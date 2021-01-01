Difficult away game this, they have alot of quality players and seem to have improved lately. They will make it difficult with a defensive set up and looking for their quicker attackers to do damage to out high line. Paqueta is sill a great player, he can do some damage as well as being a dirty player. No easy games is this league, but if we can play as well as we did against Spurs (excluding the poor periode when we let in 2 goals) this should be 3 points. Szob will be a big miss. But hopefully Salah will score and assist a few and the rest will join in for a good end to the year.



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!