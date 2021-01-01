« previous next »
PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
Reply #360 on: Today at 10:12:32 pm
its hammer time now
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
Reply #361 on: Today at 10:14:30 pm
Quote from: catinthebag on Today at 09:59:36 pm
We were magnificent. We outclassed them on every part of the pitch.

Which one of West Ham's players would make it into our squad (certainly not the first 11). Bowen? Kudus?
That ship has sailed for Bowen.  Kudus feels like he's similar to where Mane was when we made our move for him, the difference now is that we're stacked in those attacking positions.

Paqueta is talented but he's such a luxury type of player that we'd never even contemplate him.

There are lots of good reasons why we're clear in 1st and West Ham are 13th  ;D
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
Reply #362 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm
Superb across the pitch. Well in, reds.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
Reply #363 on: Today at 10:56:55 pm
Alisson's catch there in the first half reminded us of that Shankly one.

Something like the ball comes across and Tommy Lawrence is sitting in a deck chair with a cigar in his mouth and catches the ball and goes ' Isn't a fine day for football '.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
Reply #364 on: Today at 11:13:21 pm
Could have been 10. Great performance and the momentum continues. Every man in the squad playing their part.

Hoping Gomez is okay.
