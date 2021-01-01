So. After the game had to drive to Goodison to pick the missus and her mate up.



Then. Got home and had a few well-earned pints - none since the game on Thursday. And it got me to thinking



We look so assured and happy and at ease.





I think Jurgen set this up and the stress of the job got to him. He's a really nice fella, but under enormous pressure. Slot has slotted in and continued the great work the Klopp began.



That isn't having a go - that's a compliment that he can work with the plan and continue it and move us along the line.



I reckon Klopp was having a happy pint somewhere watching that.



And weren't our amazing fans amazing again today?





Really great seeing us that composed again today. Fucking happy days. If you can't enjoy this then football is really not for you.

