Sacrilegious perhaps as a fellow Scot, but I don't really see it with Doak. He's great at creating panic/instability in a defence by running at players but the criticism of him before he went on loan was the lack of end product and that doesn't appear to have changed all that much dropping down a level and playing regularly. He's still very young of course, but he's not going to get gametime here at his current level and there's very little there (yet) to suggest he's a 1 in 3 PL-level forward (which is what you really need to be to get into our side), much less an eventual Salah replacement.



You could loan him out to a PL-side next year but where's the incentive to play a young loan player if shit hits the fan and the going gets tough. And then it'd have to be an exceptionally successful loan for him to really even be in contention for the matchday squad in 2026 as things stand. I think if the fee starts creeping towards £25m we'll sell and I can see the logic, especially if we have a buy-back or an add-on. We've not had much luck with repeatedly loaning players out and then trying to extract a sizeable fee, and we used to be very good at selling on young players who were talented but deemed not quite good enough for our ambitions, and you have to say it's yet to really come back to haunt us, even once?