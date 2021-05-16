« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 15954 times)

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:23:14 pm
Any concerns about Dibling's mentality? He did step up to the Chelsea academy only to return to Southampton a few months later.

A few recent posts that I read on Southampton's forum about him which are quite negative but he's a kid.


Quote
Nobodys paying good money for him. Too lazy and a luxury we can ill afford in our position

luckily for him, well be chasing most games so hell see plenty of minutes from the bench

Quote
Some of you aren't looking at this from the same perspective.   Many 18 year olds only get into the first team dressing room in order

to take care of a senior player's kit.   Dibling has been a talent from a young age, but coming from U18/U21 level to begin playing

Prem. football  is a huge step.  Tyler shows up well when he has the ball at his feet, but is scarcely a big asset in the sense he can

link up, or tackle back as many others in the team must do.     He still has a lot to learn in terms of being a " team player."

A lot depends on his attitude to the future. He has ambition...  but his previous short sojourn with Chelsea soon lost its glamour when

he had to adjust to life in another part of the country, and found himself in competition with dozens of other talents in his age group.

 

Back with Saints, he has developed well, and been fortunate that several other Academy hopefuls are already out-on-loan with lower

league clubs and so there is little competition from anyone else in our U21 set-up.   Much of this " so-called interest " from

top-end clubs may well be agent-provocation / media inspired,  and seemingly no-one has put in any sort of offer yet ..or ?

Various" fees" mentioned are down to journalists own " guesstimates", but only an interested club would come up with " exact figures".

 

If Dibling can play out the remainder of this season with the same enthusiasm, there may well be clubs making serious approaches

but his value may dwindle if he is still with us after the summer and we are playing at a lower level.  Its a Catch 22 situation for sure.

1)...Playing Championship-level  football may make him look better, but (2) reduce the level of fee we might expect in an eventual sale

as the lifespan of his present contract -  is growing shorter every month.     The big question is.... Do we stick, or twist ?

Quote
Yes he is a talent, but he is also a very raw talent. Yes he can run with the ball but his overall game (awareness, passing, fitness etc) still needs a lot of work.

From a Saints management perspective, they should be reminding him the grass isn't always greener on the other side. There's a danger he'll join a Liverpool and spend half his time on the bench before dropping in to obscurity. Chelsea is another example of a club hoovering up all the talent but then only using one or two players. He needs to stay where he is, really develop his game (he's still making a mint at Southampton) and then look to move in a couple of years at the earliest. If it means playing in the Championship, so be it. The physicality of that league will also do him good.

Well, that's what we should be telling him...
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #361 on: Today at 06:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:37 pm
It's all this Dibling talk just coming from that Geordie journalist?

Yes. There is no suggestion that we're seriously interested or that we will make a move for him
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #362 on: Today at 06:53:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:51:40 pm
Yes. There is no suggestion that we're seriously interested or that we will make a move for him

Thanks. Was wondering why everyone was taking it so seriously!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,173
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #363 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Newcastle were linked with him and the Geordie journo sdaid we're ahead in race.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #364 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:23:31 pm
I dont think hes such a massive talent. With that small size and modest pace, PL wont be easy for him even with messi like skills

Modest pace?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,625
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #365 on: Today at 06:55:13 pm »
Yeah I spoke to a Saints fan and he wasnt too enthused by Dibling either. He raved about Lavia and Virgil though if that makes his statement valid (albeit the last one was obvious).
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,039
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:07:25 pm
Maybe. Nunez might leave and Salah is still up in the air so it could happen. Still think we need a left back as well and maybe a centre back and midfielder so basically I expect us to sign players for every position this summer :P

Edit: Scratch the midfielder part. Just remembered Bajcetic will come back :)

And if we don't, you ride at dawn..
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:44 pm
Newcastle were linked with him and the Geordie journo sdaid we're ahead in race.

Hmmmm, let's see. Still not seen any other serious links to him so seems unlikely at this stage. I'd be me willing to believe it if he had linked us to, say,  Dani Olmo :P
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,716
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:02:40 pm »
🚨 Ipswich make £16m offer to sign Ben Doak from Liverpool. Far below valuation + (like #CPFCs £15m) bid rejected but #ITFC pursuit ongoing. Middlesbrough informed that at current proposal levels #LFC preference is for 19yo to stay at #Boro @TheAthleticFC

https://xcancel.com/David_Ornstein/status/1875255840414036115
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:03:01 pm »
Ipswich biddign 16m for Doak according to Ornstein.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:03:39 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,039
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Logged

Online Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,101
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:03:01 pm
Ipswich biddign 16m for Doak according to Ornstein.
No no no not like that thats not how you haggle
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,173
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm »
Ipswich will head back for a second bid closer to what we're asking for. If they offer 25 he's gone.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm »
Wonder if we'll see a German club come in for him with the aim of getting a massive fee in a few years time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:36:07 pm »
Sacrilegious perhaps as a fellow Scot, but I don't really see it with Doak. He's great at creating panic/instability in a defence by running at players but the criticism of him before he went on loan was the lack of end product and that doesn't appear to have changed all that much dropping down a level and playing regularly. He's still very young of course, but he's not going to get gametime here at his current level and there's very little there (yet) to suggest he's a 1 in 3 PL-level forward (which is what you really need to be to get into our side), much less an eventual Salah replacement.

You could loan him out to a PL-side next year but where's the incentive to play a young loan player if shit hits the fan and the going gets tough. And then it'd have to be an exceptionally successful loan for him to really even be in contention for the matchday squad in 2026 as things stand. I think if the fee starts creeping towards £25m we'll sell and I can see the logic, especially if we have a buy-back or an add-on. We've not had much luck with repeatedly loaning players out and then trying to extract a sizeable fee, and we used to be very good at selling on young players who were talented but deemed not quite good enough for our ambitions, and you have to say it's yet to really come back to haunt us, even once?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,625
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm »
Its annoying how there are much stronger rumours about players leaving the club than signing for it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,173
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm »
We paid 600K for Doak, about to make serious profit on him.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:43:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:33:14 pm
Wonder if we'll see a German club come in for him with the aim of getting a massive fee in a few years time.

Get ready for Borussia Dortmund entering the room
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,173
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #379 on: Today at 07:49:00 pm »
Should we ask for Delap if Ipswich want Doak?  :D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,716
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #380 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:23 pm
Its annoying how there are much stronger rumours about players leaving the club than signing for it.

There are more annoying things than the rumours about players leaving the club ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,716
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #381 on: Today at 07:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:00 pm
Should we ask for Delap if Ipswich want Doak?  :D

No, he is not good enough for us ...
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,495
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #382 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:44 pm
Newcastle were linked with him and the Geordie journo sdaid we're ahead in race.
Very similar to how we signed Szobozlai. There was a report that Newcastle were interested but we were at the front of the queue. Hope its the same again
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,625
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:50:56 pm
There are more annoying things than the rumours about players leaving the club ...

Football related what is there?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #384 on: Today at 08:06:24 pm »
Seems unlikely to be a coincidence that two PL sides have both bid for him at around the same level.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #385 on: Today at 08:14:46 pm »
seems like Doak will be sold this window

Delap is good but too raw currently for us
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,716
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #386 on: Today at 08:15:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:03:38 pm
Football related what is there?

Football fans moaning about everything ...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:33:10 pm »
Id not be selling Doak yet. I just cant see his value declining in the next 18 months, so what would be the point? But if we do we need a buy back clause.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,625
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #388 on: Today at 08:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:33:10 pm
I’d not be selling Doak yet. But if we do we need a buy back clause.

No we dont. Sell and pray we spend it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,799
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #389 on: Today at 08:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:33:10 pm
Id not be selling Doak yet. I just cant see his value declining in the next 18 months, so what would be the point? But if we do we need a buy back clause.
i'd prefer a sell on percentage clause to a buy back. i'm sure doak and his agent would too (why limit their pool of future prospective teams to transfer to - plus it's not like he came through the academy or was a fan growing up)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,173
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #390 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Brazilian outlets saying Pitaluga heading back home.

Quote
Marcelo Pitaluga is in talks to  join Fluminense from Liverpool on a permanent transfer.

[@UOL]
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #391 on: Today at 09:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:29 pm
Brazilian outlets saying Pitaluga heading back home.

Shame as I think we had high hopes for him before he came! Writing was on the wall though with how far he's had to drop down for his loans.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #392 on: Today at 09:06:19 pm »
Selling players isn't as fun as buying players. I miss the pics at airports and tracking flights ☹️
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,625
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #393 on: Today at 09:09:26 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:06:19 pm
Selling players isn't as fun as buying players. I miss the pics at airports and tracking flights ☹️

Only got one opportunity of that in 2024.
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #394 on: Today at 09:10:42 pm »
£20m rising to £27 + 30% sell on clause

I like Dibling he's very raw but he has potential to play on the right in the 10 or even as a false 9.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #395 on: Today at 09:16:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:26 pm
Only got one opportunity of that in 2024.

Oh I remembered the Cessna and Chiesa's lovely partner
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,305
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #396 on: Today at 09:27:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:23 pm
Its annoying how there are much stronger rumours about players leaving the club than signing for it.

We're not interested in signing anyone unless something turns up and we decide to bid.

We can be proactive when it comes to selling off our best young talent though which would be less of an issue if we weren't the football club that will find any excuse in the book not to sign footballers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,834
  • Meh sd f
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #397 on: Today at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 06:54:43 pm
Modest pace?
For a PL winger, absolutely.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #398 on: Today at 10:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:30:32 pm
Ipswich will head back for a second bid closer to what we're asking for. If they offer 25 he's gone.
With a buy back?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #399 on: Today at 10:16:15 pm »
Could put 2 and 2 together and make 5.

Newcastle pushing for Dibling. Geordie journalist reporting on it. Says were interested to some extent and would be front of the queue if we acted on it.

Mysteriously a couple of days later multiple clubs bid for our bright prospect who plays in the same position.

Could we be selling Doak to raise funds to land Dibling before Newcastle get him?

Maybe Saints open to selling in Jan if theyve decided realistically theyre not staying up and hes worth more now than after relegation.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Up
« previous next »
 