Updated after last night's games, assuming 86 points wins us the league:
We need 41 points from 20 games, or 2.05 PPG. We're currently on 2.50 PPG
Arsenal need 50 points from 20 games, 2.50 PPG. They're currently on 2.00 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 20 games, or 2.55 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG
Basically, Arsenal need 16 wins 2 draws 2 losses or 15 wins 5 draws 0 losses
Chelsea need 17 wins 0 draws 3 losses or 16 wins 3 draws 0 losses
We can get away with 13 wins 2 draws 5 losses or 12 wins 5 draws 3 losses
One game at a time and all that, but we've given ourselves a lot of breathing room.
Arsenal and Chelsea have to play as well as we have so far this season just to have a chance of winning it, while we can do as "badly" as they've done so far and still win the league