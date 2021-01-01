« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 1597 times)

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,676
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:40:02 pm
I was surprised that he is still only 26. For some reason, I thought that he is older. Quality player, but his injury record is not that impressive. I wouldn't mind taking him on loan for the second half of the season, since Barcelona can't register him from today onwards ...

Wont he be a free agent as has a clause in his contract that allows him to unilaterally depart should Barca fail to register him.

Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:40:02 pm
I was surprised that he is still only 26. For some reason, I thought that he is older. Quality player, but his injury record is not that impressive. I wouldn't mind taking him on loan for the second half of the season, since Barcelona can't register him from today onwards ...
Injury prone you say
Logged

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:47:48 pm
Injury prone you say

*Insert Mick McCarthy gif here*
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 02:48:45 pm
No one, but it's allowed MacRed to come back from his self-imposed exile

well he is our most knowledgeable football talent scout  ;)
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Olmo will be this months circus because he is a legitimately world class player, who, to my understanding, is already a free agent as of the failed Barca appeal. 60m Euros for 6 months where he missed half the games injured.

I doubt itll be us, though weve been called an admirer in the past, but it wouldnt surprise me to see him rock up at Bayern or City.

Olmo himself, a La Masia graduate, reportedly doesnt want to be over-committed to other clubs in case Barcelona can offer him a route back. Two failed appeals seems to be pretty iron clad though.

Saw Semenyo mentioned on the previous page. Absolutely miles off our level. Powerful, a direct runner, not that good. Gibbs-White I like a lot but Im not sure where he fits at Liverpool. Hes definitely a 10, lacks the discipline to play as an 8 and I do wonder how hed look in a side that faces a lot of deep defences and low blocks; hes at his best in transition and moving the ball quickly upfield.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Think Lamptey would be a good replacement for Trent. Dodgy injury record though.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 