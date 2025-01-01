« previous next »
Wed need to send Diblimg straight out on loan Id of thought. Needs to show he can provide goals/assists before hes a 1st team player. Great prospect though.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:42:16 am
We also have Rio who you expect has a pathway to the first team.

He's a left winger though.  The other two are right.

Dibling is still a bit of an unknown, would be a gamble at this stage and I think he'll end up playing as a 10 or attacking 8 due to his size and speed (not slow at all but not a live wire like Doak).
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:42:16 am
We also have Rio who you expect has a pathway to the first team.

He is what, 16? Hardly think we will block his path.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:18:42 am
I don't think anything will happen in January. Liverpool will wait to see how the contract negotiations pan out in January and then plan accordingly for the summer. There is little value to be had in January unless the selling team is desperate for money and we'll need every penny especially if a right-back needs to be added to the shopping list.

I wouldnt expect many transfers in January or summer. Maybe one, max two. We are doing well and thats all the incentive the club need not to spend.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:39 am
He is what, 16? Hardly think we will block his path.

17 and Dibling is 18.

Doak is 19.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:52:56 am
17 and Dibling is 18.

Doak is 19.

It would be silly to just commit to one or two youngsters. The liklihood is that not all of these make it at Liverpool so having a few more of these sorts of players isn't a bad thing.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:39 am
He is what, 16? Hardly think we will block his path.
Rio is still 16, only turned 16 in august.  Hes very very young still
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:52:56 am
17 and Dibling is 18.

Doak is 19.

He's not 17 until later this year
Quote
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
#LFC have cut short Calvin Ramsays loan spell at Wigan Athletic.
The Scottish right-back had found his opportunities limited at League One club.
Will be back at Kirkby from Friday onwards. Hope is to fix him up with another loan later in the window.

Hasn't been able to get in the side at Preston, Bolton, and now Wigan. Not great. Maybe a loan to the SPL to get his confidence back.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:51:25 am
Hasn't been able to get in the side at Preston, Bolton, and now Wigan. Not great. Maybe a loan to the SPL to get his confidence back.

There's our Trent replacement. Succession planning  ;)
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:57:11 am
There's our Trent replacement. Succession planning  ;)

Real shame what's happened to him. He did look very promising and then arrived and was out for a very long time.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:51:25 am
Hasn't been able to get in the side at Preston, Bolton, and now Wigan. Not great. Maybe a loan to the SPL to get his confidence back.

He's had a really bad luck with the injuries. Since he is still only 21, I'd keep him with our Reserves for the second half of the season, working on his fitness and his confidence. Then, we can make a decision on his future in the summer ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:21:14 am
He's had a really bad luck with the injuries. Since he is still only 21, I'd keep him with our Reserves for the second half of the season, working on his fitness and his confidence. Then, we can make a decision on his future in the summer ...

Always a big shame when players get those injuries at the key stage of their development. We've had a few of them now.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:25:57 am
Always a big shame when players get those injuries at the key stage of their development. We've had a few of them now.

Often seem to be forwards.

Weird how Ramsays career seems very similar to that of Patterson at Everton. Both promising young Scots full backs signed in 2022 but injury plagued, although Patterson did play in their last game.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:00:52 pm
Do we still want him?

I love a transfer, but he can fuck off.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:51:25 am
Hasn't been able to get in the side at Preston, Bolton, and now Wigan. Not great. Maybe a loan to the SPL to get his confidence back.

Wasn't our finest transfer windows that one.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:21:38 pm
Wasn't our finest transfer windows that one.

He's (Ramsay) talented but injury prone.
Shame about Ramsay. Looked like he had good potential but doesn't appear to be happening for him. I never thought Bradley would be getting much of a look in here after being sent down to League 1 though and I turned out to be well wrong, so there's hope for his career if not with Liverpool. With Trent likely to leave though we'll need a starting calibre right back this summer to compete with CB, so doesn't particularly bode well for Ramsay here.

Would be nice if they can find something better for Kaide Gordon too. He still needs another 18 months on loan from this point.
I doubt we'll sign anyone this window. It'll be all about trying to tie down those three contracts.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:55:56 pm
I doubt we'll sign anyone this window. It'll be all about trying to tie down those three contracts.

And probably for the best. We don't half sign some shite in January. Ozan Kabak, Steven Caulker, Ben Davies, Andy Carrol...
Interesting that in the press conferences today a number of managers talked about difficulty of buying players in January. Mainly about availability of players being restricted compared to summer windows.

2 of the managers were Guardiola and Arteta. Both whose teams have the perception , out of the bigger clubs, to need a January signing or 2.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:03:03 pm
And probably for the best. We don't half sign some shite in January. Ozan Kabak, Steven Caulker, Ben Davies, Andy Carrol...

To counter that. VVD, Gakpo, Coutinho & Suarez.
