Author Topic: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'  (Read 10585 times)

Offline kop306

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm »
its hammer time now
Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm »
Quote from: catinthebag on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
We were magnificent. We outclassed them on every part of the pitch.

Which one of West Ham's players would make it into our squad (certainly not the first 11). Bowen? Kudus?
That ship has sailed for Bowen.  Kudus feels like he's similar to where Mane was when we made our move for him, the difference now is that we're stacked in those attacking positions.

Paqueta is talented but he's such a luxury type of player that we'd never even contemplate him.

There are lots of good reasons why we're clear in 1st and West Ham are 13th  ;D
Offline Four Colly Birds

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
Superb across the pitch. Well in, reds.
Offline kesey

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
Alisson's catch there in the first half reminded us of that Shankly one.

Something like the ball comes across and Tommy Lawrence is sitting in a deck chair with a cigar in his mouth and catches the ball and goes ' Isn't a fine day for football '.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm »
Could have been 10. Great performance and the momentum continues. Every man in the squad playing their part.

Hoping Gomez is okay.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Missed this match, so I had to rewatch it- going in blind.
A classic Christmas-performance that!

Everyone played well- even the subs. Shame about Joe, but luckily we can rely on Quansah.
A bit of a worry for us in defense, but Konate and Bradley are on their way back at least..

West Ham had no shots on goal, which is surprising, given they had a few chances. No yellows for us either, so going into United with Gravenberch available is a huge boost.

A job well done!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Jólaköttur

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm »
So. After the game had to drive to Goodison to pick the missus and her mate up.

Then. Got home and had a few well-earned pints - none since the game on Thursday. And it got me to thinking

We look so assured and happy and at ease.


I think Jurgen set this up and the stress of the job got to him. He's a really nice fella, but under enormous pressure. Slot has slotted in and continued the great work the Klopp began.

That isn't having a go - that's a compliment that he can work with the plan and continue it and move us along the line.

I reckon Klopp was having a happy pint somewhere watching that.

And weren't our amazing fans amazing again today?


Really great seeing us that composed again today. Fucking happy days. If you can't enjoy this then football is really not for you.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
3 points, clean sheet, some goals, nothing else.

Brilliant.

On we go....
That feels like a massive blow to the likes of Arsenal, looking on.
I know if I was looking on, my heart would've sank watching that demolition! ;D

Nothing much to see.. just a 0-5 away...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:29 am by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm »
This team is so good, the game was a bit boring. The only thing I'd say is that the front three as it is functioning right now is the best combination we have had since the heydays of Mo, Mane and Firmino. Diaz is doing a great Bobby impersonation but with more thrust and speed, and Gakpo is coming into his own down the left.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Magz50

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Salah could have had 7 goals today, thats crazy.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #370 on: Today at 12:17:03 am »
I have just rewatched the assist for Gakpo's goal in Youtube.

The actual fuck? Our players practiced that kind of ridiculous moves in their weekly training session?

Looked like embedded in their DNA, "biological moves" or some shits like that.

Bloody hell.  ::)  ::)  ::) 
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline It doesn't Pheel like christmas

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #371 on: Today at 12:19:54 am »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm
Wow! Anthony Taylor refereed and no-one booked.
Cant quite believe I am writing this.. I thought the ref did OK
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Offline kesey

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #372 on: Today at 12:27:24 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:52:49 pm
We're comfortably the best team in the country. If we continue at this level, we'll win the league easily.

That's Easter talk not Chrimbo  :wave
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #373 on: Today at 12:30:50 am »
Just a fantastic performance all round. Apart from Kudus hitting the post at 1 nil we were never in trouble. We created so much that it was a surprise it took so long to score Areola put in a good performance initially.

Goals for 4 of our forwards, a clean sheet and less energy expelled, so a great day, though soured with Joe getting injured. At least Ibou is on the way back and Quansah looked much more confident.

Mo is just putting in incredible numbers. Anybody woukd be happy with either his goal tally or number of assists. That fact he has both is ridiculous.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline RedMan89

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #374 on: Today at 12:39:31 am »
It has to be one of best performances of the season. The fluidity of play is a joy to watch. It's almost like the team knows where their positions should be ahead of time. Unstoppable.
Salah is unreal. I love how he dropped the defender during the assist for the last goal.
Offline newterp

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:42:45 am »
A week between games!
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:58:14 am »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:04:00 am »
I am just glad Jota got his goal too. Such a confidence booster.

Without another injury he is going to bag more this season.

Just stay fit, lad... Love him. Sharpshooter.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline LondonLFCFan

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #378 on: Today at 01:27:33 am »
Let's all be honest. If you were not butt clenching and biting your nails waiting for Origi's late winning goals, you are not a Liverpool fan. 😅 Arne Slot has refined Klopp's style of heavy metal football which gave the team more control and keeps the opposing team guessing. Therefore, all Liverpool fans have now stopped their nail biting and butt clenching. Thank you Arne Slot and looking forward to 2025 😂
We are in good hands now under Klopp and FSG. Fantastic time as LFC supporter. Exciting times !

We will never forget you Mr Rafa Benitez for what you have done for us. Thank you.

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=256378.msg6822596#msg6822596

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293625.msg10340260#msg1034

Online SantaAtHeart

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #379 on: Today at 06:17:48 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 27, 2024, 04:15:34 am
Updated after last night's games:

We need 44 points from 21 games, or 2.09 PPG. We're currently on 2.47 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 20 games, or 2.55 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG
Arsenal need 53 points from 21 games, 2.52 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG

Updated after last night's games, assuming 86 points wins us the league:

We need 41 points from 20 games, or 2.05 PPG. We're currently on 2.50 PPG
Arsenal need 50 points from 20 games, 2.50 PPG. They're currently on 2.00 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 20 games, or 2.55 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG

Basically, Arsenal need 16 wins 2 draws 2 losses or 15 wins 5 draws 0 losses
Chelsea need 17 wins 0 draws 3 losses or 16 wins 3 draws 0 losses
We can get away with 13 wins 2 draws 5 losses or 12 wins 5 draws 3 losses

One game at a time and all that, but we've given ourselves a lot of breathing room.

Arsenal and Chelsea have to play as well as we have so far this season just to have a chance of winning it, while we can do as "badly" as they've done so far and still win the league
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online mattD

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #380 on: Today at 06:33:57 am »
Quote from: It doesn't Pheel like christmas on Today at 12:19:54 am
Cant quite believe I am writing this.. I thought the ref did OK

Given I'm prone to calling the ref a Howard Webb puppeted c*** every match who has it in for Liverpool, I'll admit I thought Taylor was good last night. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think he's been quite decent of late.

If I don't notice the ref, he's had a good game.
Online mattD

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #381 on: Today at 06:39:26 am »
Quote from: LondonLFCFan on Today at 01:27:33 am
Let's all be honest. If you were not butt clenching and biting your nails waiting for Origi's late winning goals, you are not a Liverpool fan. 😅 Arne Slot has refined Klopp's style of heavy metal football which gave the team more control and keeps the opposing team guessing. Therefore, all Liverpool fans have now stopped their nail biting and butt clenching. Thank you Arne Slot and looking forward to 2025 😂

It's different types of jazz.

Klopp is like Miles Davis, a lot of risks taken and there's control in the chaos. Just breathtaking. Slot is more 'jazz singer' vibe, like Sinatra, the style relaxed, composed and controlled. Just luxurious.

Love both styles.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #382 on: Today at 06:57:36 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:04:00 am
I am just glad Jota got his goal too. Such a confidence booster.

Without another injury he is going to bag more this season.

Just stay fit, lad... Love him. Sharpshooter.
1 Shot, 1 goal.
He must be the most lethal finisher in more than a decade.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #383 on: Today at 07:00:46 am »
Quote from: LondonLFCFan on Today at 01:27:33 am
Let's all be honest. If you were not butt clenching and biting your nails waiting for Origi's late winning goals, you are not a Liverpool fan. 😅 Arne Slot has refined Klopp's style of heavy metal football which gave the team more control and keeps the opposing team guessing. Therefore, all Liverpool fans have now stopped their nail biting and butt clenching. Thank you Arne Slot and looking forward to 2025 😂
I could pick up sticks with my butt-cheeks, such was the clenching, but my world did we have a ride!
Klopp was a one-off.

It's now the Slot era, and sofar it looks like we've won the Slottery.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
