Olmo will be this months circus because he is a legitimately world class player, who, to my understanding, is already a free agent as of the failed Barca appeal. 60m Euros for 6 months where he missed half the games injured.



I doubt itll be us, though weve been called an admirer in the past, but it wouldnt surprise me to see him rock up at Bayern or City.



Olmo himself, a La Masia graduate, reportedly doesnt want to be over-committed to other clubs in case Barcelona can offer him a route back. Two failed appeals seems to be pretty iron clad though.



Saw Semenyo mentioned on the previous page. Absolutely miles off our level. Powerful, a direct runner, not that good. Gibbs-White I like a lot but Im not sure where he fits at Liverpool. Hes definitely a 10, lacks the discipline to play as an 8 and I do wonder how hed look in a side that faces a lot of deep defences and low blocks; hes at his best in transition and moving the ball quickly upfield.