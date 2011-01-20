« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:56:48 pm
Even that would be tough. Throw in a Van Dijk and Salah replacement, then its really going to be difficult and probably impossible. I would expect a Chiesa will be like a new signing chat coming out.

I know you err on the side of caution/negativity, but I expect VVD and Salah to extend, and I also think we have a larger budget available than is widely talked about. Plus, that could be bolstered by glorious metallic cup lifting this may *touches wood*.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:01:55 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:56:50 pm
...why?

I was joking about the language but a link-up 9 type like

João Pedro, or Cuhna would seem to suit our style better than Darwin N,
and there are other examples one could name.
HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:59:56 pm
I know you err on the side of caution/negativity, but I expect VVD and Salah to extend, and I also think we have a larger budget available than is widely talked about. Plus, that could be bolstered by glorious metallic cup lifting this may *touches wood*.

Weve been keeping the powder dry and the war chest will finally be out this summer  8)
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:04:21 pm
Weve been keeping the powder dry and the war chest will finally be out this summer  8)

Yes!

Our powder must be dryer than the wit in the LFC Transfer Thread by now.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm »
Can I get a scout report on Maghnes Akliouche?  Left footed right winger who looks like he's as much of a playmaker as proper winger.  Maybe doesn't have the outright speed we'd look for but interested to hear more about him.

And yes, I got his name from that BBC article.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:44 pm
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D

£1m loan offer spread over 24 months incoming.
B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:29:17 pm »
Honestly there are just too many variables for the summer that i don't think you can even begin to speculate... At least I'm having trouble doing so.

And thing is it's the same for the decision makers. How can they plan properly like this.

I will say though that the form of players changes things too. If Darwin and Chiesa were to have impressive second half of the seasons for example. 

Ideally we will still have Salah and Van Dijk and will be supplementing a title winning squad rather than having to make huge signings in which the success of next season rests on. That often doesn't go well for us.
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
I wouldn't be loaning anyone out in the regular rotation unless a replacement was being brought in.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:44 pm
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D

What's the source Lisa Riley?
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:54:38 pm
Be good to get one in this winter.

But without a long post, we ought to be looking at 3-4 new players this summer, that's with the expectation that Trent is gone, and the crown jewels are not.

LB
Midfield
False 9 Portugese speaker
Right back



Does Steve McLaren count as a false Dutch speaker?
L.Suarez

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:44 pm
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D

Already have Morata and Tammy Abraham as strikers, so highly doubt it.
HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:06:01 pm »
LFC Transfer Room@LFCTransferRoom·8m
📲 | Darwin Nunez has liked an Instagram post of him being linked with AC Milan:

Via
@La__Tang
 

😳🔴

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1874862431572484149
Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:18:09 pm »
Give that most sides in Europe need various stages of rebuilding, I can see the Jan market becoming more and more important, starting this year.

City need a squad rebuild
Utd... Well, not sure a rebuild is needed, more of a nuke the place and start afresh totally
Arsenal need at least four players
Madrid are ageing
Bayern are also
Chelsea need forwards and defenders
Inter and AC Milan desperately need players (most Serie A teams do)
We need a CB, R&LB and possibly one more deeper mid, even if Mo, Virg and Trent stay
Newcastle are desperate to splurge

Signings are surely going to be more opportunistic (Marmadashvili) and definitely done on the QT, as all those sides will be after the same players. Last thing we need is a bidding war.

There will be leaks - there always is - probably the agents mainly wanting to push prices up, so expecting blitz signings as well before it gets too messy.

Specifically looking at us only, I reckon we're in for a CB - no idea who and one of the fullback positions (I like Kerkez I have to say) although the best option here and now may well be someone who can operate at both fullback and Centre Half though - not sure who would really fill that description, but it would be logically this window because of necessity with the injuries/lack of depth there, but whatever the case, hope that the powers to be at the club will do the above and if the chance comes, we'll hit it hard and fast.

Either way, think we're in for a few years of PSR and FFP rule bending from the others to get where they want to be, but they are in far worse shape than we are, so am more than happy to let this ride as throwing money around and getting it wrong has far more consequences now more than the past.


HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:23:31 pm »
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·
15m
[🟢] NEW: Were Liverpool to firm up their interest in Tyler Dibling, Mail Sport have been told they would likely be at the front of the queue.

[@CraigHope_DM]

Would love this.
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:49:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:23:31 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·
15m
[🟢] NEW: Were Liverpool to firm up their interest in Tyler Dibling, Mail Sport have been told they would likely be at the front of the queue.

[@CraigHope_DM]

Would love this.

Hell of a lot of ifs there ;D

I think it would fit, particularly if they get relegated, we like to go for relegated players.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:52:19 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:49:41 pm
Hell of a lot of ifs there ;D

I think it would fit, particularly if they get relegated, we like to go for relegated players.

Shout. Wouldn't be averse to signing the highly rated Leny Yoro in the summer.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:02 pm
He's currently smoking coke off a Venezuelan beauties arse cheeks in Ibiza, he can't come to the phone.

Hope she knows a good burns doctor.
QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:06:01 pm
LFC Transfer Room@LFCTransferRoom·8m
📲 | Darwin Nunez has liked an Instagram post of him being linked with AC Milan:

Via
@La__Tang
 

😳🔴

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1874862431572484149

I do think the writing is on the wall with Nunez and its a matter of when.
Motty

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:01:03 pm »
New thread and the same old depressing fuckers straight back at it 🙄 same ones claiming only signing Chiesa and having Gravenberch as our 6 would fuck up our season.....

I seriously don't know if you get any joy out of supporting a football team?
elkun

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:01:36 pm »
He probably meant to like another post...and missed.
Motty

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:23:31 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·
15m
[🟢] NEW: Were Liverpool to firm up their interest in Tyler Dibling, Mail Sport have been told they would likely be at the front of the queue.

[@CraigHope_DM]

Would love this.
Think he needs to stay where he is for the season at least but looks a great prospect. Didn't he leave City's set up and go back to Southampton due to being homesick?
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:04:50 pm »
I don;t think this would be a January signing mate. One clearly for the summer.  But if it is we'll loan him back till end of the season.  :D
Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:09:38 pm »
Im not sure Dibling is worth the effort to be honest,
Motty

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:04:50 pm
I don;t think this would be a January signing mate. One clearly for the summer.  But if it is we'll loan him back till end of the season.  :D
I mean in a ideal world that would be great but think the club will want to see a bit more than half a season before going for him as he's only shown the odd glimpse so far. Could definitely see a summer move if they like what they see though. Not sure I'd want to spend what they'd want for him though when we might have other positions to fill.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm »
Aye, it's Southampton so theyll add a 20% extra having to deal with us AGAIN.  :D
koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:18:25 pm »
Nunez is an absolute dope. What is he doing liking some post about him leaving?
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:02 pm
He's currently smoking coke off a Venezuelan beauties arse cheeks in Ibiza, he can't come to the phone.

Signed the worlds best midfield and like that  poof . He was gone
Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:21 pm
Aye, it's Southampton so theyll add a 20% extra having to deal with us AGAIN.  :D
Our loyalty points must have expired by now.  Not shopped their in ages.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:24:34 pm
Signed the worlds best midfield and like that  poof . He was gone

It was fucking good fun when we signed players.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:30:31 pm »
Is Dibling worth the hype? Don't think he really stood out in either game against us this season other than winning the non-penalty.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,891
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #151 on: Today at 06:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 06:29:26 pm
Our loyalty points must have expired by now.  Not shopped their in ages.

We shop more at RB Leipzig now right?
Online kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #152 on: Today at 06:36:33 pm »
dibling will be a great buy for us

craig broke the story on Anthony gordon last summer
Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
  • @tharris113
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #153 on: Today at 06:46:01 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:36:33 pm
dibling will be a great buy for us

craig broke the story on Anthony gordon last summer
what would a north east journalist know about a southampton player?
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #154 on: Today at 06:52:49 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:04:21 pm
Weve been keeping the powder dry and the war chest will finally be out this summer  8)

well its best to keep it tucked away than flashing it about isnt it ;D
