jarell, on Endo first then sort our left back position.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Im starting to wonder if Richard Hughes just likes the free footy and biscuits
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:21:48 pm
I agree.

I defended Nunez but also thought this the year where he needs to prove he is world class. He didn't. We would benefit from upgrading on him but to be honest he is the least of our worries. We need to upgrade on Jarell, on Endo first then sort our left back position.

Would be nice if we could start some of this work now rather than wait until the summer where we have this and possibly loads of other stuff to sort out.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
How much were madrid offering...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Pretty clear we have a number of players Slot doesn't really rate or trust in big games (Endo, Nunez, Quansah) and we definitely know we have areas where we need to be looking to keep fresh, and that's even without the contracts of three key players. Really does seem like a big 18 months for us, can't see us doing anything in January.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
Pretty clear we have a number of players Slot doesn't really rate or trust in big games (Endo, Nunez, Quansah) and we definitely know we have areas where we need to be looking to keep fresh, and that's even without the contracts of three key players. Really does seem like a big 18 months for us, can't see us doing anything in January.

Dont worry there will be a squad depth chart posted with his name on it showing that we actually dont need anyone.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Buying a midfielder would be really helpful right now.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Fullbacks in the summer please.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
left-back
number 10
right-back please Mr. Hughes

We will get nowt though and be told we should be grateful for any contract extension we manage to get signed.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm
left-back
number 10
right-back please Mr. Hughes

We will get nowt though and be told we should be grateful for any contract extension we manage to get signed.

Id take at least two contract extensions over any signing.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:36:16 pm
Buying a midfielder would be really helpful right now.
We don't need a new midfielder numbers wise but a) if Endo isn't going to be thrown in more we do need one and b) signing a controller in there might be just what's needed for a lot of situations and exactly what Slot wants long term.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
There was a point in the game today at 2-1 where you'd bring on a defensive midfielder, to bring new energy
to the team.

Slot doesn't call on Endo here. EFL cup is one thing....

Hughes should help him....
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
We don't need a new midfielder numbers wise but a) if Endo isn't going to be thrown in more we do need one and b) signing a controller in there might be just what's needed for a lot of situations and exactly what Slot wants long term.

I think thats what most people have been saying. Also from the various leaks we have seen what Slot wants, which is two usable players for each position. We wanted a midfielder in the summer and if Endo was going to be used then its fine for now. But he isnt getting used.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
 ;D
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:17:22 pm
I think thats what most people have been saying. Also from the various leaks we have seen what Slot wants, which is two usable players for each position. We wanted a midfielder in the summer and if Endo was going to be used then its fine for now. But he isnt getting used.
I actually think he does ok when he comes on but yeah Slot really doesn't seem to fancy him much does he?

Still think the plan you can play a Controller, Grav and Mac as the 10 in some games as a option. Whether a controller would stop us leaking goals the last month or so I don't know but the only position we don't seem to have a trusted 2nd option is the 6 so let's get it sorted ffs.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
We continue to jeopardize the league by not having enough players in the squad the manager trusts - negligent  if we dont act this month
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:34 am
We continue to jeopardize the league by not having enough players in the squad the manager trusts - negligent  if we dont act this month

19/20 is put forward as the mad transfer season, yet Adrian played a good number of games and even Minamino, signed in Jan, may be on track to play more league matches than Chiesa. If we dont sign a player than this will be the new mad transfer year.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Why can't be bring forward the left back signing?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.
Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:38:39 am
Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.
Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.

Surely we dont get £50m for him.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:38:39 am
Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.
Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.

Yup. Invest in a player that suits the system. We have Diaz/Jota as the starting 9's now. We clearly lack a no.10 with tight control. I don't know who that player is but we could certainly do with one. And we could certainly do with some improvements at LB.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:38:39 am
Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.
Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.

Dont think many would disagree with you - hes just not clicking here for whatever reason. Change of scene may help him to find his beast mode like a Dom Solanke, but we cant keep waiting for it to happen on our watch. A team like Atletico would suit him well
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:44:44 am
Surely we dont get £50m for him.

We value Doak at £30 million so I'd be astounded if we don't value Nunez at £50 plus million

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:38:39 am
Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.
Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.

I disagree on Cherki however. I don't see how he fits regularly unless we play with him as a false 9. Today was a great example as to why Szoboszlai is so important for us, we absolutely missed his runs and athletic ability. We could do with a 10 with tight control but as a further option rather than a starter. Unless you have him as a 9, whether that will actually work or not is anyone's guess frankly

I also wouldn't say Diaz as a 9 is a full success either. He was absolutely shocking today, and I am not sure it is always going to work. Pair that with Jota being injury prone as he is, I wouldn't want to have a prolonged period of Diaz as a 9 because I see a lot of games where it just simply does not work. It also vastly reduces our capabilities on the wing, as if Jota is out you are now without a back up 9, AND a back up LW, as that is your 9 now.

If you sell Nunez you have to get a 9 in. There's no two ways about it.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:38:39 am
Dont know if its allowed to say this but we should really sell Nunez as ling as we can get a guaranteed fee over 50 million and invest in a good left back and get Cherki.
Nunez has looked completely out of his element in Slot's system and I just dont see the point in investing more time into him as his value continues to plummet. I'd rather see Chiesa/Danns see some of the substitute minutes.

Our target should be Palme if we got 50m. Add 30m and offer it to Chelsea.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:43:40 am
Our target should be Palme if we got 50m. Add 30m and offer it to Chelsea.
Palmer will cost £150m.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 01:44:43 am
Palmer will cost £150m.

And the rest on top of that too
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:43:40 am
Our target should be Palme if we got 50m. Add 30m and offer it to Chelsea.

There's more chance of me swimming across the Atlantic ocean than us signing Palmer.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:27:15 am
We value Doak at £30 million so I'd be astounded if we don't value Nunez at £50 plus million

I disagree on Cherki however. I don't see how he fits regularly unless we play with him as a false 9. Today was a great example as to why Szoboszlai is so important for us, we absolutely missed his runs and athletic ability. We could do with a 10 with tight control but as a further option rather than a starter. Unless you have him as a 9, whether that will actually work or not is anyone's guess frankly

I also wouldn't say Diaz as a 9 is a full success either. He was absolutely shocking today, and I am not sure it is always going to work. Pair that with Jota being injury prone as he is, I wouldn't want to have a prolonged period of Diaz as a 9 because I see a lot of games where it just simply does not work. It also vastly reduces our capabilities on the wing, as if Jota is out you are now without a back up 9, AND a back up LW, as that is your 9 now.

If you sell Nunez you have to get a 9 in. There's no two ways about it.

A false 9 would suit our system well. The times when the central player in the front 9 has been impactful this season has been one where they either rotate on the flank or drop to create 1-2s to move the ball quickly. Slot would love a player like Bobby in his prime because of how he connected everything.
I like Cherki because he is a good player available at a discount at the minute who is young and moldable with bags of talent but can probably take some minutes now without a noticeable drop in quality. He is also one who can play no.10 or across the front 3. I dont think he is an ideal choice at the center of the front line because of his physique.
