I agree with the posters worried about how much business we may well need to do in the summer. I think well need:

LB

CB

CM



We may need a forward too given the questions around Nunez and Jotas inability to stay fit.



If we lose all 3 that means 6 1st team players. Which isnt a realistic amount of turnover. We basically in the position of absolutely needing to renew Salah and VVD just for squad continuity reasons, quite aside from their ongoing brilliance.



We already have Robertson and Tsimikas. We also have Owen Beck returning from his loan at Blackburn, where he is doing pretty well.We already have Van Dijk (who is very likely staying), Konate, Gomez and Quansah. We also have Amara Nallo, who seems to be a great talent.We already have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo and Morton. Stefan Bajcetic is returning from his loan at Salzburg. Trey Nyoni seems to be a great talent.As you can see, we have a lot of quality and depth for the positions that you have singled out. Of course, improvements can always be made, but we don't have a single gapping hole in the defensive part of the team.We might need a right fullback if Trent leaves, but with a player like Rensch being out of contract in the summer, and with a player like Mingueza having only 12 months left on his contract, we will be able to solve that issue, and pair one of them with Bradley ...